ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 5

Smiley 327
5d ago

Since they are an invasive species, and the state doesn't want them here, this is a great opportunity! Right?

Reply(1)
4
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Do iguanas freeze and come back to life? When it's cold enough in Florida, yes

While there are things to be careful of throughout Florida — hurricanes, rip tides. sunburn. alligators, snakes — only in South Florida do you stand a fair chance of getting hit in the head by a falling 5-foot frozen iguana. When the weather gets cold enough, these big green lizards become immobilized and can fall to the ground. Christmas Day this year was very cold indeed for the Sunshine State with temperatures near or below freezing, and...
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

It's official! Some parts of Florida saw rare white Christmas

TAMPA, Fla. — Some Floridians can now say for certain they have experienced a rare white Christmas in the Sunshine State. The National Weather Service confirmed through a tweet on Sunday that parts of Brevard County received a bit of sleet, also known as ice pellets. Orlando's WESH-TV reported...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Feds: Vanishing right whale must remain on endangered list

PORTLAND, Maine — The fading North Atlantic right whale, Eubalaena glacialis, will remain protected under the Endangered Species Act, and the species requires a series of protective steps to stave off extinction, federal authorities said Tuesday. The whales number only about 340 and they have declined in population in...
MAINE STATE
fox35orlando.com

Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never tried any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
travelawaits.com

16 Florida Beach Towns Our Readers Love (2022)

Florida is known for its amusement parks, good weather, and sunshine. But up and down the Sunshine State’s 8,436 miles of coastline are some of the best beach towns in the country. From surfing and diving to relaxing or golfing, these quaint, quiet towns have something for everyone. Grab...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy