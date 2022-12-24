ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, OH

Harrison News-Herald

Mary Corso

Mary Corso, age 91, of Dennison, Ohio, passed away on December 18, 2022, following a long illness. Mary was the eldest daughter of the late William and Catherine Luther and the surviving wife of Richard Angelo Corso. She was a co-owner of Luther’s Builder Supply in Cadiz, Ohio. Mary happily spent her years participating as a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison, and one of her greatest accomplishments was being a member of their choir for many years.
DENNISON, OH
Harrison News-Herald

George Copeland

George Copeland, age 89, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation in Uhrichsville. Born July 7, 1933, in Monroe Twp, Harrison County, he was a son of the late Oscar T. Copeland and Harriet Yarnell Copeland. A 1952 graduate from Conotton Valley High School, George honorably served his country in the Korean War. George married Shirley A. Fowler Copeland on October 26, 1958. In 1996 he retired from Gradall in New Philadelphia after 38 years of service. He had also served on Bowerston Town Council.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wetzel County man killed after crash on Ohio 7

A Wetzel County man died over the weekend after a crash on Ohio 7. Ohio State Police say a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Richard W. Evans, 60, of Newport hit a  2017 Kia Sportage driven by Henry Lee Scott II, 70, of New Martinsville. Police say Evans was heading North on Ohio 7 when […]
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
whbc.com

Family of Six Dead in Monday Newcomerstown Fire

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A terrible fire tragedy in Newcomerstown in southern Tuscarawas County. A family of six is dead there from a house fire early on Monday. A person close to the family identifies them as Leroy Elliot, his wife and four daughters ages 5...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

CFD: Smaller Fire This Time at 6th NE and Orchard

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another fire on the property of that massive warehouse fire in Canton back in October. Adjoining four-story and one-story buildings on 6th Street NE near Orchard Avenue were heavily involved in flames when Canton firefighters arrived at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. One...
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Officials Disturbed by String of Fatal Fires

Nick McWilliams reporting – Coming out of an uncharacteristically cold Christmas weekend, the state of Ohio saw record-setting numbers of fatal fires. Fires have occurred for a variety of reasons, with some, including one in Newcomerstown that claimed the lives of a family of six, being attributed to supplemental heat sources.
OHIO STATE
Harrison News-Herald

John McCracken

John McCracken, 83, of Jewett, Ohio, passed away on December 17, 2022, at home. He was born November 4, 1939, a son of the late Lester and Helen Butler McCracken. John was a retired employee of UPS, a U. S. Army Veteran, and a former attendant with Beck Funeral Home.
JEWETT, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Lyle Kirkpatrick

Lyle Kirkpatrick, age 82, of Moorefield, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in his home. Born February 16, 1940, in Piedmont, Ohio, he was a son of the late Paul Bryan Kirkpatrick and Olive Elizabeth Mallernee Kirkpatrick. Lyle was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country...
MOOREFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Fire Forces Massillon Family From Home on Christmas Eve

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One firefighter was injured battling a blaze in Massillon on Christmas Eve. The six residents of the house got out OK. The fire on Charles Avenue near 3rd Street SE, just off the downtown area of Massillon. The fire reportedly started in...
MASSILLON, OH
wtuz.com

No Injures in Monday Dover Fire

A Dover home is deemed salvageable after a fire on N. Cross Street. Units were called before 8am Monday to the residents. Lt. AJ Moore, with the Dover Fire Department, says the call was initially for a smoke investigation but it was upgraded to a confirmed structure fire. “From that...
DOVER, OH
whbc.com

#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
CANTON, OH

