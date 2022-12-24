ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Suns owners donate $100k to send nearly 7,000 kids to their first NBA game

The Ishbia brothers may have only agreed to a $4 billion deal to buy the Phoenix Suns last week, but they are already making an impact on the surrounding community. On Christmas Eve, the billionaire siblings (Mat and Justin) donated $100,000 to send approximately 6,600 underprivileged children to their first Suns game on Jan. 30.
Mavericks Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario

Every NBA season, a few teams emerge as likely candidates to blow up their team. Typically, we’re talking about groups that came into the season with high expectations – that they aren’t meeting. If your team has a losing record, and a veteran roster, there’s a decent chance that they’ll be moving their veterans before the deadline.
