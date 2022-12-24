ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Timely help as no one hurt in Christmas fire in Statesville

As Marty Hicks returned home from a family Christmas celebration on Christmas morning, he saw smoke and flames and four children leaving a home on Jennings Road in Statesville. “The main thing, these four children were very blessed to get out of this home safely,” Hicks said. “My wife and I were first to stop, I checked on the children while my wife called 911. I made sure they had every person out of the home. I put the two young boys, one 8 the other 11 in my wife’s car to stay warm.”
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

Dec. 26, 1997-Jan. 1, 1998. School board meeting. “It was also announced that the Iredell-Statesville School System is the largest system in the state to be fully accredited and that the transportation department has a 100 percent efficiency rating and is considered a role model for other school systems.” (12/26)
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Burke County Man Killed In Christmas Day Accident

VALDESE – On Sunday, December 25, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Burke County on US 70 near Rhodhiss Road. A 2008 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling west on US 70, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Volvo passenger car.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Longtime Alexander County Manager dies following ‘extended illness’, officials say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rick French, the longtime Alexander County Manager, died on Christmas Eve following an “extended illness,” county officials announced Tuesday. He was 70.  Richard “Rick” Louis French had served the citizens of Alexander County since 1999, totaling almost 24 years of service.  “Rick French will always be remembered as a […]
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Fire Marshal: Man killed in Taylorsville housefire

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 74-year-old is dead after a fire broke out at his home in Taylorsville. The fire was reported around 11:27 a.m. Dec. 26 at a house off River Shoals Ridge Drive. When firefighters got on scene, the house was fully involved. Multiple fire departments and the...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court

Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 13 hours ago. As the state of New...
CORNELIUS, NC
iredellfreenews.com

ICSO investigating pair of break-ins at construction site off Wiggins Road near Mooresville (Photos)

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect and the vehicle used in a pair of recent break-ins. On Monday, December 19, ICSO deputies took a report about a breaking and entering and larceny at a construction site at 401 Wiggins Road near Mooresville. On Saturday, December 24, deputies received an additional report of a second break-in and theft at the same location.
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who was hit by a tractor-trailer over the summer died on Christmas day, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On June 16 around 7:22 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue. A tractor-trailer driven by […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Fatal Statesville crash discovered on Christmas Eve

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck that killed one person in Statesville was discovered on Christmas Eve. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Garden Valley Road near the Interstate 40 overpass shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday. An investigation revealed an Oldsmobile driven by 26-year-old Sequoia...
STATESVILLE, NC

