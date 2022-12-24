ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Person found shot to death in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte after a person was found shot to death early Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to “an attempt to locate call” just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 29 in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte, police say

A person was killed and another was injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash on West Boulevard in west Charlotte Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte, …. A person was killed and another was injured after a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Gastonia church recovering after Christmas Day fire

Fire officials spent almost 24 hours trying to learn what caused a Christmas Day fire at a Gastonia church. While a preliminary investigation doesn't find anything suspicious, the church is working to find out if they'll have services this week. Gastonia church recovering after Christmas Day fire. Fire officials spent...
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Livingstone College basketball player dies in Cumberland County crash

A Livingstone College basketball player died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday. Livingstone College basketball player dies in Cumberland …. A Livingstone College basketball player died in a car wreck with an off-duty Cumberland County deputy on Monday. Private plane makes safe landing at...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Rental car companies in high demand after cancellations

Many cars at Charlotte Douglas International Airport are rented as many passengers look for ways to get home. Some are taking Amtrak while others are going Greyhound as Southwest Airlines struggles with its flights. Rental car companies in high demand after cancellations. Many cars at Charlotte Douglas International Airport are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Southwest cancelations hamper plans of Charlotte passengers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Southwest Airlines canceled all but two flights coming and going from Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday, and there are more cancellations scheduled for the week. Nationwide, Southwest canceled more than 5,400 flights in 48 hours, leaving customers like Barbara Mitchell stuck in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

NC State football takes on Charlotte Motor Speedway

Before NC State takes the field on Friday in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the team took to the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway. NC State football takes on Charlotte Motor Speedway. Before NC State takes the field on Friday in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the team took to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Livingstone College mourning loss of basketball player

Teammates, coaches and college officials are remembering the player after his automobile crash this week. The school is talking about ways to memorialize Eric Henderson this season. Livingstone College mourning loss of basketball player. Teammates, coaches and college officials are remembering the player after his automobile crash this week. The...
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

Gaston, Rowan counties get Duke Energy Foundation grant

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Gaston County Emergency Management and Fire Services received a $50,000 grant recently from Duke Energy Foundation to help residents prepare for and recover from severe weather events and natural disasters. Also, the Rowan County Emergency Management got $25,000 to support the purchase...
GASTON COUNTY, NC

