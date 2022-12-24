ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

Federal Judge Sentences New York Man Who Threatened to Kill Former Presidents Obama and Trump, a Judge and Others

By Marisa Sarnoff
 5 days ago
Priciliano Vasquez Lopez
4d ago

Trump belongs in prison for all crimes he committed against the humanity and against it's Constitution. Lock CHEETOS up already.

Ziairah
4d ago

I'm definitely NOT a Trump supporter. NEVER was and NEVER will be. Having said that, it's NOT OKAY to threaten his ( or anyone els's ) life.

ProudtobeunAmerican
4d ago

Politics aside...there is no way people are condoning someone killing another. This is beyond crass and uncivilized!!!. Stop advocating for violence against your opponent.

Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
abovethelaw.com

Florida Judge Will Not Be Granting Trump's Request To Tell New York Attorney General How To Do Her Job

Safe to say US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks is tired of Donald Trump’s bullshit. The South Florida jurist just got through the first round of sanctioning Trump’s lawyers in that garbage fire RICO suit against Hillary Clinton and James Comey. And now New York Attorney General Letitia James removed that insane complaint Trump filed against her in Palm Beach County Circuit Court to federal court, landing on his docket.
WCVB

BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again

BOSTON — The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its final public meeting on Monday, where it is expected to approve its final report and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. If those criminal referrals include former President Donald Trump, asABC News is reporting, it could force the Supreme Court to decide on his political future.
Salon

“Very loud message”: Ex-FBI official says Oath Keepers verdict makes Trump prosecution more likely

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference on June 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe argued that Attorney General Merrick Garland's speech, in the wake of top Oath Keepers' conviction for seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is a direct message to other people who were involved in carrying out, organizing, or inciting the attack.
Ohio Capital Journal

Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected

The criminal referral of Donald Trump to the Department of Justice by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is largely symbolic – the panel itself has no power to prosecute any individual. Nonetheless, the recommendation that Trump be investigated for four potential crimes – obstructing an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United […] The post Even if charged and convicted, Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve if elected appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Salon

“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Snaps at Disciplinary Counsel and Claims He’s Been ‘Persecuted,’ as Rowdy Testimony in Attorney Misconduct Hearing Kicks Off

The debut witness during his own disciplinary proceedings, attorney Rudy Giuliani testified that former President Donald Trump tapped him to lead his litigation blitz the day after Election Day. The former mayor of New York City depicted that effort as scattershot and disorganized. “I showed up with a small group...
The Independent

Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’

A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...
TheDailyBeast

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Leaves GOP Rep Fumbling Over Trump 2024 Defense

A GOP representative refused to denounce Donald Trump—even when the former president (and current nominee) called for the termination of the U.S. Constitution. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) told ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos that he would support whoever the Republican nominee is in 2024, even if Trump is that person. It came a day after Trump called for a new election on Truth Social: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
toofab.com

U.S. Govt. Only Wants to Pay $3.5 Million to Family of Woman Decapitated at State Park

Her husband and family, however, are seeking $140 million after a gate cut short the life of "an extraordinary warrior for good." The trial between the National Park Service and the family of a woman who was beheaded by an improperly secured security gate began this week -- and there's a major disagreement over how much to award in damages to the victim's loved ones.
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

