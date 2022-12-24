ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Steelers vs. Raiders, Seahawks vs. Chiefs picks: NFL odds, predictions

By The Wildcat
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

The Wildcat returns for his 26th NFL season in The Post, including the 1997-2021 season in the Bettor’s Guide. Cat’s record in print stands at 674-582 (53.87 percent) against the spread.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (-2.5) over Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Fussy clinical types who can be overly eager to discount emotional angles when dealing with NFL matchups would be well-advised to mark up your Steelers power figure for this particular affair. This matchup gave the world the Immaculate Reception in that classic 1972 Oakland-Pittsburgh divisional playoff clash. Given Franco Harris’ midweek passing, Pittsburgh’s emotional advantage under Saturday night’s particular circumstances should be off the charts. Pittsburgh generates the right answers, for one unit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qVGxB_0jtWxEvG00
Kenny Pickett
Getty Images
Seattle Seahawks (+10) over KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Likely weather conditions — rotten, with temperatures sinking like a stone into single digits — and given the presence of a big-reputation favorite which has unsettling habit of winning without covering substantial lay prices, this could devolve into a competitive non-cover for this chalk, in short order. Seattle hangs in, for one unit.

Last week: 2-0. Bears (W), Falcons (W).

Season: 15-14-1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Gisele Bündchen excluded from Tom Brady’s Christmas shoutout after Buccaneers’ win

Tom Brady expressed gratitude for his loved ones Sunday after the Buccaneers’ overtime win against the Cardinals, but there was one conspicuous omission. When taking part in a postgame interview with Melissa Stark on “Sunday Night Football,” the Buccaneers quarterback gave his parents, siblings and children a Christmas Day shoutout. He did not mention ex-wife Gisele Bündchen roughly two months after their divorce. “Say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time. Merry Christmas to everyone, see you soon,” Brady said. Brady, 45, announced in October that he and Bündchen, 42, had called it...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Tom Brady has made one retirement decision: ‘That’s it for me’

It seems Tom Brady is going to take his time in deciding when he wants to hang up his cleats — again. The Buccaneers quarterback, who was at the center of a dizzying retirement chapter earlier this year, was asked Monday on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go!” if he’s thought about calling it a career as speculation surrounding his future in the league continues to mount. “Well, I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me, so whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out,” Brady said. Although the 45-year-old signal-caller said he doesn’t contemplate retirement, when Brady chooses to...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, gets playful with Ciara post ahead of Rams’ blowout win over Broncos

Kelly Stafford had some fun on social media ahead of the Rams’ Christmas Day blowout over the Broncos. In a post shared Sunday on her Instagram Stories, Kelly — who is the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford — posted a playful shot of herself in Christmas pajamas alongside a glammed-up Santa photo of Ciara, who has been married to Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson since 2016. “Win, lose, or draw .. it’s safe to say both qbs are winning today,” Kelly captioned the post, even tagging Stafford, 34, for her photo credit. Although the 2022 season has been a year to forget...
DENVER, CO
New York Post

Derek Carr steps away from Raiders after shock benching

The Las Vegas Raiders benched longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr in a shock move on Wednesday, and the fallout has been swift. After the news was announced, Carr was not seen at Raiders practice. NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport then reported that the 31-year-old quarterback had stepped away from the team indefinitely as Jarrett Stidham takes over as the starting quarterback. “As part of the discussions that took place over the last few days, both sides concluded that it was best Raiders QB Derek Carr step away the final two games to avoid the obvious distractions, sources say,” Rapoport tweeted. “He won’t...
LAS VEGAS, NV
New York Post

Davante Adams addresses Derek Carr benching while facing uncertain Raiders future

Davante Adams addressed the benching of Derek Carr. Adams engineered a trade away from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to play with Carr and the Raiders last offseason. Adams had played with Carr in college at Fresno State, and mused at the time that he was leaving one future Hall of Fame quarterback for another. On Wednesday, Carr was benched by Raiders coach Josh McDaniels for the remainder of the season and his future with the franchise is uncertain. “I’m not gonna sit here and go on and on but obviously I support my guy,” Adams told reporters on Wednesday. “We gotta...
New York Post

Fantasy football Week 17 start ‘em sit ‘em: Tyler Allgeier, Josh Jacobs

The Post’s Drew Loftis breaks down his favorite start-sit options for Week 17 of the NFL season. Calling for sunshine  Nick Foles QB, Colts  Assuming any teams streaming QBs have been eliminated, but maybe there are some Jalen Hurt squads out there still alive. Foles has thrived in the backup role in the past.  Khalil Herbert RB, Bears  Got limited work Sunday after missing four games with a hip injury. Expect workload to increase, facing a Lions team that gave up 100-plus to two different Panthers RBs in the first half.  Zonovan Knight RB, Jets  Only the Texans were worse against opposing RBs than the Seahawks through the...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

College Football Playoff storylines: Is Georgia unbeatable?

ATLANTA — While basically every traditional power was either stubbing their toes or struggling with inferior opponents, Georgia was obliterating almost everyone in its path. Tennessee was a contender until the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Vols. LSU ended Alabama’s playoff hopes, and was trounced by Coach Kirby Smart’s juggernaut in the SEC Championship game. Georgia began its season by obliterating Oregon by 46 points. In a season of upheaval, undefeated Georgia was a constant — the defending national champion who might be even more complete than it was a season ago. It enters the Peach Bowl the No. 1 seed in the College...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Mike White not looking at himself as Jets’ savior: ‘Ultimate team sport’

Mike White has delivered in the clutch before. The Jets quarterback recounted a story on Wednesday about how as a 10-year-old slugger in Florida, he cranked a walk-off, three-run home run — his first career homer — in St. Augustine, Fla. It was his father’s birthday and his father was coaching third base. “As I was rounding third base, I said, ‘Hey, happy birthday,’ ” White said. “My dad still has the ball.” White can add to his father’s ball collection with a strong performance Sunday against the Seahawks. The stakes are a bit higher than a Little League game with the Jets...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Giants’ Mark Glowinski knows pain of blowing playoff opportunity

This warning comes directly from Mark Glowinski, the veteran offensive lineman who has started every game for the Giants this season at right guard. Take care of business this Sunday because if not, bad things can happen. “Sometimes things slip between your fingers and you want them back,” Glowinski said Wednesday after practice. The Giants have in their grasp a berth in the NFC tournament, needing one win in their last two games to produce the first playoff appearance for the franchise in six years. The first crack at this comes Sunday against the Colts at MetLife Stadium. “You don’t want to relive a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

‘Gang’s All Here’ Podcast Episode 133: Jets’ Sudden Playoff Hope with Mike White feat. Joe Benigno

So, you’re saying there’s a chance. The emotions of Jets fans were on a roller coaster from Thursday night to Monday morning: From an embarrassing 19-3 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday to the Patriots losing Saturday to the Dolphins losing Sunday to Mike White being cleared to return Monday. What seemed like a pipe dream Friday morning is now far from that. The New York Jets have a chance to make the playoffs. Beat the Seahawks. Beat the Dolphins. And have the Patriots lose to either the Dolphins Sunday or lose to the Bills in Buffalo next week. To...
New York Post

Jets’ D.J. Reed eager to perform versus old Seahawks team: ‘Little more spice’

D.J. Reed wants to show the Seahawks what they are missing out on this week. The cornerback spent the past two seasons in Seattle but joined the Jets as a free agent in March after receiving what he felt was a low-ball offer from the Seahawks. “I’d be lying to you if I said it didn’t add a little more spice to it. It does,” Reed said. “I have a lot of respect for the guys over there. They gave me the opportunity to play corner and they gave me this opportunity to be here. I’m grateful for Pete [Carroll, coach] and...
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

Adoree Jackson’s next life wish is green light to help Giants in critical game

Adoree’ Jackson thinks he was in the fourth grade when he wrote his 10 Wishes in a notebook: 1. Job/career: Professional ballplayer. 2. Salary: $1.8 million. 3. Family: Wife & two kids. 4. Dreams: To be known as the GREATEST. 5. Home: Something decked out. 6. Car: 64 impala & a Viper. 7. Love: Somebody who wants me for me & not my skills. 8. Fit: Stay in shape not to buff. 9. Successful: Make all my dreams come true. 10. Graduate: Have a good education & full ride scholarship. “I got some of ’em checked off,” Jackson told The Post on Wednesday. Jackson’s 11th wish now is to return for Sunday’s...
ALABAMA STATE
New York Post

Robert Saleh’s mentor Pete Carroll is now standing in Jets’ way

Robert Saleh has been growing on the job since he was hired before last season to turn a desperate Jets franchise around, change its culture, deliver it playoff berths and compete for championships. On Sunday in Seattle, Saleh will — for the first time as a head coach — coach against one of the men who’s been most influential on his NFL coaching career, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. In one of the many cool twists of fate the NFL seems to deliver on a regular basis, Saleh’s Jets absolutely, positively have to defeat the Seahawks at Lumen Field or else. Or else...
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

The NBA’s most obvious question has turned fascinatingly difficult

Kevin Durant is shooting 60.4 percent from the field in his past 14 games. Jayson Tatum is averaging 37.5 points in his past six games. Giannis Antetokounmpo has put up three 40-plus-point efforts in the past 10 days. Joel Embiid fell two points shy on Tuesday of his third game this season with at least 50 points. Luka Doncic’s 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, in a miraculous comeback and overtime win against the Knicks, tied the record for the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history. This is a new golden age of NBA superstars, a pool of talent as wide...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy