Parkton, NC

UPDATE: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office IDs victim in fatal Friday night shooting

By Beth Hutson, The Fayetteville Observer
 5 days ago

PARKTON — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a fatal Friday night shooting in Parkton.

Deputies responded at 9:55 p.m. Friday to reports of a shooting on the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane, according to a Friday news release from the Sheriff's Office.

A preliminary investigation revealed Romello Raykel Lilly, 21, of Parkton was found with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Homicide detectives are working to locate Randquail Jahon Grace, 21, of Parkton, who might have information about Lilly's death, according to a Saturday news release.

The shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Senior Sgt. C. Zwan at 910-677-5503 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Cassie Proctor
4d ago

Omg, can’t criminals take a day off for holidays.

