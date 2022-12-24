Read full article on original website
Related
Enzo Fernandez speaks out amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid
Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has addressed reports of interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid.
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Bournemouth's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Liverpool vs Leicester - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Leicester, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
West Ham vs Brentford - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of West Ham's Premier League meeting with Brentford, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Southampton eyeing January deal for Lorient striker Terem Moffi
Southampton are exploring a January deal for Lorient striker Terem Moffi.
PSG manager confirms Lionel Messi return date
PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms the date Lionel Messi will return from his break following the World Cup.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Wolves - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers
Barcelona vs Espanyol - La Liga: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Preview of Barcelona's La Liga meeting with Espanyol, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Cody Gakpo's best goals for PSV
Some of the best goals from new Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo during his time at PSV
Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid - La Liga: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Preview of Real Valladolid's La Liga meeting with Real Madrid, including TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
90min
The areas Man Utd must address in the January transfer window
Manchester United may struggle to get any deals done in January but there are areas that they could address.
Liverpool confirm capture of Cody Gakpo from PSV
Liverpool have got their man. Cody Gakpo officially joins from PSV.
Diego Simeone addresses Joao Felix future amid Premier League interest
Diego Simeone speaks about relationship with Joao Felix and player's Atletico Madrid future amid Man Utd, Chelsea & Arsenal interest.
Premier League trio hold talks with Atletico Madrid over Joao Felix loan
Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all held talks with Atletico Madrid over a possible loan deal for wantaway forward Joao Felix, 90min understands.
Graham Potter asked about Chelsea's pursuit of Benoit Badiashile
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has been quizzed about the club's interest in French defender Benoit Badiashile.
Stefan Bajcetic: Things to know
Find all you need to know about Stefan Bajcetic, a rising star at Liverpool who has become one of the club's youngest Premier League scorers
Chelsea complete signing of David Datro Fofana
Chelsea have announced that young striker David Datro Fofana will join the club once the January transfer window officially opens.
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth: Player ratings as Blues end winless run
Chelsea's run of six games without a Premier League win came to an end with a routine 2-0 victory at home to Bournemouth on Tuesday evening.
Tottenham's transfer priorities - ranked
Tottenham's priorities in the upcoming transfer window - including contract decisions on Antonio Conte and Harry Kane - ranked by importance.
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0