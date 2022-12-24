Read full article on original website
‘They were angels’: Neighbors mourn Ohio family of 6 killed in house fire
Neighbors, relatives and the entire community are mourning the loss of what appears to be a mother, father and four little girls.
Harrison News-Herald
Mary Corso
Mary Corso, age 91, of Dennison, Ohio, passed away on December 18, 2022, following a long illness. Mary was the eldest daughter of the late William and Catherine Luther and the surviving wife of Richard Angelo Corso. She was a co-owner of Luther’s Builder Supply in Cadiz, Ohio. Mary happily spent her years participating as a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison, and one of her greatest accomplishments was being a member of their choir for many years.
Stark County waitress receives incredible tip from customers before Christmas
ALLIANCE, Ohio — An incredible act of kindness was caught on camera at a mom and pop restaurant in Alliance, with a now viral video showing a waitress getting a Christmas gift a little early this year. Nancy Drakulich has been waiting tables at Heggy's Confectionery for 34 years...
Ohio fire that killed family of 6 was sparked by alternative methods
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday […]
Harrison News-Herald
George Copeland
George Copeland, age 89, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation in Uhrichsville. Born July 7, 1933, in Monroe Twp, Harrison County, he was a son of the late Oscar T. Copeland and Harriet Yarnell Copeland. A 1952 graduate from Conotton Valley High School, George honorably served his country in the Korean War. George married Shirley A. Fowler Copeland on October 26, 1958. In 1996 he retired from Gradall in New Philadelphia after 38 years of service. He had also served on Bowerston Town Council.
Wetzel County man killed after crash on Ohio 7
A Wetzel County man died over the weekend after a crash on Ohio 7. Ohio State Police say a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Richard W. Evans, 60, of Newport hit a 2017 Kia Sportage driven by Henry Lee Scott II, 70, of New Martinsville. Police say Evans was heading North on Ohio 7 when […]
whbc.com
Family of Six Dead in Monday Newcomerstown Fire
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A terrible fire tragedy in Newcomerstown in southern Tuscarawas County. A family of six is dead there from a house fire early on Monday. A person close to the family identifies them as Leroy Elliot, his wife and four daughters ages 5...
whbc.com
CFD: Smaller Fire This Time at 6th NE and Orchard
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another fire on the property of that massive warehouse fire in Canton back in October. Adjoining four-story and one-story buildings on 6th Street NE near Orchard Avenue were heavily involved in flames when Canton firefighters arrived at 3 a.m. on Tuesday. One...
wtuz.com
Officials Disturbed by String of Fatal Fires
Nick McWilliams reporting – Coming out of an uncharacteristically cold Christmas weekend, the state of Ohio saw record-setting numbers of fatal fires. Fires have occurred for a variety of reasons, with some, including one in Newcomerstown that claimed the lives of a family of six, being attributed to supplemental heat sources.
Heating methods eyed in Ohio fire after family of 6 killed
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
Ohio State Fire Marshal investigating Newcomerstown fire that killed 6 people
The Ohio State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating after a raging fire took the lives of a family of six in Tuscarawas County.
Murdered Ohio couple’s family takes next step in seeking justice
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The families of Tom and Angela Strussion will soon release billboards to advertise the reward they’re offering for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the murderer(s). Lisa Balog, Tom Strussion’s sister, says the billboards will be appear January 9 on both sides of the river. One will be posted […]
Harrison News-Herald
John McCracken
John McCracken, 83, of Jewett, Ohio, passed away on December 17, 2022, at home. He was born November 4, 1939, a son of the late Lester and Helen Butler McCracken. John was a retired employee of UPS, a U. S. Army Veteran, and a former attendant with Beck Funeral Home.
Newcomerstown residents hold vigil after family of 6 dies in house fire
The Christmas holiday took a dark turn early Monday morning when six people died in a house fire in Newcomerstown.
Harrison News-Herald
Lyle Kirkpatrick
Lyle Kirkpatrick, age 82, of Moorefield, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in his home. Born February 16, 1940, in Piedmont, Ohio, he was a son of the late Paul Bryan Kirkpatrick and Olive Elizabeth Mallernee Kirkpatrick. Lyle was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country...
Man in serious condition after Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana County
A man was flown to the hospital and is in serious condition after a Christmas Day shooting in Columbiana county.
whbc.com
Fire Forces Massillon Family From Home on Christmas Eve
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One firefighter was injured battling a blaze in Massillon on Christmas Eve. The six residents of the house got out OK. The fire on Charles Avenue near 3rd Street SE, just off the downtown area of Massillon. The fire reportedly started in...
wtuz.com
No Injures in Monday Dover Fire
A Dover home is deemed salvageable after a fire on N. Cross Street. Units were called before 8am Monday to the residents. Lt. AJ Moore, with the Dover Fire Department, says the call was initially for a smoke investigation but it was upgraded to a confirmed structure fire. “From that...
cleveland19.com
Sentencing for Ravenna mom convicted of killing 2 daughters, family friend in drunk driving crash
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Ravenna mother convicted of a December 2020 deadly drunk driving accident will be sentenced Wednesday afternoon in Portage County Common Pleas Court. Julianne Shead was speeding when she hit a tree killing her oldest daughter, Marlana Mullin, 22, her youngest daughter, Christine Shead, 12,...
whbc.com
#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
