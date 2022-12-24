Cyndi Munson, the new Democratic House leader, sees a path forward for her party

Rep. Cyndi Munson stood center stage inside the grand ballroom of the Oklahoma City Convention Center, facing a crowd of CEOs, bankers, oil executives and other corporate elites, who moments earlier were applauding Republican leaders as they discussed tax cuts and investments in private education programs.

It was the State Chamber’s annual public affairs forum when the Republican and Democratic leaders of the state House and Senate are offered a chance to present their policy objectives for the upcoming legislative session.

As the newly elected House minority leader, Munson, a Democrat from northwest Oklahoma City, was invited to give a five-minute address.

The mood was festive as the state’s business community celebrated growth in the aerospace and film industries, while also rallying around efforts to lessen business regulations.

But Munson wanted to change the tone.

“House Democrats will continue to be the adults in the room,” said Munson, who rebuked Republicans for passing abortion bans and attacking LGBTQ Oklahomans.

A serious attempt to grow the economy in Oklahoma required more than just pro-business policies or lower taxes, Munson said. It needs stronger investments in public education, increased child care options, better health care and a political climate that welcomes diversity.

“If we are going to ask CEOs to bring their businesses and employees to our state, we have to embrace the ability to celebrate all people,” Munson said.

Since Democrats lost control of the state Legislature nearly two decades ago, the party's leaders in the House and Senate have brought consistent vocal opposition to Republicans, who hold supermajorities and can advance most bills on their own.

Some in the Democratic Party have pushed for a moderate approach in an effort to win back rural seats and compete at a statewide level. Even the Democratic nominee for governor this year was a lifelong Republican who downplayed partisanship.

But Munson does not plan to deploy a moderate path for her caucus, according to her early tenure as minority leader and an interview with The Oklahoman.

“I talk to our (caucus) about appealing to moderate Republicans all the time, but I'm not saying that Democrats should step away from their values,” Munson told The Oklahoman.

"We are going to work with the Republicans on the things that we agree on, but we will continue to stand up against the extremist policies that we know are coming."

Democrats' lone bright spot this election was in urban seats

In Oklahoma, the Demcoratic leader of the House can be a lonely job, said Emily Virgin, who held the position for four years.

“It can be a little isolating, like shouting in the wilderness,” said Virgin, a former representative from Norman who reached term limits this year.

“There is a lot of pressure on Democrats in Oklahoma to maybe avoid the hot-button issues, but I think our job is to draw attention to them.”

Munson agrees.

“I had people who were part of Demcoratic politics in the past who told me to stay away from these issues,” Munson told The Oklahoman, referring to abortion rights, tougher gun laws and protections for LGBTQ Oklahomans. “But that felt unnatural to me. I think what people want is honesty. They are willing to have conversations on these topics.”

A path back to the majority for Democrats can be difficult to see, but Munson believes the party can make gains in the coming years, especially in more urban and suburban seats.

It's a roadmap she's experienced firsthand.

In 2014, Munson lost by 13 points to a Republican incumbent in House District 85.

A year later, when the seat became open, Munson won a special election, becoming the first Asian American woman elected to the state Legislature.

Since then she has won four more elections, including last month, when she won by nearly 20 points.

“Democrats do exist in northwest Oklahoma City, Edmond, Lawton and Tulsa; it's just a matter of running strong campaigns there,” Munson said.

House Democrats gained one seat in the 2022 election after flipping a Tulsa seat.

The party lost every statewide seat but won Oklahoma, Tulsa and Cleveland counties in the governor's race.

Virgin said Munson's experience on the campaign trail makes her a battle-tested politician.

"Cyndi, by going through so many campaigns, is very well suited for this job," Virgin said. "She has been on the doorsteps and has had a ton of conversations with people who don’t necessarily agree with her, but she finds common ground while also articulating her positions well."

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka; Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City; and Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, were all reelected to remain as their party leaders in the state House and Senate.

The 2023 legislative session begins on Feb. 6, 2023.