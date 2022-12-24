Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Deadline nears for no monthly rent for qualifying Bronx residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
pix11.com
NYC sanitation commissioner details cleanup plan post-storm, NYE
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s sanitation workers are preparing to clean up after the biggest party in the city, the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square. Sanitation workers are also juggling clearing out debris from last week’s winter storm and organizing Mulchfest, where New Yorkers can drop off their Christmas trees to be recycled.
pix11.com
Turning balmy, but rain threatens New Year's Eve
The warming trend continues. High pressure has settled to the south of the region. That brings in a pleasant southwesterly flow, allowing temperatures to climb gradually. Turning balmy, but rain threatens New Year’s Eve. The warming trend continues. High pressure has settled to the south of the region. That...
pix11.com
Good Riddance Day held in Times Square
Wednesday was Good Riddance Day in Times Square. The annual tradition is a time to assess what you want to leave behind in 2022 and do more of in the upcoming year. Wednesday was Good Riddance Day in Times Square. The annual tradition is a time to assess what you want to leave behind in 2022 and do more of in the upcoming year.
pix11.com
Reflecting on New Year's goals
Before you make a resolution, Kim Rittberg has a list of things to reflect on first. Before you make a resolution, Kim Rittberg has a list of things to reflect on first. US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for …. The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on...
pix11.com
LI funeral set for fallen Brooklyn firefighter William Moon
Relatives and the FDNY family of fallen department veteran William Moon will say their final goodbye to the hero Thursday, as his funeral is held on Long Island. LI funeral set for fallen Brooklyn firefighter William …. Relatives and the FDNY family of fallen department veteran William Moon will say...
pix11.com
First NYC legal recreational marijuana dispensary set to open
The first legal recreational marijuana dispensary in New York City is set to open for business Thursday afternoon in Manhattan’s East Village. First NYC legal recreational marijuana dispensary …. The first legal recreational marijuana dispensary in New York City is set to open for business Thursday afternoon in Manhattan’s...
pix11.com
NEWS10 at 4 PM
How to purchase weed legally at NYC’s first weed …. The first recreational marijuana store in New York City opens on Thursday in lower Manhattan. NYC Sanitation Commissioner details cleanup plan …. New York's sanitation workers are preparing to clean up after the biggest party in the city, the...
pix11.com
Gradual warmup in the forecast for NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a frigid holiday weekend, there is some warmth coming back. While that is certainly good news, it will come with a price. A storm system could bring in the chance of some rain into the forecast as we ring in 2023. Monday night will...
Christmas Alone in New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
pix11.com
Say ‘good riddance’ to 2022 in the Times Square event
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — New Yorkers and visitors can let go of any unpleasant and embarrassing memories from 2022 at the annual Good Riddance Day on Wednesday. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon is in Times Square with how visitors can discard their bad memories, failures, and regrets from 2022.
pix11.com
Psychologist explains how to combat seasonal affective disorder
Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that's related to changes in seasons. It usually starts in the fall and continues into the winter months. Psychologist explains how to combat seasonal affective …. Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that's related to changes in seasons. It usually...
pix11.com
Clean team focuses on busy Uptown Manhattan corridor
A new stepped-up effort is underway to encourage business activity and to help clean up the area. Clean team focuses on busy Uptown Manhattan corridor. A new stepped-up effort is underway to encourage business activity and to help clean up the area. NY, NJ weather forecast: Sunny skies as icy...
pix11.com
Warming trend to continue into the latter part of the weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The warmth is coming back, but it is taking its time. Temperatures topped out in the mid-30s on Tuesday. It was the first time since last Friday that it had gone above freezing, and it may take some time before the chill returns. While temperatures...
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Sunny skies as icy stretch finally ends
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures will warm up starting Wednesday, following an icy stretch that began before Christmas. Wednesday will feature sunny skies with a high temperature around 46 degrees in New York City. Thursday will look much the same, with bright skies and a high around 47 degrees.
pix11.com
Gradual warming throughout the week and sunny skies in NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Old Man Winter has finally started to loosen his grip on the tri-state area. Look for temperatures to break into the low and mid-30s Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the light side so there shouldn’t be much of a wind chill, but throwing on an extra layer wouldn’t hurt.
pix11.com
Buffalo woman goes into labor at home in middle of blizzard
Buffalo woman goes into labor at home in middle of …. Buffalo woman goes into labor at home in middle of blizzard. NY recreational marijuana sales to start: Expert …. New Yorkers impatient to buy marijuana when the state's first recreational dispensary opens its doors on Thursday have some rules they'll need to follow. Michael Bass, co-chair of the Cannabis Law Group at Abrams Fensterman, joined PIX11 to answer some questions Wednesday. Housing Works will start sales on Thursday at 750 Broadway in Manhattan at 4:20 p.m.
pix11.com
MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC
Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently Closing
The stalwart location is reportedly being demolished for redevelopment. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, WRRV.com, and GalleriaatWhitePlains.com.
pix11.com
PTO anxiety
A recent monster.com survey found that most people have experienced PTO anxiety - anxious feelings over taking Paid Time Off from work. Here's how to get over those feelings, to enjoy your time off. PTO anxiety. A recent monster.com survey found that most people have experienced PTO anxiety - anxious...
pix11.com
2 NYCHA buildings in Harlem have inconsistent heat, hot water
The tenant president of a Harlem NYCHA development says people who live in two buildings are freezing with inconsistent heat and hot water. 2 NYCHA buildings in Harlem have inconsistent heat, …. The tenant president of a Harlem NYCHA development says people who live in two buildings are freezing with...
Comments / 0