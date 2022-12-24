Read full article on original website
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG Elliot Cadeau heads to blue-blood program
Syracuse basketball five-star recruit Elliot Cadeau, the nation’s No. 1 point guard in the 2024 class per multiple recruiting services, announced his verbal commitment to fellow Atlantic Coast Conference team North Carolina on Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-1 Cadeau, a top-10 national prospect in the junior cycle, was offered a...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Kentucky trending for 5-star guard with Orange offer
In May, several media reports suggested that Syracuse basketball coaches were recruiting 2024 five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson from New York City hard. In fact, one report said that the Orange was heavily involved in Jackson’s recruitment. Now, the ‘Cuse offered him a scholarship in April, so it would...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG with Orange in top 6 sets commitment date
Elliot Cadeau, a five-star prospect in the 2024 class who has Syracuse basketball in his top six, is reportedly set to announce his college decision later this week. Per 247Sports national analyst Dushawn London, the 6-foot-1 Cadeau plans to announce his commitment decision on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 7 pm EST.
Reliving 2003: Syracuse basketball shoots the lights out in a 109-79 victory vs. Albany
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in The Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. NO CONTEST AT DOME.
Syracuse Basketball: Adam Weitsman offers 7-figure NIL deal to 5-star PG
Businessman and top SU booster Adam Weitsman has offered a three-year, seven-figure name, image and likeness deal to 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, who has a top six that includes Syracuse basketball. Weitsman shared this news with me on Monday by telephone. He says he has been speaking with...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Jack Stonehouse, LaNorris Sellers
Every signing period in college football has its fair share of trials and tribulations, and it was no different for Syracuse this year. In the week leading up to the opening of the early signing period, Syracuse received a flurry of commitments as it also tried to hold on to its two top-rated recruits.
CBS Sports
Minnesota vs. Syracuse prediction, pick, Pinstripe Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Both Minnesota and Syracuse got off to hot starts this season, and they will look to finish the year strong in the Pinstripe Bowl. Minnesota started the season with four wins before a three-game losing streak in October set it back, but the Gophers recovered to win four of their last five games (the lone loss was 13-10 vs. Iowa) to finish the season 8-4.
FOX Sports
Syracuse vs. Minnesota best bet, odds and how to bet
The Syracuse Orange and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in the Pinstripe Bowl to end their 2022 college football seasons. Syracuse started the season by winning six consecutive matchups. Then the Orange went on a five-game losing skid before beating Boston College 32-23 in their last game of the year. Syracuse finished with an overall 7-5 record.
Wondering what Syracuse’s basketball team does well and not so well? Stats to ponder
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse men’s basketball players returned to campus over the Christmas holiday. Their coach, Jim Boeheim, said the team would embark on six intense days of practice before meeting Boston College in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday at 2 p.m. “We’re just going to have...
localsyr.com
Buffalo reaches 100″ snow for the season, where’s Syracuse’s snow?
SYRACUSE,NY (WSYR-TV) — The Buffalo airport reached 100.0″ of snowfall for the season Monday night. The historic and deadly blizzard that dumped more than 4 feet of snow on the Buffalo area sent their seasonal snow total to the triple digits, far surpassing the other major New York State cities.
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
urbancny.com
Interstate 81 Lawsuit: A Bridge to Nowhere
This is like arriving at the barn with a saddle after all the horses have gone. As the Interstate 81 viaduct approached the end of its lifespan, decisions had to be made regarding its future. Do we keep everything in place utilizing the same footprint of the original highway or take it down in favor of the “Community Grid”. Simultaneously we were introduced to an initiative called Blueprint 15; according to its proponents the project would bring back key elements destroyed by both Urban Renewal and Interstate 81. This became part of the Community Grid proposal that called for the elimination of the one mile of elevated viaduct as it makes its way to the northern suburbs. A decade of meetings, focus groups, visioning sessions in an effort to determine, what to do with Interstate 81?
localsyr.com
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Councilor LaToya Allen to host 10U Salt City Renegades
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Common Council announced today that Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Councilor LaToya Allen will host the ten-and-under Salt City Renegades in recognition of their 2022 AYF National Championship. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will take place on the steps...
localsyr.com
Syracuse bars and businesses throwing New Year’s Eve parties
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?. There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more. Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list...
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York
If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
International retailer Primark is coming to Upstate NY. Will it land in Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Primark, a Dublin-based retailer known for offering trendy fashions at low prices, is coming to Albany and Buffalo as it expands its U.S. presence. The retailing chain’s website says it will open stores soon in Crossgates Mall in suburban Albany and the Walden Galleria mall in suburban Buffalo.
Onondaga Historical Association appoints new director
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Onondaga Historical Association announced its next executive director. Lisa Romano Moore, who previously served as the Onondaga Community College Foundation’s executive director, officially starts in 2023. The association’s current director, Gregg Tripoli, will retire Dec. 31, according to a news release. “Lisa brings...
Syracuse police ID victims of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day homicides
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police on Monday released the names of two homicide victims killed over Christmas weekend. Mikere Rondinello, 19, of Syracuse, was shot and killed on Christmas Eve outside a home on Richmond Avenue, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Aaron Jordan, 37, of Syracuse, was...
Exit interview with retiring Section III executive director John Rathbun
Syracuse, N.Y. -- John Rathbun understands that his 15 years serving as Section III executive director has boosted his visibility. He said he’s often stopped in grocery stores and even church to be asked by strangers about high school issues.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
