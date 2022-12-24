Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic homes: the Henry Bartelmann House built in 1860CJ CoombsWashington, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
KOMU
Breakthru Beverage Missouri, Absolut Vodka to offer free New Year's rides
COLUMBIA - Across Missouri, Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Absolut Vodka will offer Missourians 2,000 free rides home in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. This offer will take place from 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, via Lyft. "Breakthru Beverage Missouri is...
Observed holiday leaves Columbia’s homeless with few options
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Bus routes and city-operated buildings closed their doors Monday in observance of Christmas. However, the closures left Columbia's homeless with few options when a local shelter closed for the day. Room at the Inn is a local shelter in Columbia that extended its hours over the holiday weekend. RATI chose to keep The post Observed holiday leaves Columbia’s homeless with few options appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri had to close its office in north Columbia because of severe water damage, according to a press release. A pipe froze over the holiday break and flooded the building on East Brown School Road. Repairs could take several weeks, and it's not safe to access right now. The The post Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Ice jam on Missouri River causes record-low flows near Jefferson City and Hermann
The Missouri River along Jefferson City and Hermann is experiencing record-low flows due to an ice jam, the National Weather Service said Wednesday. In a tweet, the St. Louis NWS posted the ice jam is traveling upstream between Glasgow and Boonville. The river levels are expected to continue to decrease...
kjluradio.com
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Die in Crashes Statewide During Christmas Holiday Period
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 traffic fatalities came on Missouri highways during the Christmas Holiday Counting Period which ended just before midnight on Monday. The patrol reported two fatalities in the Jefferson City Troop F Zone and another in the Springfield area. Troopers investigated 306 traffic crashes which...
What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded
If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
KOMU
City offices, law enforcement prepare for New Year's Eve holiday
The new year is right around the corner and mid-Missouri is preparing to close out 2022. According to the city of Columbia, natural Christmas trees will be picked up curbside between now and Jan. 31 on residents' scheduled pickup days. If you're a more DIY-kind of person, natural trees without any decorations may be taken to a yard waste drop-off center.
‘Significant damage’ caused at Faurot Field after pipe burst on Christmas Eve
Water pipes that burst over the weekend caused “significant damage” at Faurot Field, according to a University of Missouri spokesman. The post ‘Significant damage’ caused at Faurot Field after pipe burst on Christmas Eve appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Getting Rid Of The Christmas Tree? Make It A Fish Habitat!
After friends and family gather around the Christmas tree, it's time for fish to do the same. Anglers know the tree makes perfect habitat for fish, and at Lake of the Ozarks, some opt to strategically sink their tree near the dock, knowing it'll mean spring crappie success. (Just make sure to remove the ornaments first!)
kwos.com
Jefferson Citians deal with apartment fire
Five adults and two children are being helped by the Red Cross after a Jefferson City fire. The fire damaged several apartments in a complex on Hutton Lane Friday night. No one was injured. The cause is being called accidental.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES MISSOURIANS TO DROP OFF USED CHRISTMAS TREES
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missourians to drop off their live Christmas trees to be used for habitat improvement around central Missouri. MDC will accept trees at the Central Regional Office any time of day through the end of January. To donate your tree (real trees only), please...
KOMU
David Shorr, former DNR head and chair of Boone County Fire board, dies at 67
David Shorr, former head of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and former director of the DNR’s Environmental Quality department died on Monday after a short battle with an unspecified illness. Shorr most recently served as head of the Lathrop GPM Environmental Law offices in Columbia and Jefferson City....
KOMU
Forecast: Tracking more snow Christmas night and light impacts to your morning commute
With 1" of snow still left on the ground in Columbia, this was the first White Christmas since 2017!. The snow trend is going to continue tonight. Snow will begin moving into mid-MO from northwestern Missouri as early as this evening. Snow will move through in two rounds. Round one...
myleaderpaper.com
Neighbors slam Open Door welcome center
The Open Door Animal Sanctuary’s plans to build a welcome center got the cold shoulder from some people who live near the proposed site at Hwy. MM and Duda Road in House Springs. However, the nonprofit agency’s request to rezone the .96-acre tract from residential to planned commercial received...
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff Marshak weighs in on recreational marijuana
(Hillsboro) Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri. What does that mean for members of law enforcement? How will they approach this issue now that is no longer against the law if certain guidelines are followed? Sheriff Dave Marshak says their biggest concern is for those that drive under the influence.
kwos.com
Strong turnout for opening of Columbia’s new Tacos4Life
The dining room and the drive-through at Columbia’s new Tacos4Life restaurant on East Green Meadows have been busy. Their three-day soft opening was earlier this month. Reporter Zola Crowder from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine says that for every meal that’s purchased at Tacos4Life, one meal is donated to a nonprofit to help feed starving children. Zola reports that during the soft opening, enough donations were raised to cover more than 35,000 meals.
Lawmaker wants answers about Platinum Healthcare in Mexico and Fulton
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A state lawmaker wants answers about the future of hospitals in Mexico and Fulton. In a letter dated Dec. 20, the state health department says Platinum Healthcare had exhausted all of its options when it comes to the suspension of the temporary license. State Rep. Kent Haden, of Mexico, is left with more The post Lawmaker wants answers about Platinum Healthcare in Mexico and Fulton appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals
A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
krcgtv.com
Truck removed from icy Missouri river, no bodies found
BOONE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities from Boone County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Wednesday said no bodies were found in a nearly-submerged truck that was reported early Wednesday afternoon. According to Chuck Leake, an Assistant Chief with the Boone County Fire Protection District, Boone County Joint...
