ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Peter King: Broncos Players Defending Russell Wilson from Critics 'Looks Staged'

Peter King of NBC Sports questioned the sincerity of Denver Broncos players defending quarterback Russell Wilson from criticism in recent days. Offensive tackle Garett Bolles and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler all stood up for the quarterback over the past week on Twitter:. Broncos Country: <a href="https://t.co/3tHYCQKNCK">pic.twitter.com/3tHYCQKNCK</a>. Jerry...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Derek Carr Rumors: Raiders to Explore Trade Options for QB After Benching

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will "almost certainly" be on a new team next year as the organization considers trade options in the offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Carr has started 142 of 144 possible regular-season games since entering the league in 2014, but the Raiders...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

NFL Week 17: Biggest Takeaways and Playoff Implications from Sunday's Games

In Week 17, a couple of quarterbacks led their teams in playoff-clinching scenarios. One of them already has a strong legacy, and the other gained some respect. In the NFC, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants punched their tickets to the postseason. Bleacher Report analyst Gary Davenport took a deep dive into Daniel Jones' role in Big Blue's 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. We'll take a peek at what's ahead for the fourth-year signal-caller.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 17 Results

2. Chicago (3-13) 3. Seattle from Denver (4-12) 6. Detroit from L.A. Rams (5-11) 10. Philadelphia from New Orleans (7-9) 12. Houston from Cleveland (7-9) 18. Miami (8-8; forfeited) 19. Seattle (8-8) 20. Jacksonville (8-8) 21. Tampa Bay (8-8) 22. New England (8-8) 23. New York Giants (9-6-1) 24. Baltimore...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Week 18 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

With Week 17 nearly complete, now is the perfect time to look ahead to next week's NFL finales and the fantasy implications. Many season-long leagues have already ended their playoffs, but some deeper leagues will still be running strong in Week 18. Expanded playoff pools and two-week game formats can make Week 18 meaningful—even if it isn't for some NFL teams.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy