Read full article on original website
Related
A Two-Hour Version of ‘Babylon’ Shot on Damien Chazelle’s iPhone Exists: ‘It Was a Very Uncommon Situation’
Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” is one of the biggest box office bombs of the year, opening to just $5.3 million over the four-day Christmas weekend despite a production budget north of $80 million. Many box office pundits have cited the film’s gargantuan 189-minute runtime as one reason the Hollywood epic failed to connect with audiences. “Babylon” clocks in at three hours and nine minutes long, but it turns out Chazelle has a far shorter and far scrappier version of the film on his iPhone. During a recent Los Angeles Q&A for the movie (via Entertainment Weekly), Chazelle revealed that he prepared...
Does The Babylon Ending Work? Let’s Talk It Out
The ending to Babylon is controversial to some. But I have some strong opinions on it.
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ and 9 other contemporary stop-motion animated films you should watch [PHOTOS]
It’s no mystery why stop-motion animation is admired by critics and audiences alike. The extensive manual labor every visual composition requires keeps us connected to cinema’s tactile past, to an era when the term “special effects” referred to pyrotechnics and animatronics rather than CGI. Stop-motion features have a texture computers, as of now, are unable to successfully replicate. CGI is a cheaper and, some feel, increasingly suitable alternative to stop motion—“Rango” and “The Lego Movie” mostly pulled it off, after all—but one artist who clearly understands the inimitable quality of stop motion, the beautifully imperfect aesthetic that’s produced by working with...
Paul Schrader questions Babylon’s historical authenticity: ‘I was scratching my head’
Paul Schrader has shared critical input regarding the “putative historicity” of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon.Oscar-winning director Chazelle’s newest romance-drama, starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, chronicles the rise and fall of several ambitious Hollywood dreamers during the transition from silent to sound films in the late 1920s.Since its release in US cinemas late last week (23 December), the film has been a box office flop, with some headlines and social media users seemingly blaming Robbie for its poor performance. However, others have come to the star’s defence.The movie had also received mixed reviews and currently sits at a mediocre Rotten...
EW.com
With I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Whitney Houston's bisexuality becomes canon
For years, Whitney Houston's sexuality was whispered about and brandished on the covers of tabloids, but while she was alive, Houston denied that her friendship with Robyn Crawford was anything but that — friendship. After she died, a pair of documentaries — 2017's Whitney: Can I Be Me? and...
Clint Eastwood Once Saved Ron Howard From A Potentially Embarrassing Situation
In the 1980s, Ron Howard was setting himself up for a very successful directing career after being an actor since he was a little kid on The Andy Griffith Show. However, he was still learning and making mistakes here and there. Case in point: Ron became a bit embarrassed by the reception of his 1988 film Willow, which is when Clint Eastwood stepped up and saved the day.
Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics
Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
Jerry Seinfeld and Paulina Porizkova show off their rockin' beach bods ahead of the New Year
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is Here
This isn't your father's movie studio, and certainly not your grandfather's movie studio, either. According to the Los Angeles Times, filmmakers, directors, and special effects artists recently gathered to celebrate Amazon Studios’ new 34,000-square-foot virtual production stage in Culver City, California.
Avatar: The Way of Water actor clears up frustration with ending scene that ‘makes no sense’
An Avatar: The Way of Water actor has responded to fan frustration surrounding a moment in the new film.On 16 December, James Cameron unveiled the sequel to his 2009 blockbuster, which has made a big splash at the box office.The film is set a decade after events seen in the first film, and catches up with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) in the world of Pandora.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Avatar: The Way of Water also sees the return of Stephen Lang’s villainous, and very much dead, Colonel Quaritch, who has been resurrected as a...
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ is a crafts masterpiece that deserves Oscars attention below-the-line
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” hit Netflix a few weeks back, and it has already received a few critics’ awards and nominations, though it’s a very different animated movie than we normally get over the course of a year, being a stop-motion animated film del Toro directed with Mark Gustafson, working with Portland stop-motion animation house ShadowMachine. Lisa Henson, daughter of the late great puppeteer Jim Henson, is one of the film’s producers, which gives the film even more of a pedigree within that world. SEEOscar odds update: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ ascends in Best Picture race But let’s rewind a bit....
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crushes Christmas With $95.5M, Bah Humbug for Everything Else
James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water bit off a sizeable $95.5 million over the four-day Christmas weekend to easily sink the competition at the domestic box office. Outside of the big-budget tentpole, there wasn’t much feasting to be had, thanks to a brutal weather and general moviegoer apathy regarding the other new films. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish launched behind expectations, while Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Babylon got off to dismal starts. Christmas Eve fell on a Saturday and Christmas on a Sunday this year, which did not help matters.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office:...
The Top 10 Movies Of 2022, According To Mike Reyes
Which 2022 movies made the grade with CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes? His top 10 list will answer that question and then some.
EW.com
Damien Chazelle has a secret 2-hour cut of Babylon — filmed on his iPhone
Damien Chazelle's original version of Babylon looked very different — and was way shorter. The final cut of Chazelle's 1920s-set drama clocks in at a whopping three-plus hours, an extravagant, over-the-top ode to the excess of old Hollywood. But at a pre-release Q&A in Los Angeles in November, the director revealed that before filming began, he actually rehearsed and shot the entire film by himself — using just two actors in his own backyard.
Nicolas Winding Refn On Saddling Up Netflix Noir Series ‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ & How “Theatrical Will Always Exist” But Hollywood System Is “Falling Apart” – Crew Call Podcast
A pandemic and the closure of cinemas didn’t stop Cannes Film Festival-winning Nicolas Winding Refn from creating, the Drive filmmaker hunkering down with his family to make the new noir Netflix series Copenhagen Cowboy which drops on Thursday, January 5. The six-episode series follows Mui, a lone wolf protagonist much like the crime crusaders in Refn’s repertoire, i.e. Ryan Gosling’s Driver in Drive and Julian in Only God Forgives, and Mads Mikkelsen’s Tony in the director’s Pusher franchise. Known to possess a gift, Mui is bought as a “lucky coin” to help cure a much older woman’s fertility problems....
Filming Netflix Series ‘1899’ Made Cast and Crew Seasick
The digital effects rendered inside The Volume during filming for Netflix's "1899" were so realistic it made some of the cast and crew ill.
The most satisfying movies of 2022, from 'Avatar' to 'Everything Everywhere'
The movies that made us laugh, cry, helped us escape or made a return to theaters in 2022 a joy.
‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo
Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
Collider
10 Best Movies With No Oscar Nominations, According to IMDb
The Academy doesn't always get it right. In 1942, they awarded Best Picture to My Green Valley over Citizen Kane. In 1991, Driving Miss Daisy beat Dead Poets Society. In 1994, Forrest Gump triumphed over both Pulp Fiction and The Shawshank Redemption. Not to mention, some iconic directors like Alfred Hitchcock and Stanley Kubrick never won competitive Oscars at all.
digitalspy.com
New Alien movie takes big step forward
Alien's new movie is gearing up to begin filming. Very little has been revealed about plot specifics yet, but we now know the film's working title, and that the commencement of filming has a start date early next year. The film, although part of the Alien franchise, will stand alone...
Comments / 0