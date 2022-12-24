Steelers vs. Raiders, Seahawks vs. Chiefs picks: NFL odds, predictions
The Wildcat returns for his 26th NFL season in The Post, including the 1997-2021 season in the Bettor’s Guide. Cat’s record in print stands at 674-582 (53.87 percent) against the spread.PITTSBURGH STEELERS (-2.5) over Las Vegas Raiders (8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network)
Fussy clinical types who can be overly eager to discount emotional angles when dealing with NFL matchups would be well-advised to mark up your Steelers power figure for this particular affair. This matchup gave the world the Immaculate Reception in that classic 1972 Oakland-Pittsburgh divisional playoff clash. Given Franco Harris’ midweek passing, Pittsburgh’s emotional advantage under Saturday night’s particular circumstances should be off the charts. Pittsburgh generates the right answers, for one unit.
Likely weather conditions — rotten, with temperatures sinking like a stone into single digits — and given the presence of a big-reputation favorite which has unsettling habit of winning without covering substantial lay prices, this could devolve into a competitive non-cover for this chalk, in short order. Seattle hangs in, for one unit.
Last week: 2-0. Bears (W), Falcons (W).
Season: 15-14-1.
