Three predictions for Alabama-Mississippi State
Three predictions for eighth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with No. 21 Mississippi State Wednesday night (8 p.m. CT/SEC Network) at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville. Mississippi State will not make more than 32 percent of its 3s. Even after making 7 of 19 attempts (37 percent) in a 58-52 loss to...
Three Things to Know About Mississippi State Quarterback Signee Chris Parson
Here are a few things to know about one of the Bulldogs' top signees.
Mississippi State Football Transfer RB Dillon Johnson Sets Commitment Date
Former Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson will announce his transfer destination in the near future.
FCS Transfer Wide Receiver Includes Mississippi State in Final Four
Missisisppi State could snag a wideout from the FCS ranks in the near future.
Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett was recently asked about the the team moving forward in the transfer portal.
WAPT
MBI issues endangered/missing child alert for 3 Mississippi children
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child alert for three Pontotoc County children. The alert has been issued for 7-year-old Hazelie G. Payne, 1-year-old Eden A. Payne, and 1-year-old Willow B. Payne, of Belden. MBI officials said they may be accompanied by Austin Payne, 27, and Chelsey Payne, 25.
16-year-old Mississippi powerlifter gets help from opponents during championship
BRUCE, Mississippi — In Bruce, Mississippi, kindness is a source of strength. Diamond Campbell, 16, may very well be one of the strongest people in Bruce. She's been powerlifting since the sixth grade. "I had older friends who did power lifting,” Diamond said. “They were like, ‘It's really cool...
WLBT
7 killed in crashes across Mississippi over Christmas holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people were killed in crashes during the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas Holiday Travel Enforcement Period, which ran from Friday, December 23, through Monday, December 26. The deadly crashes occurred in Jones, Sunflower, Jefferson, Attala, Clarke, Marion and Pearl River Counties. The fatal crash in...
breezynews.com
Flooding Possible in Parts of Local Area
The National Weather Service says there’s a limited threat of flooding across much of Mississippi including Leake, Neshoba and southern Attala counties. NWS says 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall. The showers could begin Thursday night and continue until Saturday morning with the heaviest rain expected on Friday.
wcbi.com
Columbus leaders have requests to ask at Mississippi Legislative session
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The 2023 session of the Mississippi Legislature starts next week, and Columbus leaders have a few things they would like to get before lawmakers. The mayor and city council, along with representatives from the Link, Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Columbus Main Street met with area lawmakers this morning to request action and funding on a number of projects.
hottytoddy.com
Commercial Dispatch
State truancy officers face stagnant pay and ‘unmanageable caseloads’
Alison Lanthrip, a school attendance officer for Webster County, was puzzled when a particular student stopped showing up to school last year. She wasn’t the typical student to end up on a truancy list. Lanthrip could have sent a letter to her parents and continued through the tall stack of referrals on her desk. Instead, Lanthrip visited the home in person.
wtva.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
wcbi.com
House in Columbus catches fire; no injuries reported
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A house on the Columbus southside went up in flames this evening. The fire happened at 1314 13th Street South, at about 5 p.m. Fire Chief Duane Hughes said firefighters believed the home was abandoned. Heavy fire and water damage could be seen on the...
Mississippi lineman attacked by pit bulls continues recovery, funds being raised
A Mississippi utility lineman continues to fight for recovery after he was attacked by five pit bull dogs on December 13. A 20-year employee of Delta Electric of Winona, Ivan “Bubba” Rawles III started walking to the customer’s house after he got stuck on a customer’s driveway. It was then the dogs appeared.
WDAM-TV
One dead, four wounded in Mississippi Christmas Eve shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Columbus, Mississippi are investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded. It happened before 11 p.m. on Luxapalila Drive, which is near the north side of Propst Park. Incoming Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says officers found a...
wcbi.com
wcbi.com
Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
Commercial Dispatch
Arrest expected soon in Christmas Eve shootout
No arrests have been made in a Christmas Eve shooting that left one dead and four wounded, according to the Columbus Police Department. A CPD press release issued Sunday reported a 22-year-old man and a 48-year-old man got into an argument at a Christmas Eve party at a home in the 90 block of Luxapalila Drive. Weapons were produced and gunfire erupted, leaving the 48-year-old fatally shot.
