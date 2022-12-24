ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

WKRC

Man killed in Clermont County house fire

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – A man is dead after a house fire in Miami Township. It happened on Finch Lane near Buckwheat Road early Wednesday night. 47-year-old Jeffrey England was taken to the hospital, where he died. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Police search for missing child from Kenwood

KENWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a mother and baby who disappeared from the Kenwood Towne Centre. 25-year-old Monica George is the parent of 10-month-old Valerie Williams. George is not supposed to have custody of her child. However, she was seen getting into...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Darke County barn fire

DARKE COUNTY — A man is dead after a barn fire in Darke County last week. Fire departments were called out a reported structure fire in the 2300 block of Stauffer Road in Laura around 7 p.m. on Friday. The 911 caller told dispatchers that her husband, 75-year-old Terry Mowry, ran back into their burning barn.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Fire breaks out at apartment building in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A fire broke out at an apartment building in Covington Tuesday night. The fire happened at 9:54 p.m. on East Fifth Street. Officials say that six people came out of the building and there were no injuries. The fire is believed to have started in...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Butler County auditor found guilty of corruption to be replaced

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds is being replaced after he was convicted of a felony. The county commission will meet Thursday and could announce his replacement. Reynolds was found guilty Dec. 21 of having an unlawful interest in a public contract in a case centered...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Woman killed walking in the road in Warren County, OSP says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Tuesday night after she was hit by a pick-up truck in Deerfield Township. It happened around 8 p.m. on Mason Montgomery Road near Irwin Simpson Road outside the Deerfield Towne Center. Candice Norton, 36, of Mason, was walking on Mason Montgomery...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘It’s despicable;’ Trotwood mayor, police chief speak out after Greyhound riders stranded in cold

TROTWOOD — Trotwood’s mayor and police chief are speaking out after they say Greyhound bus riders were left stranded in freezing cold temperatures on Christmas. Trotwood Police Chief Erik Wilson told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz that his department was called out to the city’s Greyhound station on Christmas night. He said 12 people had been left outside for about an hour and a half after their bus was cancelled and the the station was closed.
TROTWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 seriously injured after crash in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A Franklin man was taken to the hospital Monday night after a crash in Preble County. Crews were called to reports of a crash in the area of State Route 122 and Greenbush Drive around 8:30 p.m., according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. An initial investigation...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Woman accused of setting multiple fires in West End apartment building

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was arrested in connection with a fire that broke out in a West End apartment building Tuesday. It happened at the Stanley Rowe Tower apartments on Linn Street around 10:30 a.m. Investigators say 30-year-old Adriana Gouveia intentionally set multiple fires in the building.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire causes heavy damage to Franklin home

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - A home in Franklin was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday. The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at a home on Spring Avenue. Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause remains under...
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

Christmas weekend plagued with more problems for Williamsburg apartment tenants

Tenants at a large apartment complex in Hamilton County spent the holiday weekend dealing with a host of maintenance issues. Dozens of tenants at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments spent Christmas Day and weekend without heat, without water, without both. A number of broken water pipes sent water rushing into apartments throughout the complex.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Extreme cold causing burst pipes, water issues across Cincinnati area

The extreme cold front is causing issues at buildings, apartments and homes across the Cincinnati area and the state of Ohio. Cincinnati firefighters are experiencing a surge in call volume, responding to more than one thousand calls over the weekend and 400 calls on Christmas Eve alone. Frozen pipes, water...
CINCINNATI, OH

