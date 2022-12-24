Read full article on original website
SQSPCA still looking for foster homes after taking in 25 rescued dogs
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA is still looking for foster homes for 25 dogs the shelter unexpectedly took in late last week. Ten of the dogs are doodle mixes rescued from Ohio and 15 are Rottweilers from a home in West Edmeston. According to the SQSPCA, the Rottweilers were outside and did not have proper shelter for the cold temperatures.
Christmas Day trailer fire kills Oneonta man
New York State Police and state and Oneonta fire officials are investigating a Christmas Day blaze that killed a man.
Liverpool couple recall being stranded in car for 15 hours in WNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last Friday Michael Walter, his wife Alyssa and their dog hit the road to visit family in Buffalo for Christmas. Before the Liverpool couple could make it there, the weather changed their plans. “It was the worst blizzard or snowfall I have ever seen in...
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
Man With Machete Prompts Utica Alert: ‘Stay Inside’
-------- Utica residents received an alert from authorities just after 12-noon on Tuesday telling them to 'Stay Inside...'. WIBX 950 has learned the incident involves a man who is armed with a machete. Video posted on social media from someone in the area of Hobart Street showed a man walking on the sidewalk with what appeared to be a large knife in his hand.
Syracuse bars and businesses throwing New Year’s Eve parties
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?. There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more. Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list...
4 Winter Coaster Rides Through Snowy New York Mountains
If skiing or snowboarding just isn't your thing, you can still enjoy winter in the New York mountains on a mountain coaster. Which mountain would you like to fly down? There are four to choose from. Channel your inner Olympian on the longest mountain coaster in the country. Cliffside Coaster...
Weedsport woman shares issues with cancelled Southwest flights
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Southwest customers across the country have been dealing with cancelled flights. One of those customers is Weedsport native, MacKenzie Whittaker. Whittaker is in the Airforce stationed in San Antonio and visiting her mom Tiffany and family in her hometown for the holidays. “I haven’t seen...
UPDATE – The barricaded situation on Cottage Place in Utica has been resolved
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A man, reportedly armed with a machete, was hold up in a house in the 600 block of Cottage Place in Utica. Utica Police crisis counselors could be heard trying to talk with the man via a loudspeaker. Members of the man’s family were at the scene, prepared to speak with him in an attempt to get a peaceful resolution to the situation.
Along The Mohawk & Malone: Forest Fires & Logging South of Big Moose (1900-1920)
In 1896, Northern Herkimer County was a heavily forested region dotted by tiny hamlets, scattered lumber camps, and remote railroad stations along the Mohawk & Malone Railroad. For the next twenty-nine years, he got off the Mohawk & Malone at stations like McKeever, Carter, Big Moose, Beaver River, Brandreth, Keepewa, Nehasane, and Horseshoe Lake, carrying his bible and sacraments from these stops to remote lumber camps on snowshoes, wearing his trademark coonskin cap and woolen mittens. His parish stretched over a 200 square-mile area.
Man arrested for Utica burglary
Utica, N.Y.--Utica police arrested a Christmas eve burglar. They say that, 25-year-old Tarik…
Utica police investigating 5-year-old boy's death
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital following a medical call on Christmas Eve. Because of the boy’s age, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, but haven’t released any details at this time.
12 cats rescued from burning home in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Firefighters were able to rescue 12 cats after a fire broke out at a home on McRae Street in Rome Monday night. Fire crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the side door of the house. The...
International retailer Primark is coming to Upstate NY. Will it land in Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Primark, a Dublin-based retailer known for offering trendy fashions at low prices, is coming to Albany and Buffalo as it expands its U.S. presence. The retailing chain’s website says it will open stores soon in Crossgates Mall in suburban Albany and the Walden Galleria mall in suburban Buffalo.
Otsego County businesses pass underage drinking bust
Last week, New York State Police tested several Otsego County businesses during an underage drinking initiative, and they all were in compliance.
Red Cross aids ten people after devastating fire destroys home in Constantina
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross were busy Tuesday morning, December 27 when they received a house fire call out of Constantia in Oswego County. The fire broke out in a single-level home located on Salt Road in the Town of Constantia around […]
CNY Inspirations: Christmas miracle: A true story
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. A few years ago, my mother, may she rest in peace, took a bad fall shortly before Christmas. She was hospitalized and failing, so I flew to Chicago on Christmas Eve to be with her. The doctors said she needed a procedure to prevent blood clots and she just needed to muster the will to pull through. My sister and I sat by her bed that night, giving encouragement and support for her decision to live or die.
localsyr.com
Buffalo reaches 100″ snow for the season, where’s Syracuse’s snow?
SYRACUSE,NY (WSYR-TV) — The Buffalo airport reached 100.0″ of snowfall for the season Monday night. The historic and deadly blizzard that dumped more than 4 feet of snow on the Buffalo area sent their seasonal snow total to the triple digits, far surpassing the other major New York State cities.
Man, 3 pets die in Oneonta mobile home fire on Christmas Day
ONEONTA, N.Y. – A man and his three pets were found dead inside a burning mobile home in Oneonta on Christmas Day. Fire crews were called to the Oneida Village Mobile Home Park around 12:30 p.m. to find the trailer fully engulfed in flames. Oneonta Fire Department immediately called...
25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed
WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
