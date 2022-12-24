Read full article on original website
Related
Dozens to lose jobs as Things Remembered set to close
More than 50 people will lose their jobs.
WHIZ
Students Create Plan for Downtown Zanesville
Several Muskingum University students worked to develop a five year strategic plan for downtown Zanesville. Through the university’s Regional Planning course the students took part in the Appalachian Regional Project, which encourages students to look at job creation, job expansion and further development. Muskingum University presented their finding to...
Salem council postpones decision on statue project
Salem City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night. On the agenda was the purchase of an Abraham Lincoln statue.
Steubenville asks residents to conserve water
The city of Steubenville issued an important message asking residents to conserve water. Steubenville says this is due to the recent cold weather, and many weather related line breaks. The city says all distribution tanks are at low levels, and the water plant is at near maximum capacity. The City asks all customers to conserve […]
Harrison News-Herald
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” a hit
CADIZ—On Friday morning in Cadiz, the Harrison Central Theatre presented a dress rehearsal performance of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” for the grade school students and a second rehearsal in the afternoon for the junior and senior high school students as well as three public performances over the weekend. The play is a Barbara Robinson production and was directed and co-directed by Ashley Doren and Bailie Ray, respectively.
Central Pa. electrical supplies company plans to acquire Ohio business
A Swatara Township-based wholesale distributor of electrical supplies has announced that it plans to acquire a company in Ohio. Schaedler Yesco Distribution has entered into an agreement to acquire Yesco Electrical Supply. The companies expect the deal to be completed in February. Yesco Electrical Supply is based in Columbiana, Ohio....
Stark County waitress receives incredible tip from customers before Christmas
ALLIANCE, Ohio — An incredible act of kindness was caught on camera at a mom and pop restaurant in Alliance, with a now viral video showing a waitress getting a Christmas gift a little early this year. Nancy Drakulich has been waiting tables at Heggy's Confectionery for 34 years...
Harrison News-Herald
George Copeland
George Copeland, age 89, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation in Uhrichsville. Born July 7, 1933, in Monroe Twp, Harrison County, he was a son of the late Oscar T. Copeland and Harriet Yarnell Copeland. A 1952 graduate from Conotton Valley High School, George honorably served his country in the Korean War. George married Shirley A. Fowler Copeland on October 26, 1958. In 1996 he retired from Gradall in New Philadelphia after 38 years of service. He had also served on Bowerston Town Council.
Harrison News-Herald
Mary Corso
Mary Corso, age 91, of Dennison, Ohio, passed away on December 18, 2022, following a long illness. Mary was the eldest daughter of the late William and Catherine Luther and the surviving wife of Richard Angelo Corso. She was a co-owner of Luther’s Builder Supply in Cadiz, Ohio. Mary happily spent her years participating as a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison, and one of her greatest accomplishments was being a member of their choir for many years.
whbc.com
#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
WTRF
Belmont County Health Department has something that few others do—an epidemiologist
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) It’s been an eventful year for the Belmont County Health Department. Despite a critical shortage of space in their building, they have moved forward with their services. They combined two part-time positions into a single full-time slot, and hired a director of nursing who is...
Harrison News-Herald
Lyle Kirkpatrick
Lyle Kirkpatrick, age 82, of Moorefield, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in his home. Born February 16, 1940, in Piedmont, Ohio, he was a son of the late Paul Bryan Kirkpatrick and Olive Elizabeth Mallernee Kirkpatrick. Lyle was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country...
Harrison News-Herald
John McCracken
John McCracken, 83, of Jewett, Ohio, passed away on December 17, 2022, at home. He was born November 4, 1939, a son of the late Lester and Helen Butler McCracken. John was a retired employee of UPS, a U. S. Army Veteran, and a former attendant with Beck Funeral Home.
Harrison News-Herald
Statler and Hoard steal the Christmas show again
JEWETT—For at least a decade, the Mark Statler and Roger Hoard duo have volunteered their talents to perform free concerts that benefit various churches and organizations. Their names go before them, drawing crowds to wherever they happen to be. Years prior, the late Mayor Busby requested a Christmas show at the old Jewett schoolhouse. The duo has made good on their promise to him year after year, continuing to spread the message of Christmas through the halls of what has now been renamed the Busby Wildcat Center in his honor.
Heating methods eyed in Ohio fire after family of 6 killed
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze...
Humane agents find dog tied to tree in Youngstown during frigid cold temps
With temperatures below freezing, humane agents spent the week looking for pets left out in the cold.
‘They were angels’: Neighbors mourn family of 6 killed in house fire
It was a horrific tragedy as a raging fire took the lives of a family of six in Tuscarawas County.
wtuz.com
No Injures in Monday Dover Fire
A Dover home is deemed salvageable after a fire on N. Cross Street. Units were called before 8am Monday to the residents. Lt. AJ Moore, with the Dover Fire Department, says the call was initially for a smoke investigation but it was upgraded to a confirmed structure fire. “From that...
WTRF
Brooke County first responders battle Christmas blaze
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Fire crews responded to a housefire on Christmas in Brooke County. The blaze happened on Brook Street in Hooverson Heights. There were no injuries and the house was not a total loss.
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
Comments / 0