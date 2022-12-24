ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Detroit Lions rumored to ‘throwback’ their uniform combo vs. Bears

What uniform with the Detroit Lions wear on Sunday against the Bears?. Sixteen grueling weeks of the NFL’s season now will be summed up in the final two. For all the ups and downs for the Detroit Lions this season, they have a two game season left with a near win-and-they’re-in scenario for the postseason. To ge things off on the right foot, it seems as though the Lions will take the field Sunday against the Chicago Bears in a fan-favorite uniform.
Detroit Lions tight ends on the cusp of a franchise record

The Detroit Lions season has been one full of ups and downs, almost like as a fan we’re attending “America’s Roller Coast” Cedar Point every Sunday. This season has seen a team start 1-6, trade their top target tight-end T.J. Hockenson, and then rip off six wins in eight games. Now, the Detroit Lions’ tight ends are on the verge of setting a single-season franchise record.
To Dan Campbell, Success is just one game away

Every inch, yard, and game in the NFL is a gift. You have to fight and claw and dig for every win, and after last week, Dan Campbell’s message to the Detroit Lions is as foundational as sprints at practice. When asked if he would consider this year a success if the team does not make the playoffs, Campbell had the following to say:
Season-Ending Injury Reserve for Quintez Cephus as 21-Day Window Expires

Quintez Cephus, Wide Receiver for the Lions, had hoped to return to the field by the end of the 2022 season. However, his return was impossible due to his foot injury in Week 4. Cephus was designated to return from injured reserve on December 7th but could not prove himself in the season’s final three weeks. As a result, the Lions have placed Cephus on season-ending injured reserve.
Dan Campbell vows to have Detroit Lions ready for Chicago Bears

From Week 9 through Week 15, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions did not only look well-prepared for each of their games, but they ended up winning six of those seven games to move to 7-7 on the season. But, on Christmas Eve, the Lions looked like a completely different team as they were absolutely dominated by the Carolina Panthers to the tune of 37-23. Following the game, Campbell took the blame, and he did so again on Monday when he spoke to reporters in Allen Park.
Jared Goff has a December to remember for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 regular season, there were plenty of people who shouted from the rooftops that Jared Goff was an awful quarterback and that he would be the main reason why the Detroit Lions would once again finish with one of the worst records in the NFL. Now, there are still plenty of Goff haters out there, but those are the same people who would complain about him if the Lions got to a Super Bowl and lost 30-27 in overtime. Over the past month, Goff has balled out, and he may end up gaining some more believers after all.
Chicago Bears decide on Justin Fields’ status vs. Detroit Lions

During the Chicago Bears‘ loss to the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve, quarterback Justin Fields not only re-aggravated an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, but he also had his foot stepped on and was not able to put weight on it after the game. Because of that, some questioned whether or not it would be worth it for the Bears to suit up Fields for their Week 17 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Stoney tells Dan Campbell about Jameson Williams’ ‘liked tweet’ about getting the ball more

Following the Detroit Lions‘ embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, a game where Jameson Williams was targeted just once, the rookie liked a tweet about the Lions needing him to get the ball more. On Tuesday morning, Dan Campbell joined the Stoney and Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket, and Stoney (Mike Stone) told Campbell about Williams liking the tweet about the Lions needing to get him the ball more.
Dan Campbell responds to question about if he thinks Jameson Williams may be getting frustrated

Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams has now played in four NFL games, but other than one touchdown catch, you probably have not noticed him. In fact, in those four games, Williams has been targeted a total of just five times, and he has just one single catch. Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell has said in recent weeks that the plan was to get Williams more involved in the offense, but that has not happened.
Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson listed as potential candidate for Broncos HC job

The Detroit Lions have already won four more games than they did a year ago, and a big reason why is offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson. Though he is still learning on the job, Johnson has shown his brilliance time and time again during the 2022 season. Because of the Lions’ success on the offensive side of the ball, there have been plenty of rumblings about Johnson getting interviews for head coach openings during the upcoming offseason. One NFL job that just opened up is the Denver Broncos, who just fired Nathaniel Hackett.
Pro Football Focus clearly does not like Jared Goff

When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks, many assumed that Goff was just a throw-in to get the trade done and that he would only be around in Detroit until they could find his replacement. But, as it stands, it sure does seem like the Lions are content with rolling with Goff for the foreseeable future, as he has been solid in 2022.
D.J. Chark has a HUGE December for Detroit Lions

D.J. Chark has had an interesting season for the Detroit Lions, to say the least. Signed in the offseason to a one-year, $10 million prove-it deal, Chark’s 2022 campaign got off to a bit of a rocky start. But in a sport that is very much “what have you done lately,” Chark’s December performance is exactly the reason the Lions signed him in the first place.
Detroit Pistons reportedly sign G Jared Rhoden

It has been a rough season for the Detroit Pistons, as they have lost their best player (Cade Cunningham) for the rest of the season, and they currently sit dead-last in the entire NBA with an 8-27 record. According to a report from Shams Charania, the Pistons have signed G Jared Rhoden.
How Detroit Lions can control own destiny by New Year’s Day

How can the Detroit Lions control their own destiny by New Year’s Day?. What if I would have told you prior to the start of the 2022 season that our Detroit Lions would be heading into Week 17 with a chance of controlling their own destiny by the time you go to bed on New Year’s Day? I can guarantee some of you would have called me a moron, telling me there was zero chance the Lions would be contending for a playoff spot when the calendar turned to 2023, while the others would have told me they would be extremely happy. Well, here we are, heading toward Week 17, and the Lions are still alive.
Detroit Tigers sign P Kervin Castro

Just when you thought the Detroit Tigers were taking a break for Christmas, they were back at it on Monday. According to multiple reports, the Tigers have signed P Kervin Castro to a Minor League deal. Castro, who is 23, split time between the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants during the 2022 season.
Viral video shows Killian Hayes knocking out Moritz Wagner with cheap shot [Video]

If you happen to have Detroit Pistons G Killian Hayes on your fantasy basketball team, you may want to start thinking of an alternate plan because Hayes is likely going to be suspended for knocking out Orlando Magic F Moritz Wagner on Wednesday night. The altercation took place after Wagner had given Hayes an extra shove, sending him into the Pistons’ bench.
Detroit, MI
