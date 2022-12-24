Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Six people displaced after fire at multi-unit home in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department battled a fire at a multi-unit home on Alexander Street on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m., and found heavy smoke coming from the second floor, which extended to the attic. RFD says the six people, one of...
Red Cross assistance required after a fire leaves heavy damage on Alexander St.
The home, according to the RFD, suffered heavy fire damage and say that the Red Cross will be assisting five adults and one child.
13 WHAM
Dog dies, one person hospitalized following house fire in Gates
Gates, N.Y. — The Gates Fire District is investigating a house fire that took place early Wednesday morning. Crews responded to the report of two people and dogs stuck in a home on Ann Marie Drive at 1:11 a.m. Both people were able to escape through a window before...
13 WHAM
Water leak causes extensive damage at Strong Hospital building
Rochester, N.Y. — Crews from the Rochester Fire Department responded to a water leak at Strong Memorial Hospital on Monday afternoon. Units responded to the Clinical Research Center building at Strong for a burst standpipe. RFD says the standpipe was on the top floor, and the leak caused extensive...
RPD: Missing six-week-old child found safe in Rochester home
Anyone with information on this disappearance is asked to call 911.
Multiple vehicles impacted during accident on Glenwood and Dewey Ave; one vehicle involved was stolen
The RPD says they responded to a call of a motor vehicle accident involving multiple cars Wednesday just after 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Glenwood Ave and Dewey Ave.
13 WHAM
5 people arrested for trespassing at abandoned hotel near Rochester airport
Gates, N.Y. — Police arrested five people and charged them with misdemeanor criminal trespass for entering the abandoned Holiday Inn hotel on Brooks Avenue, near the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. It comes as a YouTube and TikTok creator who explores abandoned sites is planning to release a...
Rochester police investigate series of overnight car thefts
Two police cars are currently on the scene parked are parked between two other parked cars.
Rochester woman injured in shooting near N. Union Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 24-year-old woman was injured Tuesday in a shooting near North Union Street and Weld Street in Rochester. According to investigators, police were called to the area around 3:05 p.m. The woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what they said were not life-threatening injuries. Investigators have yet to determine […]
Power restored at Highland Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Highland Hospital in Rochester lost power for two hours Tuesday. Officials with URMC say generators kicked in, and there was “no negative patient outcomes” due to the outage. They have referred all other questions to RG&E. News 8 has reached out and is waiting for a response.
13 WHAM
RPD: Two teenage girls in stolen car charged after three-vehicle crash
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - Two teenage girls are facing charges after Rochester police say they caused a three-vehicle crash while in a stolen vehicle. This happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Glenwood Avenue and Dewey Avenue. Police say two 15-year-old girls ran a stop sign, hitting a vehicle, which...
13 WHAM
Two stolen cars involved in crash; Police investigating string of 10 vehicle thefts
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a string of car thefts in the city, including a carjacking, that led to a crash involving two stolen vehicles Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to A-1 Auto Repair on North Goodman Street for a report of a burglary and stolen vehicles Tuesday morning. The investigation found at least one suspect stole six vehicles overnight after breaking into the shop and stealing keys. The vehicles have not been found.
The Batavian
U of R Medical Center to temporarily halt services
Frozen pipes that ended up bursting and spilling water at the newly built University of Rochester Medical Center are being repaired, however, the site will not be open this week for patients, Kim Hally-Hettrick says. Multiple pipes were involved, causing a lot of water to flood the building at 7995...
NYSP presence on Hoyt Place in Rochester
The New York State Police is currently on scene in front of a residence on Hoyt Pl. with a car blocking the roadway.
13 WHAM
Fire crews from eight Monroe County departments assisting in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monroe County has deployed from eight departments to Erie County including the Chili, Brighton, Henrietta, Gates, Ridge Road, Spencerport, Point Pleasant and Lakeshore Fire Departments. The fire units will alleviate the stress that's been put on local departments over the last few days, by helping them...
Hit-and-run victim man of service to community, dedicated to feeding the poor
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — New details are emerging on the death of 42-year-old Edgar Santa-Cruz. Police say Santa-Cruz was walking his dog on Thursday at the intersection of Park Ave. and South Goodman Street in Rochester when he was allegedly struck and killed by 37-year-old Master Bevel. Folks are remembering Santa-Cruz as a man dedicated […]
13 WHAM
DEC, Forest Rangers assist in rescue operations during Buffalo winter storm
During the dangerous blizzard that ravaged Western NY, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted various County emergency personnel in rescue operations. In Jefferson County, Rangers helped rescue people from their cars as the county was bombarded with more than 100 calls to 911 for stranded drivers on...
Driver killed in I-490 rollover crash Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver who was hospitalized after a rollover crash on I-490 Tuesday has since died. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a pick-up truck was on the ramp to 531 westbound from I-490 east when it left the road around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon. The driver was ejected and sustained “serious […]
iheart.com
Friends Mourn Man Killed Last Week in Hit and Run on Rochester's East Side
Friends and co-workers are mourning the man who was killed last week while walking his dog on Rochester's east side. As first reported by News 10, Edgar SantaCruz and his dog died when they were hit by a car while walking at South Goodman Street and Park Avenue last Thrusday night.
MCSO: Deputy pulled by car while struggling to arrest larceny suspect
The other fleeing suspect was arrested, according to MCSO.
