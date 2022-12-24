The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a wrong way driver on I-95 was arrested on Christmas Day after a brief pursuit in Stafford County. On December 25th at 5:09 a.m. Deputy B.M. Taylor responded to I-95 near the 136 mile-marker for a complaint of a Dodge Charger going northbound in the southbound lanes. Sergeant J.T. Forman also responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle, which had corrected it’s course of direction.

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO