New warming center makes it’s way Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT)- As life-threatening cold set in, the Topeka Rescue Mission saw the need for a warming station in Topeka. On Dec. 22, they opened warming center in a building just a block away from their facility. It’s open to anyone who needs relief from the elements, offering cots, chairs and a hot cup of […]
fortscott.biz
New Staff at Common Ground Coffee Shop
Common Ground Coffee Shop is a place to sit a spell, have a cuppa and relax. The shop’s specialty is coffee, baked goods, breakfast and lunch. They sell special order cookie trays as well. It has been a community gathering place since its inception in 2013 by the Fort...
Shawnee City Council members’ latest antics exploit fear of LGBTQ+ Kansans
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jae Moyer (They/Them) is a local community political activist in Overland Park. Time and again, the new members of the Shawnee City Council have made it […] The post Shawnee City Council members’ latest antics exploit fear of LGBTQ+ Kansans appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
lawrencekstimes.com
Eudora machinist creates gear to fix Douglas County courthouse clock
Eudora machinist Wayne Neis wasted no time when it came to fixing the historic Douglas County courthouse clock. A busted gear had left the 117-year-old clock defunct since August. And it wasn’t as if someone could order the broken part — the part no longer existed. Word traveled...
Johnson County to add 21 new staff members at mental health center
OLATHE, Kan. —The Johnson County Mental Health Center (JCMHC) will soon bring on 21 new full-time employees in an attempt to reduce caseloads for current case managers. On Dec. 15, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted unanimously to allocate $2.1 million in reserves to hire additional employees for the center. According to […]
KCTV 5
Local group buys Christmas presents for children whose mother died
Bill Hurrelbrink shares his family favorite recipe for a breakfast casserole!. Holiday travelers encounter delays, long lines at KCI. Conditions for holiday travelers improved somewhat on Friday, though many still met delays and long lines at Kansas City International Airport. Updated: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:31 AM UTC. Bitter cold...
KAKE TV
Kansas couple fosters 9 dogs to save them from frigid temperatures
BUCYRUS, Kan. (KCTV) -- A Miami County family has a few more mouths to feed over Christmas weekend. Noel and Justin Grabouski rescued eight puppies and three adult dogs in Garnett, Kansas, last week. According to the Grabouskis, the dogs lived in an outdoor pen that did not have shelter from the frigid temperatures. They could not find a shelter for the dogs, so the couple decided to take them in themselves.
KMBC.com
Belton police looking for runaway teen last seen over two weeks ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a 16-year-old runaway. Isabella V. Kenslow left her Belton residence on the evening of Dec. 12, 2022. Police believe she may be in the Kansas area. Her last contact with family was by...
KCTV 5
Police looking to identify people in connection with high-end clothing thefts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers are trying to identify a man and a woman they believe were involved in thefts of “high-end clothing from a retail store” in the 11200 block of 95th Street. Police said the thefts occurred on Dec. 5 and Dec. 24. The Overland...
republic-online.com
Fire Lake Soapery is under new ownership
PAOLA – Laura Rozell is the new owner of Fire Lake Soapery in Paola, and she said it was the perfect time for her to purchase the business. Rozell has spent more than 25 years selling natural skin care products, but she was outgrowing the basement of her Stillwell home and was looking for a brick-and-mortar location.
lawrencekstimes.com
NAMI Kansas to offer free 8-week education on family mental health advocacy
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Kansas will soon offer a free educational program to help people best support their loved ones who are living with mental health conditions. Family to Family is an evidence-based program, with eight online sessions taught by a team of trained volunteers who also have...
KCTV 5
Lawrence police looking for man who stabbed person leaving walking trail
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lawrence Police Department is looking for a man who stabbed someone leaving a walking trail at a park on Wednesday. According to the police, it happened just after 4 p.m. A man told police that he was leaving a walking trail and the park just...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural America
Economists, politicians, and public policy experts regularly highlight the growing economic disparities between large (often coastal) cities with fast-growing economies and rural communities with declining economic opportunities.
3 workers hurt after trash truck overturned Tuesday night in KCMO
A KCMO trash truck overturned Tuesday night when its lift gate struck the Interstate 70 bridge over U.S. 40 Highway in KCMO.
republic-online.com
John Whitlock Clarke
On December 13, 2022, Dr. John Whitlock Clarke passed away quietly in his home in Louisburg, KS, after a short illness. Although he was 96, he remained healthy and active. Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2022, at the Louisburg United Methodist Church, 249 N Metcalf Rd, Louisburg, KS 66053. Visitation will take place 30 minutes prior to the service. Private burial service will take place later in Minnesota.
Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ restaurant in Kansas? This KCK barbecue spot
Guy Fieri is no stranger to the best eats in the country, and a new report has named one of them right here in the Kansas City area.
1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Topeka house fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in Central Topeka on Monday night. Firefighters traveled to the 1200 block of Southwest Lincoln St. in Topeka after receiving a report of a home on fire, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The TFD received a call for the fire […]
1 dead in SE Topeka car crash on Christmas Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southeast Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 25 in the 100 block of Southeast 37th St. The driver of a car was heading west on Southeast 37th St. when the vehicle left the road, hit […]
Multiple crashes, 3 fatalities happen on Kansas highways over Christmas weekend
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), multiple crashes occurred on state highways on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, including three fatalities.
