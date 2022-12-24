ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

247Sports

Three predictions for Alabama-Mississippi State

Three predictions for eighth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with No. 21 Mississippi State Wednesday night (8 p.m. CT/SEC Network) at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville. Mississippi State will not make more than 32 percent of its 3s. Even after making 7 of 19 attempts (37 percent) in a 58-52 loss to...
STARKVILLE, MS
WAPT

MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
WLBT

7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26. The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clarke, Marion and Pearl River Counties. The fatal crash in...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Flooding Possible in Parts of Local Area

The National Weather Service says there’s a limited threat of flooding across much of Mississippi including Leake, Neshoba and southern Attala counties. NWS says 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall. The showers could begin Thursday night and continue until Saturday morning with the heaviest rain expected on Friday.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus leaders have requests to ask at Mississippi Legislative session

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The 2023 session of the Mississippi Legislature starts next week, and Columbus leaders have a few things they would like to get before lawmakers. The mayor and city council, along with representatives from the Link, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Columbus Main Street met with area lawmakers this morning to request action and funding on a number of projects.
COLUMBUS, MS
hottytoddy.com

MHP Responds to Seven Fatal Wrecks on MS Highways Over Christmas Weekend

Seven people died on Mississippi highways during the Christmas weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began Friday at 6 a.m. and ended at midnight on Monday. Troopers issued 5,294 citations, made 80 arrests for impaired driving, and investigated 160 crashes resulting in 36...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

State truancy officers face stagnant pay and ‘unmanageable caseloads’

Alison Lanthrip, a school attendance officer for Webster County, was puzzled when a particular student stopped showing up to school last year. She wasn’t the typical student to end up on a truancy list. Lanthrip could have sent a letter to her parents and continued through the tall stack of referrals on her desk. Instead, Lanthrip visited the home in person.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

House in Columbus catches fire; no injuries reported

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A house on the Columbus southside went up in flames this evening. The fire happened at 1314 13th Street South, at about 5 p.m. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said firefighters believed the home was abandoned. Heavy fire and water damage could be seen on the...
COLUMBUS, MS
WDAM-TV

One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus, Mississippi are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. It happened before 11 p.m. on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park. Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers found a...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

One woman dies in car crash Tuesday morning in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Tupelo this morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a 37-year-old woman died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, at about 10 a.m. The victim was driving one of the...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Arrest expected soon in Christmas Eve shootout

No arrests have been made in a Christmas Eve shooting that left one dead and four wounded, according to the Columbus Police Department. A CPD press release issued Sunday reported a 22-year-old man and a 48-year-old man got into an argument at a Christmas Eve party at a home in the 90 block of Luxapalila Drive. Weapons were produced and gunfire erupted, leaving the 48-year-old fatally shot.
COLUMBUS, MS

