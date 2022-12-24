ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, OH

WHIZ

Students Create Plan for Downtown Zanesville

Several Muskingum University students worked to develop a five year strategic plan for downtown Zanesville. Through the university’s Regional Planning course the students took part in the Appalachian Regional Project, which encourages students to look at job creation, job expansion and further development. Muskingum University presented their finding to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Steubenville asks residents to conserve water

The city of Steubenville issued an important message asking residents to conserve water. Steubenville says this is due to the recent cold weather, and many weather related line breaks. The city says all distribution tanks are at low levels, and the water plant is at near maximum capacity. The City asks all customers to conserve […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Harrison News-Herald

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” a hit

CADIZ—On Friday morning in Cadiz, the Harrison Central Theatre presented a dress rehearsal performance of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” for the grade school students and a second rehearsal in the afternoon for the junior and senior high school students as well as three public performances over the weekend. The play is a Barbara Robinson production and was directed and co-directed by Ashley Doren and Bailie Ray, respectively.
CADIZ, OH
Harrison News-Herald

George Copeland

George Copeland, age 89, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation in Uhrichsville. Born July 7, 1933, in Monroe Twp, Harrison County, he was a son of the late Oscar T. Copeland and Harriet Yarnell Copeland. A 1952 graduate from Conotton Valley High School, George honorably served his country in the Korean War. George married Shirley A. Fowler Copeland on October 26, 1958. In 1996 he retired from Gradall in New Philadelphia after 38 years of service. He had also served on Bowerston Town Council.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Mary Corso

Mary Corso, age 91, of Dennison, Ohio, passed away on December 18, 2022, following a long illness. Mary was the eldest daughter of the late William and Catherine Luther and the surviving wife of Richard Angelo Corso. She was a co-owner of Luther’s Builder Supply in Cadiz, Ohio. Mary happily spent her years participating as a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison, and one of her greatest accomplishments was being a member of their choir for many years.
DENNISON, OH
whbc.com

#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
CANTON, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Lyle Kirkpatrick

Lyle Kirkpatrick, age 82, of Moorefield, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 15, 2022, in his home. Born February 16, 1940, in Piedmont, Ohio, he was a son of the late Paul Bryan Kirkpatrick and Olive Elizabeth Mallernee Kirkpatrick. Lyle was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country...
MOOREFIELD, OH
Harrison News-Herald

John McCracken

John McCracken, 83, of Jewett, Ohio, passed away on December 17, 2022, at home. He was born November 4, 1939, a son of the late Lester and Helen Butler McCracken. John was a retired employee of UPS, a U. S. Army Veteran, and a former attendant with Beck Funeral Home.
JEWETT, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Statler and Hoard steal the Christmas show again

JEWETT—For at least a decade, the Mark Statler and Roger Hoard duo have volunteered their talents to perform free concerts that benefit various churches and organizations. Their names go before them, drawing crowds to wherever they happen to be. Years prior, the late Mayor Busby requested a Christmas show at the old Jewett schoolhouse. The duo has made good on their promise to him year after year, continuing to spread the message of Christmas through the halls of what has now been renamed the Busby Wildcat Center in his honor.
JEWETT, OH
wtuz.com

No Injures in Monday Dover Fire

A Dover home is deemed salvageable after a fire on N. Cross Street. Units were called before 8am Monday to the residents. Lt. AJ Moore, with the Dover Fire Department, says the call was initially for a smoke investigation but it was upgraded to a confirmed structure fire. “From that...
DOVER, OH

