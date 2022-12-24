Reporter's Notebook: Yeah, we're beautiful. But this is no time to gloat about San Diego's wondrous weather

My index finger hovered over the "send" key Friday as I debated whether to email a photo of San Diego's glorious weather to family in Maine, Minnesota and Pennsylvania as a "bomb cyclone" walloped those parts of the US.

We love to gloat about our mostly blissful winters, especially on days like this, when the sun cuts through the fog and lights things up like a film set.

We're also weenies when it comes to harsh weather. By 11 a.m., the temperature was in the 60s across most of San Diego County. But I saw shoppers at a Von's in Carmel Valley wearing fleece jackets and heavy-duty boots.

Were they being ironic or preparing to run the Iditarod dog sled race in Alaska?

I didn't laugh because I had left a heavy scarf in my car. I'm a Maine native. How embarrassing.

Common sense took hold and I deleted the email. It would be bad form to tease, even playfully. Every winter brings vicious blizzards to much of the Midwest and Northeast. But they're rarely on the order of what's happening now.

In simplest terms, a bomb cyclone is a Hollywood-like name for a midlatitude storm that intensifies really, really fast. In this case, cold air from the Arctic descended through Canada and exploded over a wide area, producing everything from heavy snow to explosive winds to intense cold.

The misery stretched from Seattle and Portland, where the airports were forced to cease operating, to places such as St. Paul, Minn., where the air "felt" like minus 24 degrees, to Pennsylvania, where snow shut down part of the main turnpike.

There also was mayhem in the Bar Harbor area of Maine, where I grew up. I could hear wild winds whooshing through the trees as I talked to my sister on the phone. Such winds can take down power lines, leaving people without electricity for days.

In other parts of the state, thunderstorms erupted, flooring a forecaster on the Weather Channel who reported the anomaly.

"San Diego doesn't get things like this because of our location," said Phil Gonsalves, a National Weather Service forecaster.

"The Rockies serve as kind of a physical barrier against systems coming this way. And the air patterns take things off more to the Midwest and Northeast."

But the cyclones can still deliver pain. My wife's younger sister and her husband were supposed to arrive Thursday from Philadelphia for a Christmas visit. The developing storm canceled their flight. Then my brother-in-law became sick, wiping things out.

Multiply this a million times and you'll get roughly what's happening right now.

The tables will turn next week. Forecasters say a Pacific storm will drop into Southern California. We will go on "storm watch" over a measly inch of rain.

People in places like St. Paul and Philly and Bar Harbor will point at us and laugh and laugh and laugh.





