fox5ny.com

4 men shot, 1 killed in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK - One man is dead, and three others are injured after a quadruple shooting in the Bronx on Wednesday evening. Police say the shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. at East Tremont Avenue and Southern Boulevard in the West Farms section. The first victim, a 28-year-old man, was...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC cops searching for couple connected to fatal shooting of Bronx man

Police are looking to question a couple in connection to the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in the Bronx earlier this week, cops said Wednesday. Terrence Williams was walking with a friend in Van Nest just after 9 p.m. Monday when he and the unidentified pair — a man and woman in their 20s — got into an argument, cops said. The man pulled out a gun and shot Williams in the chest before he and his gal pal ran off. Williams was found near the corner of Melville Street and Van Nest Avenue. He was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center but could not be saved. Cops released surveillance photos of the couple from inside what appears to be a deli and asked for the public’s help to identify them. The man can be seen wearing a green hoodie under a black jacket, gray jeans, green sneakers, a black face mask and a white hat. His female friend had on a white jacket, black and white pants and red UGG boots.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

2 dead after separate fires in Bronx, Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Two people are dead after a pair of fires in the Bronx and Brooklyn on Tuesday night. According to FDNY officials, the first fire happened at around 10 p.m. at a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. When firefighters got the fire under control, they found...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

2 officers stabbed on Long Island, knife-wielding suspect shot and killed

LONG ISLAND - A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by Suffolk County Police on Wednesday night after allegedly stabbing two officers, law enforcement officials said. Authorities say that police responding to a 9-1-1 call found an altercation between two adults at a location on Birchwood Road in Medford at around 5 p.m.
MEDFORD, NY
pix11.com

Man, woman found fatally injured in Bronx, Brooklyn fires: police

A 76-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were found with fatal injuries in separate residential fires in the Bronx and Brooklyn late Tuesday, according to authorities. Man, woman found fatally injured in Bronx, Brooklyn …. A 76-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman were found with fatal injuries in separate residential...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Queens driver with kids aboard intentionally mows down wife, flips SUV and stabs her, leaving her clinging to life

A Queens driver with kids aboard intentionally mowed down his wife, flipping his SUV then crawled out of the wreckage and stabbed the critically injured mom in the stomach, cops said. Stephen Giraldo, an MTA bus driver, was racing east down Parsons Blvd. with three young boys in his 2005 Ford Explorer when he slammed into the 41-year-old mom near Franklin Ave. at about 5:20 a.m., cops said. ...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Car stop leads to arrest in stabbing deaths, assaults

NEW YORK - A man accused of a deadly New York City crime spree is under arrest. The NYPD says 35-year-old Roland Codrington of Manhattan is responsible for the murder of a doctor he came across at Marcus Garvey Park and a man found dead on a Lower East Side street. He's also accused of attacking three people inside a Harlem bar. The incidents all took place within the last several days. In what the NYPD calls a random attack, 60-year-old pediatrician Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry was found dead inside Marcus Garvey Park the day before Christmas Eve at 2 a.m. Police say Codrington was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYPD investigating 2 shootings in Inwood; 64-year-old dead

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating two shootings that happened within minutes of each other on Monday in Upper Manhattan. The first shooting happened near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue in the Inwood section around 11:30 a.m., New York City police said. A 64-year-old woman was shot in the head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man, 29, shot to death on Bronx street

A 29-year-old man was shot to death on a Bronx street, police said Tuesday. The victim was shot in the chest at Van Nest Ave. and Melville St. in Van Nest about 9:05 p.m. Monday, cops said. Medics took him to Jacobi Medical Center where he died. The victim’s name was not immediately released. No arrests have been made. ©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Decomposed body of missing man found in the Bronx

HUNTER ISLAND, the Bronx (PIX11) — The body of a missing New Rochelle man was found on a trail in the Bronx on Monday morning, weeks after the 61-year-old man went missing, police said. The body, found on Hunter Island, was fully clothed and badly decomposed, NYPD officials said. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Man stabbed in back aboard train in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – The day after Christmas in the New York City subway system began with a stabbing aboard a train in Manhattan. The New York City Police Department reported a fight on a northbound number six train near 33rd Street and Park Avenue escalated with a 36-year-old man being stabbed in the back. It’s not sure why the two men were fighting or if they were known to each other. Police said the suspect fled and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening stab wound. The post Man stabbed in back aboard train in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MTA employee attacked at Queens subway station, police say

QUEENS (PIX11) —- An MTA worker was punched in the back of the head on a platform at Queens subway station earlier this month, police said Tuesday. The 36-year-old woman was working when she was attacked on the northbound platform of the F line at the Midland Parkway-Hillside Avenue subway station on Dec. 17 at […]
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman with autism missing after leaving relative's LI home during storm

ELMONT, N.Y. - A woman who left a house on Long Island during Friday's rainstorm hasn't been seen since. Her family is asking for help finding her. Samantha Denise Primus, 46, was visiting her sister in Elmont, Nassau County, for the holidays. "Somewhat, I feel responsible because I took her...
ELMONT, NY

