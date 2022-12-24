ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG Elliot Cadeau heads to blue-blood program

Syracuse basketball five-star recruit Elliot Cadeau, the nation’s No. 1 point guard in the 2024 class per multiple recruiting services, announced his verbal commitment to fellow Atlantic Coast Conference team North Carolina on Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-1 Cadeau, a top-10 national prospect in the junior cycle, was offered a...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Kentucky trending for 5-star guard with Orange offer

In May, several media reports suggested that Syracuse basketball coaches were recruiting 2024 five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson from New York City hard. In fact, one report said that the Orange was heavily involved in Jackson’s recruitment. Now, the ‘Cuse offered him a scholarship in April, so it would...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG with Orange in top 6 sets commitment date

Elliot Cadeau, a five-star prospect in the 2024 class who has Syracuse basketball in his top six, is reportedly set to announce his college decision later this week. Per 247Sports national analyst Dushawn London, the 6-foot-1 Cadeau plans to announce his commitment decision on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 7 pm EST.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Jack Stonehouse, LaNorris Sellers

Every signing period in college football has its fair share of trials and tribulations, and it was no different for Syracuse this year. In the week leading up to the opening of the early signing period, Syracuse received a flurry of commitments as it also tried to hold on to its two top-rated recruits.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Sports

Minnesota vs. Syracuse prediction, pick, Pinstripe Bowl odds, spread, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Both Minnesota and Syracuse got off to hot starts this season, and they will look to finish the year strong in the Pinstripe Bowl. Minnesota started the season with four wins before a three-game losing streak in October set it back, but the Gophers recovered to win four of their last five games (the lone loss was 13-10 vs. Iowa) to finish the season 8-4.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX Sports

Syracuse vs. Minnesota best bet, odds and how to bet

The Syracuse Orange and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off in the Pinstripe Bowl to end their 2022 college football seasons. Syracuse started the season by winning six consecutive matchups. Then the Orange went on a five-game losing skid before beating Boston College 32-23 in their last game of the year. Syracuse finished with an overall 7-5 record.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Interstate 81 Lawsuit: A Bridge to Nowhere

This is like arriving at the barn with a saddle after all the horses have gone. As the Interstate 81 viaduct approached the end of its lifespan, decisions had to be made regarding its future. Do we keep everything in place utilizing the same footprint of the original highway or take it down in favor of the “Community Grid”. Simultaneously we were introduced to an initiative called Blueprint 15; according to its proponents the project would bring back key elements destroyed by both Urban Renewal and Interstate 81. This became part of the Community Grid proposal that called for the elimination of the one mile of elevated viaduct as it makes its way to the northern suburbs. A decade of meetings, focus groups, visioning sessions in an effort to determine, what to do with Interstate 81?
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse bars and businesses throwing New Year’s Eve parties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?. There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more. Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list...
SYRACUSE, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York

If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Onondaga Historical Association appoints new director

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Onondaga Historical Association announced its next executive director. Lisa Romano Moore, who previously served as the Onondaga Community College Foundation’s executive director, officially starts in 2023. The association’s current director, Gregg Tripoli, will retire Dec. 31, according to a news release. “Lisa brings...
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY

