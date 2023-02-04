ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘SNL’ new tonight (February 4, 2023)? Host, musical guest details

By Marcus James Dixon
 2 days ago
Is “ SNL ” new tonight (February 4, 2023)? YES . NBC ’s late night sketch comedy series returns with first-time host Pedro Pascal and musical guest Coldplay . The long-running program will air live coast-to-coast on Saturday night at 11:30 ET/ 10:30 CT/ 9:30 MT/ 8:30 PT. During Pascal’s hilarious “ Saturday Night Live promo video , the star of “The Last of Us” nearly kills a new cast member because he thinks it’s a “clicker” zombie from his HBO horror show ( watch above ).

The regular cast members for “SNL” Season 48 are, in credits order: Michael Che , Mikey Day , Chloe Fineman , Heidi Gardner , Colin Jost , Ego Nwodim , Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang . The featured players are: Andrew Dismukes , Marcello Hernandez , James Austin Johnson , Punkie Johnson , Molly Kearney , Michael Longfellow , Sarah Sherman and Devon Walker . ( Cecily Strong only appeared in six episodes this season, as she missed the first three outings due to a stage play and the December 17 broadcast was her last ever.)

SEE ‘SNL’: Longest-running cast members ever on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Showrunner Lorne Michaels has called this season a “transition year,” thanks in part to the show going through a major cast overhaul. A whopping eight stars left over the summer: Aidy Bryant , Pete Davidson , Kate McKinnon , Kyle Mooney , Alex Moffat , Melissa Villaseñor , Aristotle Athari and Chris Redd . Many of them wanted to depart earlier, but stuck around because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Saturday Night Live’s” Weekend Update is once again anchored by Colin Jost and Michael Che, as they’ve done every week together since September 2014. As of last year’s 47th season, they are officially the longest-serving duo in the history of Weekend Update.

At the recent 2022 Emmy Awards, the variety series won its 93rd trophy overall , making it the winningest program in the history of the Television Academy. For comparison’s sake, the next closest show in second place is “Game of Thrones” with 59 Emmys.

SEE ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 48 Cast

Here are the “Saturday Night Live” Season 48 hosts and musical guests:

#4801 Miles Teller/Kendrick Lamar — October 1, 2022

#4802 Brendan Gleeson/Willow — October 8, 2022

#4803 Megan Thee Stallion/Megan Thee Stallion — October 15, 2022

#4804 Jack Harlow/Jack Harlow — October 29, 2022

#4805 Amy Schumer/Steve Lacy — November 5, 2022

#4806 Dave Chappelle/Black Star — November 12, 2022

#4807 Keke Palmer/SZA — December 3, 2022

#4808 Steve Martin & Martin Short/Brandi Carlile — December 10, 2022

#4809 Austin Butler/Lizzo– December 17, 2022

#4810 Aubrey Plaza/Sam Smith — January 21, 2023

#4811 Michael B. Jordan/Lil Baby — January 28, 2023

#4812 Pedro Pascal/Coldplay — February 4, 2023

sheenie.
12-24

I have to say, I loved Jack Harlow.. I knew nothing about him but wanted to see what all the fuss was about.. He did great acting, and I loved his performance!!! new fan, at 65!!!

Bob Hearts Abishola will be back for a fifth season. CBS renewed the series on Wednesday, after picking up The Neighborhood for Season 6. The sitcoms are paired together on Mondays, with The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. ET and Bob Hearts Abishola following at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series stars...
