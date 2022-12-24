Read full article on original website
Gordonsville man charged with second-degree murder
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville man is accused of murdering a Charlottesville woman. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, December 28, that its deputies were called out to Gates Drive around 5 p.m. yesterday for a report of a person being shot. Deputies reportedly found 48-year-old...
Gordonsville man charged with murder for Charlottesville woman's death
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a Gordonsville man is facing murder and other charges in connection with a shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 19500 block of Gates Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they...
ACPD escorts former officer to be laid to rest
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Albemarle County may have seen a special escort involving a lot of police vehicles and even a local fire truck. The Albemarle County Police Department escorted the body of Greene County Investigator Lonnie Tuthill to Ruckersville on Wednesday morning. He passed away...
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Shooting Suspect
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect. Deputies are looking for 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster in connection to shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday. Foster should be considered armed and dangerous. Arrest warrants are currently on file for FOSTER Anyone...
Woman killed, 79-year-old man arrested after shooting in Orange County
A 48-year-old woman is dead and a 79-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection to her death after a shooting in the Gordonsville area of Orange County.
Third victim found in submerged vehicle, search continues in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports three people have now been confirmed dead in connection with a submerged vehicle that was found in Nelson County. VSP troopers and crews from Charlottesville, Nelson County and Albemarle County responded to the scene around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. "A...
Five juveniles arrested in connection to Manassas pickaxe robberies
Prince William County police have now arrested five teenage boys in connection to a twin set of robberies in Manassas last month.
Police: Man arrested after Fauquier County deputies clock him driving nearly 120 mph
Sheriff’s deputies clocked an alleged reckless driver speeding through Fauquier County at nearly 120 mph Monday evening, according to a news release. Around 8 p.m. Monday, a deputy traveling north on Route 28 near Catlett Road observed a Jeep SUV traveling south on the roadway at a high rate of speed, the release states. After the deputy crossed to the southbound lanes, the Jeep accelerated at a higher rate of speed and passed another vehicle in a no passing zone.
Albemarle Police make murder arrest in last week’s Stony Point Road killing
BARBOURSVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle County Police over the weekend charged a man from Orange in the killing of a woman found dead in a car in the 5300 block of Stony Point Road last week. 31-year old Dominic Gaskins is charged with 2nd-degree murder and two firearms charges in the death of 37-year old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins.
Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
Missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River
A missing Powhatan County woman was found dead in a Goochland County park on Wednesday.
70-year-old woman missing, Powhatan Sheriff’s Office leading search
The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office is leading a search for a 70-year-old woman who has gone missing.
DUI suspect arrested on I-95 in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a wrong way driver on I-95 was arrested on Christmas Day after a brief pursuit in Stafford County. On December 25th at 5:09 a.m. Deputy B.M. Taylor responded to I-95 near the 136 mile-marker for a complaint of a Dodge Charger going northbound in the southbound lanes. Sergeant J.T. Forman also responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle, which had corrected it’s course of direction.
Police begin homicide investigation after Henrico man found dead inside home
The Henrico Police Division is investigating a suspected homicide after a man was found dead inside a Glen Allen home Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Man arrested for voluntary manslaughter
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man it believes is involved in a fatal shooting at a home shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Officials say they responded to reports of a person being shot on Moore Drive...
Charlottesville Police renew effort to get information on man reported missing in July
Charlottesville Police continue to look for leads in the disappearance of a 60-year-old city man reported missing in July. John Milton Harris III, 60, is 5’8” with a medium build and suffers from several medical issues, according to police. Harris was reported missing on July 9, and was...
Powhatan County: Search under way for missing 70-year-old woman
The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old woman. Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of Powhatan County on Tuesday. Her vehicle was later located at Tucker Park in Goochland County. The Goochland County...
Police ID Teen Who Plunged Through Frozen Pond Leading To Icy Death In Virginia
Police have identified the Virginia teenager who fell to his death through an icy pond in Prince William County on Christmas Eve. Falls Church resident Shahzada Zadran, 19, was playing on a pond in the 60000 block of Erinblair Loop in Haymarket with a group of others when he went through the ice, a…
Two found dead in submerged car
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
