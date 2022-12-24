ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

NYC sanitation commissioner details cleanup plan post-storm, NYE

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s sanitation workers are preparing to clean up after the biggest party in the city, the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square. Sanitation workers are also juggling clearing out debris from last week’s winter storm and organizing Mulchfest, where New Yorkers can drop off their Christmas trees to be recycled.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Turning balmy, but rain threatens New Year's Eve

The warming trend continues. High pressure has settled to the south of the region. That brings in a pleasant southwesterly flow, allowing temperatures to climb gradually.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Good Riddance Day held in Times Square

Wednesday was Good Riddance Day in Times Square. The annual tradition is a time to assess what you want to leave behind in 2022 and do more of in the upcoming year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Reflecting on New Year's goals

Before you make a resolution, Kim Rittberg has a list of things to reflect on first.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

LI funeral set for fallen Brooklyn firefighter William Moon

Relatives and the FDNY family of fallen department veteran William Moon will say their final goodbye to the hero Thursday, as his funeral is held on Long Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

First NYC legal recreational marijuana dispensary set to open

The first legal recreational marijuana dispensary in New York City is set to open for business Thursday afternoon in Manhattan's East Village.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NEWS10 at 4 PM

How to purchase weed legally at NYC's first weed dispensary. The first recreational marijuana store in New York City opens on Thursday in lower Manhattan. NYC Sanitation Commissioner details cleanup plan. New York's sanitation workers are preparing to clean up after the biggest party in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Gradual warmup in the forecast for NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a frigid holiday weekend, there is some warmth coming back. While that is certainly good news, it will come with a price. A storm system could bring in the chance of some rain into the forecast as we ring in 2023. Monday night will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Christmas Alone in New York City

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Say ‘good riddance’ to 2022 in the Times Square event

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — New Yorkers and visitors can let go of any unpleasant and embarrassing memories from 2022 at the annual Good Riddance Day on Wednesday. PIX11’s Kiran Dhillon is in Times Square with how visitors can discard their bad memories, failures, and regrets from 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Psychologist explains how to combat seasonal affective disorder

Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that's related to changes in seasons. It usually starts in the fall and continues into the winter months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Clean team focuses on busy Uptown Manhattan corridor

A new stepped-up effort is underway to encourage business activity and to help clean up the area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Warming trend to continue into the latter part of the weekend

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The warmth is coming back, but it is taking its time. Temperatures topped out in the mid-30s on Tuesday. It was the first time since last Friday that it had gone above freezing, and it may take some time before the chill returns. While temperatures...
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Sunny skies as icy stretch finally ends

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Temperatures will warm up starting Wednesday, following an icy stretch that began before Christmas. Wednesday will feature sunny skies with a high temperature around 46 degrees in New York City. Thursday will look much the same, with bright skies and a high around 47 degrees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Gradual warming throughout the week and sunny skies in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Old Man Winter has finally started to loosen his grip on the tri-state area. Look for temperatures to break into the low and mid-30s Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the light side so there shouldn’t be much of a wind chill, but throwing on an extra layer wouldn’t hurt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Buffalo woman goes into labor at home in middle of blizzard

Buffalo woman goes into labor at home in middle of blizzard. NY recreational marijuana sales to start: Expert. New Yorkers impatient to buy marijuana when the state's first recreational dispensary opens its doors on Thursday have some rules they'll need to follow. Michael Bass, co-chair of the Cannabis Law Group at Abrams Fensterman, joined PIX11 to answer some questions Wednesday. Housing Works will start sales on Thursday at 750 Broadway in Manhattan at 4:20 p.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC

Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They're designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

PTO anxiety

A recent monster.com survey found that most people have experienced PTO anxiety - anxious feelings over taking Paid Time Off from work. Here's how to get over those feelings, to enjoy your time off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

2 NYCHA buildings in Harlem have inconsistent heat, hot water

The tenant president of a Harlem NYCHA development says people who live in two buildings are freezing with inconsistent heat and hot water.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

