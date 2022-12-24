ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

SQSPCA still looking for foster homes after taking in 25 rescued dogs

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA is still looking for foster homes for 25 dogs the shelter unexpectedly took in late last week. Ten of the dogs are doodle mixes rescued from Ohio and 15 are Rottweilers from a home in West Edmeston. According to the SQSPCA, the Rottweilers were outside and did not have proper shelter for the cold temperatures.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
localsyr.com

Liverpool couple recall being stranded in car for 15 hours in WNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last Friday Michael Walter, his wife Alyssa and their dog hit the road to visit family in Buffalo for Christmas. Before the Liverpool couple could make it there, the weather changed their plans. “It was the worst blizzard or snowfall I have ever seen in...
LIVERPOOL, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Man With Machete Prompts Utica Alert: ‘Stay Inside’

-------- Utica residents received an alert from authorities just after 12-noon on Tuesday telling them to 'Stay Inside...'. WIBX 950 has learned the incident involves a man who is armed with a machete. Video posted on social media from someone in the area of Hobart Street showed a man walking on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a large knife in his hand.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse bars and businesses throwing New Year’s Eve parties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?. There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more. Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains

If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

Weedsport woman shares issues with cancelled Southwest flights

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Southwest customers across the country have been dealing with cancelled flights. One of those customers is Weedsport native, MacKenzie Whittaker. Whittaker is in the Airforce stationed in San Antonio and visiting her mom Tiffany and family in her hometown for the holidays. “I haven’t seen...
WEEDSPORT, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE – The barricaded situation on Cottage Place in Utica has been resolved

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A man, reportedly armed with a machete, was hold up in a house in the 600 block of Cottage Place in Utica. Utica Police crisis counselors could be heard trying to talk with the man via a loudspeaker. Members of the man’s family were at the scene, prepared to speak with him in an attempt to get a peaceful resolution to the situation.
UTICA, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Along The Mohawk & Malone: Forest Fires & Logging South of Big Moose (1900-1920)

In 1896, Northern Herkimer County was a heavily forested region dotted by tiny hamlets, scattered lumber camps, and remote railroad stations along the Mohawk & Malone Railroad. For the next twenty-nine years, he got off the Mohawk & Malone at stations like McKeever, Carter, Big Moose, Beaver River, Brandreth, Keepewa, Nehasane, and Horseshoe Lake, carrying his bible and sacraments from these stops to remote lumber camps on snowshoes, wearing his trademark coonskin cap and woolen mittens. His parish stretched over a 200 square-mile area.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Utica police investigating 5-year-old boy's death

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital following a medical call on Christmas Eve. Because of the boy’s age, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, but haven’t released any details at this time.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

12 cats rescued from burning home in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Firefighters were able to rescue 12 cats after a fire broke out at a home on McRae Street in Rome Monday night. Fire crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the side door of the house. The...
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Christmas miracle: A true story

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. A few years ago, my mother, may she rest in peace, took a bad fall shortly before Christmas. She was hospitalized and failing, so I flew to Chicago on Christmas Eve to be with her. The doctors said she needed a procedure to prevent blood clots and she just needed to muster the will to pull through. My sister and I sat by her bed that night, giving encouragement and support for her decision to live or die.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Man, 3 pets die in Oneonta mobile home fire on Christmas Day

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man and his three pets were found dead inside a burning mobile home in Oneonta on Christmas Day. Fire crews were called to the Oneida Village Mobile Home Park around 12:30 p.m. to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames. Oneonta Fire Department immediately called...
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed

WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
