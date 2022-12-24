Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for December 29
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (6) updates to this series since Updated 13 min ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Timely help as no one hurt in Christmas fire in Statesville
As Marty Hicks returned home from a family Christmas celebration on Christmas morning, he saw smoke and flames and four children leaving a home on Jennings Road in Statesville. “The main thing, these four children were very blessed to get out of this home safely,” Hicks said. “My wife and I were first to stop, I checked on the children while my wife called 911. I made sure they had every person out of the home. I put the two young boys, one 8 the other 11 in my wife’s car to stay warm.”
WBTV
Seven people evacuated after massive house fire in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Seven people were evacuated from a home after it caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Mooresville. The Mooresville Fire Department was called to the two-story home in the 100 block of Pink Orchard Drive in the Cherry Grove neighborhood. Everyone was evacuated safely, and no injuries...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
Dec. 26, 1997-Jan. 1, 1998. School board meeting. “It was also announced that the Iredell-Statesville School System is the largest system in the state to be fully accredited and that the transportation department has a 100 percent efficiency rating and is considered a role model for other school systems.” (12/26)
860wacb.com
Burke County Man Killed In Christmas Day Accident
VALDESE – On Sunday, December 25, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Burke County on US 70 near Rhodhiss Road. A 2008 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling west on US 70, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Volvo passenger car.
Longtime Alexander County Manager dies following ‘extended illness’, officials say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rick French, the longtime Alexander County Manager, died on Christmas Eve following an “extended illness,” county officials announced Tuesday. He was 70. Richard “Rick” Louis French had served the citizens of Alexander County since 1999, totaling almost 24 years of service. “Rick French will always be remembered as a […]
WBTV
Cornelius PD still searching for Madalina Cojocari, say parents ‘clearly’ not being transparent
Charlotte Douglas International Airport warned travelers before Christmas that Tuesday looked to be one of the busiest travel days of the year. There's a sea of baggage sprawled out across Charlotte Douglas Airport as people try to find their luggage. Community remembers Rock Hill firefighter who died before Christmas. Updated:...
WBTV
WBTV
Mother, stepfather of missing Cornelius girl to appear in court
Livingstone College is mourning the loss of one of its students after he was killed in a car accident the day after Christmas, the school says. ‘It’s been tough’: Family talks days after Charlotte woman killed in NY blizzard. Updated: 13 hours ago. As the state of New...
Man dies in house fire day after Christmas in Taylorsville, officials say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A man was found dead after a fire erupted at a home on River Shoals Ridge Drive Monday morning. Multiple fire departments along with the Alexander County Fire Marshall responded to the call around 11:27 a.m. The victim was identified as 74-year-old Victoriano Aguirre Jimenez. The...
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO investigating pair of break-ins at construction site off Wiggins Road near Mooresville (Photos)
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect and the vehicle used in a pair of recent break-ins. On Monday, December 19, ICSO deputies took a report about a breaking and entering and larceny at a construction site at 401 Wiggins Road near Mooresville. On Saturday, December 24, deputies received an additional report of a second break-in and theft at the same location.
Woman killed after vehicle submerged in river in Iredell County, troopers say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A woman has died following a collision on Garden Valley Road near the overpass of Interstate 40 in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a 1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight was traveling north on Garden Valley Road when it crossed the centerline,...
Davie County fire chief responds to father’s home burning day after Christmas
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — On the day after Christmas, a Davie County firefighter responded when his father’s home caught fire. “All firemen want not to have calls on Christmas, but we all sit in the back of our mind ‘when and where is it going to be?”‘ Jason Keaton said. FOX8 went to the home […]
Missing NC girl’s parents miss court appearance, must surrender passports if bail is posted as disappearance surpasses 1 month
Further legal actions have been taken after the parents of a North Carolina girl, who has been missing for more than one month, failed to appear for their second court date.
Burst pipe temporarily closes Lexington restaurant ahead of second anniversary
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Intense cold has caused burst pipes all over the Piedmont Triad as temperatures plunged last week. From pipes at home to water mains in cities and towns, a lot of people are having a hard time with water, including a Piedmont Triad restaurant on the verge of its two-year anniversary. Nailah […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Buddy's Seafood is more than just a business. It's a tribute to family
Every morning, as Cornell Harris prepares to open up his seafood shop, the final thing he does is give a command to the automated home device that controls many of the electronics in the store. “Alexa, open the market,” he says. The response he gets comes not from those...
WBTV
Judge cancels bond hearing for parents of missing Cornelius girl, says they must surrender passports
This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of its scheduled routes. Police looking to identify suspect in Matthews homicide. Detectives from the Matthews Police Department are working to figure out who is responsible for the December killing of a Kannapolis man. Duke's...
Winston-Salem man dies on Christmas day 6 months after being hit by tractor-trailer at intersection of 27th Street, North Patterson Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man who was hit by a tractor-trailer over the summer died on Christmas day, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On June 16 around 7:22 a.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 27th Street and North Patterson Avenue. A tractor-trailer driven by […]
WBTV
Police update public on search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old
Cornelius Police release video update on missing 11-year-old Madalina Cocojari.
