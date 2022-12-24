As the owner of WBOC-TV and other broadcast stations, Tom Draper helped shaped the lives of virtually every resident on the Delmarva Peninsula until his sudden death in 2017. Now, his legacy will continue to shape the lives of Salisbury University students through the newly announced Thomas H. Draper Scholarship. The award is the result of a $125,000 gift from the Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation, an organization created by Draper and his family to support educational, scientific, religious and humanitarian initiatives throughout Delmarva.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO