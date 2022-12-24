JEWETT—For at least a decade, the Mark Statler and Roger Hoard duo have volunteered their talents to perform free concerts that benefit various churches and organizations. Their names go before them, drawing crowds to wherever they happen to be. Years prior, the late Mayor Busby requested a Christmas show at the old Jewett schoolhouse. The duo has made good on their promise to him year after year, continuing to spread the message of Christmas through the halls of what has now been renamed the Busby Wildcat Center in his honor.

JEWETT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO