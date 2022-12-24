Read full article on original website
Wright County Board Receives an Update on a Drainage Project
The Wright County Board of Supervisors were scheduled to hear an update on a drainage project. Instead, the engineer reported that the project had not yet been evaluated. Dave Plogge updated the board on the situation. McClure Engineering spoke directly with Roxanne Plogge who is involved in the project. She...
Garner Approves Golf Course Budget
The Garner City Council heard from the Garner Golf Course Foundation on their 2023 Fiscal Year budget. Mayor Tim Schmidt stated that the council accepted proposal. The budget reflects the final amounts of past budgets and what Schmidt feels is a responsible management of their funds. The foundation has been...
Hancock County Health System’s Sleep Services Earns Accreditation
Hancock County Health Center’s Sleep Study Services recently earned accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). This three-year certification ensures that HCHS’s Sleep Program, including Home Sleep Testing, Sleep Lab/Center Services, meets all required standards set forth by the ACHC. All accreditation surveys are conducted Sleep Specialists who offer evidence-based best practices to help organizations achieve their goals.
Area Emergency Management Discusses Recent Blizzard Issues
The blizzard that tore through the area for several days left several people stranded on the roads, stores and businesses closed, and questions as to why anyone was out in the weather to begin with. Roads were shut down in Kossuth County. Plows in Winnebago County parked and waited the...
Hog confinement owners fined for improper manure applications
The state regulates how much manure from animal confinements can be applied to fields. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Two northern Iowa hog confinement owners applied manure from their facilities to fields without proper certifications and potentially applied an incorrect amount of manure, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Kanawha Considers Starting a City Website
A number of area cities now have their own website. The purpose is to alert and inform residents along with presenting their city to the world. The Kanawha City Council has discussed the issue according to Mayor Gloria Sobek. The city is going through the budgeting process and may make...
Winnebago Roads Department Reflects on Eventful Blizzard
The recent blizzard created havoc on the roadways, especially among those who defied “Shelter in Place” orders from civil authorities. The Winnebago County Road Department worked diligently to try and clear what they could, but the storm was too powerful. As soon as the conditions would allow, Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders stated his team got what they could cleared away.
New Year’s Eve Gala Scheduled in Forest City
The 5th Annual Forest City Education Foundation New Year’s Eve Gala will be held on Saturday evening at the Waldorf University Atrium in Forest City. Foundation Director Liz Thompson says this is their biggest fundraising event of the year. Thompson says the tickets for the event are available. For...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Mason City man accused of stealing $50,000 from dependent adult
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man has been arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a dependent adult. Michael Edward Studer, 62 of Mason City, has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond. Studer is facing a charge of first-degree theft against an older individual – accessing a computer network.
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
Charles City men sentenced for stealing antique vehicle in Worth County
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men who stole an antique automobile in Worth County have now been sentenced. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, were accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on June 23. Law enforcement was called to the area of 340th Street and Ulmus Avenue about a possible stolen vehicle.
Lake Mills Community Blood Drive Scheduled
As area temperatures drop, the need for blood goes up Winter weather, the holiday season, flu season and busy schedules all have an impact on blood donations and blood supply. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try as soon as possible.
Area Roads Closed Due to the Blizzard
The Civil Authorities have issued a Shelter in Place Warning for Kossuth and Winnebago Counties in Iowa and Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, and Waseca Counties in Minnesota beginning at 12:58 pm Fri Dec 23 and ending at 8:28 am Sat Dec 24th. All Faribault County roads closed at 2pm 12-23-2022 due to road and weather conditions. Civil Authorities in Faribault County stress that no travel is advised. Closure will be until further notice.
Turvold Sentenced on Theft Charges
Destiny Turvold of Emmons, MN pled guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on November 28 and 29, 2021. Turvold was sentenced to serve an additional indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years...
Lester Paul VerHelst
Lester Paul VerHelst, 84, of Belmond, IA, formerly of West Liberty, IA, and a Rockwell, IA, area native, died, December 14, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Public Service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, AT 11:00 AM, at the Goodell United Methodist Church, Goodell, IA. The Rev. deb Devine will be officiating. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Burial will be held in the spring at the Amsterdam Cemetery east of Goodell. The service will be live streamed on the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page. Just LIKE the page to view. Memorials may directed in Lester’s name to the family or the Goodell United Methodist Church. January 14th will be the make-up date if the weather becomes inclimate.
Mason City woman arrested with meth is sentenced
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman accused of dealing methamphetamine gets a deferred judgment. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, was arrested on July 15 in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive in Mason City. Law enforcement says Butner, also known as Amanda Kay Staley, was found with several baggies containing meth.
Philip G. Seaberg
Philip G. Seaberg, 78, of Garner, formerly of Klemme, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Westview Care Center in Britt. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at Klemme United Methodist Church with Rev. Deb Devine officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Wesley.
Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift
JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
Fort Dodge Man Charged With Felony Forgery, Theft Pleads Not Guilty In Carroll County District Court
A Fort Dodge man accused of forgery and fraud in Carroll County District Court has been scheduled for trial in February. According to court records, 39-year-old Aaron Paul Woodman submitted not guilty pleas last week to two counts of forgery, a class D felony, and credit card fraud and third-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanors. Authorities allege Woodman used a stolen checkbook and card to purchase items from Carroll retailers. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 at the Carroll County Courthouse with a pretrial conference slated for Jan. 12. Combined, the charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $27,500 in fines. Woodman faces the potential for harsher sentencing due to prior felony convictions for forgery, theft, and drug possession in Iowa.
