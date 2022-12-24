ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paola, KS

KSNT News

New warming center makes it’s way Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT)- As life-threatening cold set in, the Topeka Rescue Mission saw the need for a warming station in Topeka. On Dec. 22, they opened warming center in a building just a block away from their facility. It’s open to anyone who needs relief from the elements, offering cots, chairs and a hot cup of […]
TOPEKA, KS
fortscott.biz

New Staff at Common Ground Coffee Shop

Common Ground Coffee Shop is a place to sit a spell, have a cuppa and relax. The shop’s specialty is coffee, baked goods, breakfast and lunch. They sell special order cookie trays as well. It has been a community gathering place since its inception in 2013 by the Fort...
FORT SCOTT, KS
Kansas Reflector

Shawnee City Council members’ latest antics exploit fear of LGBTQ+ Kansans

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jae Moyer (They/Them) is a local community political activist in Overland Park. Time and again, the new members of the Shawnee City Council have made it […] The post Shawnee City Council members’ latest antics exploit fear of LGBTQ+ Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Local group buys Christmas presents for children whose mother died

Bill Hurrelbrink shares his family favorite recipe for a breakfast casserole!. Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Updated: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:31 AM UTC. Bitter cold...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas couple fosters 9 dogs to save them from frigid temperatures

BUCYRUS, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Miami County family has a few more mouths to feed over Christmas weekend. Noel and Justin Grabouski rescued eight puppies and three adult dogs in Garnett, Kansas, last week. According to the Grabouskis, the dogs lived in an outdoor pen that did not have shelter from the frigid temperatures. They could not find a shelter for the dogs, so the couple decided to take them in themselves.
GARNETT, KS
KMBC.com

Belton police looking for runaway teen last seen over two weeks ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a 16-year-old runaway. Isabella V. Kenslow left her Belton residence on the evening of Dec. 12, 2022. Police believe she may be in the Kansas area. Her last contact with family was by...
BELTON, MO
republic-online.com

Fire Lake Soapery is under new ownership

PAOLA – Laura Rozell is the new owner of Fire Lake Soapery in Paola, and she said it was the perfect time for her to purchase the business. Rozell has spent more than 25 years selling natural skin care products, but she was outgrowing the basement of her Stillwell home and was looking for a brick-and-mortar location.
PAOLA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

NAMI Kansas to offer free 8-week education on family mental health advocacy

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Kansas will soon offer a free educational program to help people best support their loved ones who are living with mental health conditions. Family to Family is an evidence-based program, with eight online sessions taught by a team of trained volunteers who also have...
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
republic-online.com

John Whitlock Clarke

On December 13, 2022, Dr. John Whitlock Clarke passed away quietly in his home in Louisburg, KS, after a short illness. Although he was 96, he remained healthy and active. Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2022, at the Louisburg United Methodist Church, 249 N Metcalf Rd, Louisburg, KS 66053. Visitation will take place 30 minutes prior to the service. Private burial service will take place later in Minnesota.
LOUISBURG, KS
KSNT News

1 dead in SE Topeka car crash on Christmas Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southeast Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 25 in the 100 block of Southeast 37th St. The driver of a car was heading west on Southeast 37th St. when the vehicle left the road, hit […]
TOPEKA, KS

