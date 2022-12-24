ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wales, FL

Lake Wales man accused of stealing several guns from pawn shop

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7F2n_0jtWvgna00

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — Lake Wales police are searching for a man accused of stealing several guns from a pawn shop on Friday.

Police said Trenton Shane Tillman, 25, was caught on surveillance camera allegedly stealing from at Loan Star Pawn, located at 112 State Road 60 East.

All I-275 southbound lanes closed in Pinellas County

“He frequents the Lake Wales and Winter Haven areas and is now armed with multiple firearms,” Lake Wales police wrote in a release. If you see Tillman, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Sarah Sittnick at 678-4223. Or, if you would like to stay anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward through Heartland Crime Stoppers:

• Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
• From your cell phone, dial **TIPS
• Visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”
• Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 3

Brian Stephens
4d ago

my question is how does he even have the opportunity to steal "Multiple" guns? people aren't watching you handle the firearms?!?!?

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Christmas Eve homicide under investigation in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park in Lake Wales. Authorities said the victim’s friend found him dead with upper body trauma on Christmas Day. Investigators suspect the man was killed sometime in the late hours of Christmas Eve. He was not […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Pasco deputies shoot, wound man suspected of stealing vehicle

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a man was wounded in a shootout with deputies in New Port Richey early Wednesday morning. According to a news release from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle and found the vehicle and the suspect in the area of Rowan Road and […]
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
WFLA

Deputies searching for missing 71-year-old Florida man

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County deputies are searching for a missing elderly man after he was last seen early Thursday morning. According to officials, Antonio Emiris, 71, was last seen leaving his residence at 1029 Idlewild Drive South in Dunedin around 5 a.m. Police said he is believed to be driving a 2006 […]
DUNEDIN, FL
Bay News 9

Pasco deputies shoot suspect while exchanging gunfire

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies wounded a suspect during a shootout Wednesday morning. No deputies were injured. According to authorities, deputies were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation near Rowan Road and Trouble Creek Road just before 2:30 a.m. when they stopped a suspect. Deputies said as...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Two Shot, One Killed In Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. – One man is dead, and another one is in critical condition after a shooting that happened on Monday in Lakeland. Police say on Monday, December 26, 2022, at approximately 5:26 p.m., Lakeland patrol officers responded to the Providence Reserve Apartments, located at
LAKELAND, FL
WESH

Deputies: 16-year-old boy missing in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenage boy reported missing. Deputies said Laderrian Frazier, 16, went missing from the area of Wispy Cypress in Kissimmee on Dec. 23. According to the sheriff's office, Frazier was last seen with his family on Thursday...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Tampa police search for 87-year-old woman missing since Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is seeking help in locating an 87-year-old woman who went missing earlier this week and is considered endangered. The agency is looking for Ida Elena Perez, a 5 feet 2 inches tall Hispanic woman, weighing about 130 pounds. Police said Perez has brown hair and brown eyes […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Deputies respond to serious crash in Polk County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on U.S. Highway 17 in Polk County. The crash, which involved two vehicles, happened Tuesday morning in the area of U.S. 17 and Windsor Reserve Drive. There is no word on what led to the crash or exactly how many people were injured, but at […]
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Pasco deputies searching for missing endangered elderly woman

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered elderly woman after she was last seen early Monday morning. According to officials, Wanda Mercer, 77, was last seen around 6 a.m. in the Bea Ct. area of Land O’ Lakes. Mercer is described as 5 feet 3 […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

127K+
Followers
26K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy