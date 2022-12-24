Read full article on original website
NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdowns in a 24-10 win over Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders on New Year’s Day. Though Watson only completed 9 of his 18 pass attempts for 169 yards, he was not an active detriment to the Browns as he had been in his previous games since Read more... The post NFL makes major move to hide disgraced quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gardner Minshew's awful play has Eagles' playoff path, Jalen Hurts' shoulder in jeopardy | Opinion
With such a vast difference in NFL playoff scenarios, the Philadelphia Eagles are backed into a corner with quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NFL Agent: Marcus Mariota 'Quit on the Falcons' and 'It Was Unfair' to Desmond Ridder
One NFL agent criticized Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota and his handling of being benched earlier this season. "I thought Mariota quit on the Falcons, and it was unfair to a rookie like Desmond Ridder, who was there for Mariota to that point in the season," the agent told Mike Sando of The Athletic.
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Peter King: Broncos Players Defending Russell Wilson from Critics 'Looks Staged'
Peter King of NBC Sports questioned the sincerity of Denver Broncos players defending quarterback Russell Wilson from criticism in recent days. Offensive tackle Garett Bolles and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler all stood up for the quarterback over the past week on Twitter:. Broncos Country: <a href="https://t.co/3tHYCQKNCK">pic.twitter.com/3tHYCQKNCK</a>. Jerry...
Derek Carr Rumors: Raiders to Explore Trade Options for QB After Benching
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will "almost certainly" be on a new team next year as the organization considers trade options in the offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Carr has started 142 of 144 possible regular-season games since entering the league in 2014, but the Raiders...
NFL Week 17: Biggest Takeaways and Playoff Implications from Sunday's Games
In Week 17, a couple of quarterbacks led their teams in playoff-clinching scenarios. One of them already has a strong legacy, and the other gained some respect. In the NFC, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants punched their tickets to the postseason. Bleacher Report analyst Gary Davenport took a deep dive into Daniel Jones' role in Big Blue's 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. We'll take a peek at what's ahead for the fourth-year signal-caller.
Jim Harbaugh Regrets Calling 'Philly Special' on 4th Down in Michigan's Loss to TCU
The Michigan Wolverines fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl, putting an end to their national title hopes during the College Football Playoff semifinals for the second consecutive season. While there's plenty for Michigan to examine following the loss, there's one specific play that...
Patrick Mahomes Leads Peter King's NFL MVP Rankings, 49ers' Nick Bosa Enters Top 5
Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes continues to separate himself from the field as the favorite to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player award, as Peter King of NBC Sports argued. King kept Mahomes ahead of Jalen Hurts in his ranking after the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback missed his second successive...
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 17 Results
2. Chicago (3-13) 3. Seattle from Denver (4-12) 6. Detroit from L.A. Rams (5-11) 10. Philadelphia from New Orleans (7-9) 12. Houston from Cleveland (7-9) 18. Miami (8-8; forfeited) 19. Seattle (8-8) 20. Jacksonville (8-8) 21. Tampa Bay (8-8) 22. New England (8-8) 23. New York Giants (9-6-1) 24. Baltimore...
Fantasy Football Week 18: Final Rankings, Projections, Early Waiver-Wire Tips
Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season could be a doozy for fantasy football managers. With playoff spots and seeds getting locked into place, teams can opt to sit veterans to either keep them fresh for the postseason or protect them from injuries in a meaningless game. Then again, it's...
Robert Griffin III Leaves TCU-Michigan ESPN Broadcast After Wife Goes into Labor
Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has been a welcomed addition to ESPN's college football broadcasts, but he couldn't stick around for the entirety of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal between TCU and Michigan. During ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show," Griffin took a phone call at the...
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Wild-Card Picture, Postseason Bracket Post-Week 17
There's just one week to go in the 2022 NFL season, and those responsible for making the league schedule are surely thrilled with how the playoff picture has shaken out. Multiple Week 18 games will have postseason implications, especially in tight wild-card races. In the AFC, the New England Patriots...
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Joining Nick Saban's Alabama Coaching Staff After NFL Retirement
Former Alabama Crimson Tide safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is returning to his alma mater as a director of player development on Nick Saban's staff, he revealed on Friday via a virtual press conference. Clinton-Dix announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, signing a one-day contract with the Green Bay...
Nick Foles Ruled out for Colts vs. Giants After Rib Injury on Kayvon Thibodeaux Sack
The Indianapolis Colts will need to finish Sunday's game against the New York Giants without their starting quarterback. Indianapolis ruled Nick Foles out with a rib injury after he was sacked by Kayvon Thibodeaux. While Foles walked to the sideline on his own power, he was taken to the locker room with a cart just before halftime.
Week 18 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football
With Week 17 nearly complete, now is the perfect time to look ahead to next week's NFL finales and the fantasy implications. Many season-long leagues have already ended their playoffs, but some deeper leagues will still be running strong in Week 18. Expanded playoff pools and two-week game formats can make Week 18 meaningful—even if it isn't for some NFL teams.
Jim Harbaugh Told to Go Back to NFL by CFB Twitter After Michigan's CFP Loss to TCU
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines fell to the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 on Saturday night in a wild Fiesta Bowl, marking a disappointing end to their national title hopes for the second straight season. Jim Harbaugh's team was outplayed early in the College Football Playoff semifinal as TCU's...
Giants Rumors: Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones to Get Multiyear Contract Offers from Ny
The New York Giants will try to keep quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley on the roster in 2023 despite both being set to become free agents, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:. "My understanding is both of these guys earned the right to come back to...
Bryce Young Hyped as Top Pick by Twitter as Alabama Beats Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
Bryce Young couldn't call it a career with Alabama without enjoying one more prolific performance. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner went 15-of-21 for 321 yards and five touchdowns as the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide beat No. 9 Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday. As you'd expect, Young was...
Fantasy Football Week 17 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports
Week 17 got started on Thursday night with the Dallas Cowboys outlasting the Tennessee Titans in the TNF finale. It wasn't exactly a stellar game for managers in their fantasy championships, as standouts Tony Pollard and Derrick Henry both sat out. This is the unfortunate reality of Week 17 in...
