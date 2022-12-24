ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Reporter's Notebook: Yeah, we're beautiful. But this is no time to gloat about San Diego's wondrous weather

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5o5z_0jtWuG9R00

My index finger hovered over the "send" key Friday as I debated whether to email a photo of San Diego's glorious weather to family in Maine, Minnesota and Pennsylvania as a "bomb cyclone" walloped those parts of the US.

We love to gloat about our mostly blissful winters, especially on days like this, when the sun cuts through the fog and lights things up like a film set.

We're also weenies when it comes to harsh weather. By 11 a.m., the temperature was in the 60s across most of San Diego County. But I saw shoppers at a Von's in Carmel Valley wearing fleece jackets and heavy-duty boots.

Were they being ironic or preparing to run the Iditarod dog sled race in Alaska?

I didn't laugh because I had left a heavy scarf in my car. I'm a Maine native. How embarrassing.

Common sense took hold and I deleted the email. It would be bad form to tease, even playfully. Every winter brings vicious blizzards to much of the Midwest and Northeast. But they're rarely on the order of what's happening now.

In simplest terms, a bomb cyclone is a Hollywood-like name for a midlatitude storm that intensifies really, really fast. In this case, cold air from the Arctic descended through Canada and exploded over a wide area, producing everything from heavy snow to explosive winds to intense cold.

The misery stretched from Seattle and Portland, where the airports were forced to cease operating, to places such as St. Paul, Minn., where the air "felt" like minus 24 degrees, to Pennsylvania, where snow shut down part of the main turnpike.

There also was mayhem in the Bar Harbor area of Maine, where I grew up. I could hear wild winds whooshing through the trees as I talked to my sister on the phone. Such winds can take down power lines, leaving people without electricity for days.

In other parts of the state, thunderstorms erupted, flooring a forecaster on the Weather Channel who reported the anomaly.

"San Diego doesn't get things like this because of our location," said Phil Gonsalves, a National Weather Service forecaster.

"The Rockies serve as kind of a physical barrier against systems coming this way. And the air patterns take things off more to the Midwest and Northeast."

But the cyclones can still deliver pain. My wife's younger sister and her husband were supposed to arrive Thursday from Philadelphia for a Christmas visit. The developing storm canceled their flight. Then my brother-in-law became sick, wiping things out.

Multiply this a million times and you'll get roughly what's happening right now.

The tables will turn next week. Forecasters say a Pacific storm will drop into Southern California. We will go on "storm watch" over a measly inch of rain.

People in places like St. Paul and Philly and Bar Harbor will point at us and laugh and laugh and laugh.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
matadornetwork.com

This Twice-a-Year Phenomenon Might Be the Best Sunset in California

If you’ve always wanted to see the iconic, once-per-year, framed sunrise at Stonehenge, England, but have never managed to make it across the pond for the summer solstice, know that there may be a similar celestial event closer to home that you could attend: the sunset at La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

California weather expected to take a turn for the worse

Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Forecasters: Rain Could Put Damper on New Year’s Weekend Festivities

It was a mostly dry day Wednesday in San Diego, but another storm is on the way that could dampen New Year’s Eve celebrations. “Precipitation is over for most of San Diego County for the next couple days except for really light rain in spots until Saturday afternoon,” said National Weather Service forecaster Brian Adams, who added the storm Tuesday night dropped a half-inch to an inch of rain over much of the county.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Passengers Stranded Across SoCal as Southwest Airlines Woes Worsen

Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers remained stranded Tuesday across Southern California as the airline’s winter woes worsened, leading to canceled and delayed flights throughout the nation. As of Tuesday evening, the airline had canceled nearly 2,700 flights nationally, including some from San Diego International Airport and other airfields across...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Rain Arrives From San Diego's First Storm of the Week

“Find the umbrella; keep it handy! You’re going to need it through the New Year,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen warned earlier on Tuesday, and she was right. Mostly light and moderate rainfall will grace San Diego County Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
79K+
Followers
120K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy