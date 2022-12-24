ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

NBC 29 News

Gordonsville man charged with second-degree murder

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville man is accused of murdering a Charlottesville woman. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, December 28, that its deputies were called out to Gates Drive around 5 p.m. yesterday for a report of a person being shot. Deputies reportedly found 48-year-old...
GORDONSVILLE, VA
cbs19news

ACPD escorts former officer to be laid to rest

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Albemarle County may have seen a special escort involving a lot of police vehicles and even a local fire truck. The Albemarle County Police Department escorted the body of Greene County Investigator Lonnie Tuthill to Ruckersville on Wednesday morning. He passed away...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WBTM

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Shooting Suspect

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect. Deputies are looking for 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster in connection to shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on Monday. Foster should be considered armed and dangerous. Arrest warrants are currently on file for FOSTER Anyone...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Police: Man arrested after Fauquier County deputies clock him driving nearly 120 mph

Sheriff’s deputies clocked an alleged reckless driver speeding through Fauquier County at nearly 120 mph Monday evening, according to a news release. Around 8 p.m. Monday, a deputy traveling north on Route 28 near Catlett Road observed a Jeep SUV traveling south on the roadway at a high rate of speed, the release states. After the deputy crossed to the southbound lanes, the Jeep accelerated at a higher rate of speed and passed another vehicle in a no passing zone.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Third body found in submerged vehicle investigation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have given an update about the submerged car that was found in Nelson County on Dec. 27. Previously, the VSP reported that they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River and that there were two confirmed dead. In...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

DUI suspect arrested on I-95 in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a wrong way driver on I-95 was arrested on Christmas Day after a brief pursuit in Stafford County. On December 25th at 5:09 a.m. Deputy B.M. Taylor responded to I-95 near the 136 mile-marker for a complaint of a Dodge Charger going northbound in the southbound lanes. Sergeant J.T. Forman also responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle, which had corrected it’s course of direction.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man arrested for voluntary manslaughter

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man it believes is involved in a fatal shooting at a home shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Officials say they responded to reports of a person being shot on Moore Drive...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Powhatan County: Search under way for missing 70-year-old woman

The Powhatan Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old woman. Malana Patricia Weaver was last seen in the John Tree Hill Road area of Powhatan County on Tuesday. Her vehicle was later located at Tucker Park in Goochland County. The Goochland County...
POWHATAN COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Two found dead in submerged car

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
NELSON COUNTY, VA

