As Marty Hicks returned home from a family Christmas celebration on Christmas morning, he saw smoke and flames and four children leaving a home on Jennings Road in Statesville. “The main thing, these four children were very blessed to get out of this home safely,” Hicks said. “My wife and I were first to stop, I checked on the children while my wife called 911. I made sure they had every person out of the home. I put the two young boys, one 8 the other 11 in my wife’s car to stay warm.”

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO