Mary Corso, age 91, of Dennison, Ohio, passed away on December 18, 2022, following a long illness. Mary was the eldest daughter of the late William and Catherine Luther and the surviving wife of Richard Angelo Corso. She was a co-owner of Luther’s Builder Supply in Cadiz, Ohio. Mary happily spent her years participating as a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison, and one of her greatest accomplishments was being a member of their choir for many years.

DENNISON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO