Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
KCTV 5
Local shelters, advocates prepare for new Missouri law that outlaws camping on public land
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new law goes into effect in 2023 that would prohibit sleeping or camping outdoors on public property. The state passed the law over the summer. It contains several provisions about homeless shelters and funding, but local advocates have been concerned with one line in particular within its text.
Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri had to close its office in north Columbia because of severe water damage, according to a press release. A pipe froze over the holiday break and flooded the building on East Brown School Road. Repairs could take several weeks, and it's not safe to access right now. The The post Catholic Charities of Central and Northeast Missouri temporarily closes office due to pipe burst appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Crime negatively affecting Missouri businesses
The governor and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce say crime is hurting the state's economy.
Missouri adds two more '23 hunting seasons to combat CWD spread
The quest to increase hunting will in part offset the lack of hunters this year, and hopes to slow the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease among deer in the state.
KOMU
City offices, law enforcement prepare for New Year's Eve holiday
The new year is right around the corner and mid-Missouri is preparing to close out 2022. According to the city of Columbia, natural Christmas trees will be picked up curbside between now and Jan. 31 on residents' scheduled pickup days. If you're a more DIY-kind of person, natural trees without any decorations may be taken to a yard waste drop-off center.
KOMU
Ice jam on Missouri River causes record-low flows near Jefferson City and Hermann
The Missouri River along Jefferson City and Hermann is experiencing record-low flows due to an ice jam, the National Weather Service said Wednesday. In a tweet, the St. Louis NWS posted the ice jam is traveling upstream between Glasgow and Boonville. The river levels are expected to continue to decrease...
KOMU
TARGET 8: Lack of overdose data makes action steps difficult for local health officials
COLUMBIA - As overdose deaths increase in Columbia and surrounding mid-Missouri areas, various organizations are stepping up to combat the issue. One of the most recent efforts centers around data. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) is the main entity in Columbia responsible for contextualizing data from the...
FOX2now.com
Christmas was ruined after pipes burst, Missouri townhouse residents say
The winter weather caused pipes to burst at a St. Louis County townhouse complex. Some residents said their Christmas presents were submerged, leaving them without running water. Christmas was ruined after pipes burst, Missouri …. The winter weather caused pipes to burst at a St. Louis County townhouse complex. Some...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services encourages Missourians to clean up unused medications by safely disposing of them. According to the department, medications are a top source of accidental poisoning for children. Also, flushed meds are responsible for 2,300 tons of hazardous waste each year. Some police stations,...
Did You Know Missouri’s Highway 36 is the ‘Genius Highway’?
I did not know this, but then again I am not a genius and that's not breaking news. Did you know that Highway 36 in Missouri is really known as the "Genius Highway"? I do now and I'll share what I've learned. I need to thank KMTV in Omaha for...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE TREASURER ANNOUNCES MORE THAN 1,000 MOSCHOLARS SCHOLARSHIPS AWARDED
Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced that over 1,000 scholarships have been awarded to students to attend the school of their choice through the MOScholars program. The 1,029 awards come from six Educational Assistance Organizations (EAOs) and provide scholarships to students in all eligible regions of the state. “1,000 scholarships...
This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous
If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
KOMU
State health department hosts respiratory illness testing in Jefferson City
MISSOURI - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is encouraging residents experiencing sick symptoms to get tested. The department posted a map of approved testing locations on Tuesday. There are 17 locations in the state. All of the locations test for COVID-19, RSV and the flu. One of...
KOMU
Breakthru Beverage Missouri, Absolut Vodka to offer free New Year's rides
COLUMBIA - Across Missouri, Breakthru Beverage Missouri and Absolut Vodka will offer Missourians 2,000 free rides home in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield. This offer will take place from 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 through 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, via Lyft. "Breakthru Beverage Missouri is...
As the weather heats, be on the lookout for burst pipes
As the temperatures go up, so do the number of water main breaks because of the freezing last week.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri, brought to St. Louis
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
3 News Now
Travels in the Heartland – Explore Missouri’s ‘Genius Highway’
A small section of northern Missouri radically changed the world. From developing a method of delivering mail faster than it had ever been done before to creating a magical kingdom, the Genius Highway may cover only 200 miles, but its impact continues through today. Heck, even sliced bread was invented along the way.
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it's full of history. However, you're not allowed to go inside.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How to Get a Real Estate License in Missouri
Becoming a real estate agent is certainly rewarding, as well as a well-paid profession for those who are interested in this type of work. The main job of a real estate agent is to help clients with different properties. This can include helping with selling, buying, negotiating deals, renting, and dealing with the paperwork involved with the deals. If you decide on becoming a real estate agent, then there are some steps that you will have to take first. You will have to meet certain eligibility requirements, complete pre licensing courses, pass a real estate licensing exam, and lastly find a sponsoring broker who will sponsor you and let you work with them. You will also have to do continuing education courses in order to keep your license, but that is not the topic we are going to cover today.
