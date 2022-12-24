Lake Wales man accused of stealing several guns from pawn shop

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Lake Wales police are searching for a man accused of stealing several guns from a pawn shop on Friday.

Police said Trenton Shane Tillman, 25, was caught on surveillance camera allegedly stealing from at Loan Star Pawn, located at 112 State Road 60 East.

“He frequents the Lake Wales and Winter Haven areas and is now armed with multiple firearms,” Lake Wales police wrote in a release. If you see Tillman, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Sarah Sittnick at 678-4223. Or, if you would like to stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward through Heartland Crime Stoppers:

• Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)

• From your cell phone, dial **TIPS

• Visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”

• Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

