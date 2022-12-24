Read full article on original website
Been thinking about volunteering?
As we enter 2023 and thoughts of New Year’s Resolutions swirl through our heads. “Being more involved in the community” or “carving out more time to help others” often comes to mind when we strive to become better versions of ourselves in the new year.
Thomas H. Draper Scholarship funded at Salisbury University
As the owner of WBOC-TV and other broadcast stations, Tom Draper helped shaped the lives of virtually every resident on the Delmarva Peninsula until his sudden death in 2017. Now, his legacy will continue to shape the lives of Salisbury University students through the newly announced Thomas H. Draper Scholarship. The award is the result of a $125,000 gift from the Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation, an organization created by Draper and his family to support educational, scientific, religious and humanitarian initiatives throughout Delmarva.
Mental Health Alternatives sets vision board workshop for teens Jan. 4
Mental Health Alternatives Inc. invites preteens, teens and young adults to its vision board workshop from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, at HealTree, 1632 Savannah Road, Lewes. MHA co-founders Elizabeth Sanchez, Amy Casas and Diane Winiarczyk will use guided meditation, movement and conversation to support each participant in...
News Briefs 12/30/22
The Lewes Board of Public Works is hosting a special board meeting at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28 in City Hall. The group will discuss a request to defer the water/sewer impact fees for 1201 Savannah Road. Teller Wines and the Lewes Diner are located at the address and the property is owned by the Ritter family. See the meeting agenda and link at lewesbpw.com.
