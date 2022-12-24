How cold did it get in Bradenton? What the forecast shows for Christmas weekend, beyond

Yes, you are feeling cold. And no wonder.

Manatee County woke up to a low of 37 on Saturday morning. And that’s not even considering the wind chill factor, which made it feel more like 20, according to the National Weather Service in Tampa.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for the region until 10 a.m. Saturday.

The cold stretch isn’t over yet. Forecasters say the high temperature in Manatee will rise to only 48 on Saturday before plunging again to 35 overnight and early Christmas morning on Sunday. With the wind chill, it’ll feel like 28.

This is serious business. People in the Bradenton area should dress like it’s winter up North — with hat and gloves, to avoid hypothermia.

“Most of the Bradenton area is in the 30s right now,” Paul Close, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Tampa, said Saturday morning.

“There are some near-freezing temperatures out in the inland areas near eastern Manatee,” Close said.

Expect much of the same frigid weather on Christmas morning, with temperatures only rising to 51 degrees during the day and a wind chill as low as 28.

On Monday, the federal holiday when most people have off from work, the region will feel a bit warmer. The high will be around 59, with sunny skies, dropping to 44 at night.

On Tuesday, Manatee County might still feel a bit cool, Close said, with temperatures below normal until Wednesday.

Wednesday’s forecast shows a high near 72 for the county.

Christmas holiday forecast in Manatee County

Here’s a look at the forecast through the holiday weekend and into next week:

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Wind chill as low as 28 early. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Christmas Day Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Wind chill as low as 28 early. North-northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. North-northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North-northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.