Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Cincinnati street car reportedly involved in crash on Race Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati street car reportedly involved in crash on Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 8372 Vine Street in Hartwell. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
1 person shot in West End, police say
CINCINNATI — Police confirm one person was shot in West End on Wednesday evening. Police responded to Clark Street at approximately 5:53 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of a person shot. Police say one person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. No other information has been...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with a car into a ditch on North Bend Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash with a car into a ditch at 1136 W. North Bend Road in College Hill. Possible injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on north I-75 near the Sharon Road entrance ramp
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on north I-75 near the Sharon Road entrance ramp. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Multi-car crash with injury reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Multi-car crash with injury reported on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Electrical fire reported at a Norwood business on Allison Street
NORWOOD, Ohio — Electrical fire reported at a Norwood business on Allison Street. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Police have responded to a crash in Northside, car clipped a house
CINCINNATI — Police have responded to a crash at Virginia Avenue and Bruce Avenue, in Northside. A car clipped a house and another vehicle, then reportedly fled the scene. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Vehicle crash into a residence reported on Corbly Road in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Vehicle crash into a residence reported on Corbly Road in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on East Galbraith Road in Reading
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on East Galbraith Road in Reading. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
1 taken to hospital after shooting near shopping center in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police say one person is in serious condition after a shooting in Colerain Township, Wednesday evening. According to Colerain police, the shooting occurred in the parking lot behind the Raising Cane's on Colerain Avenue near a shopping center. Police say a male sustained serious injuries and was...
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery at gunpoint of the Sav-A-Lot in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a robbery at gunpoint at the Sav-A-Lot store, located at Losantiville and Hirsch in Roselawn. There is reportedly an active pursuit of the suspect. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story...
WLWT 5
Car crash into a pole, rollover reported on Section Avenue in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Car crash into a pole, rollover reported on Section Avenue in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Medical units respond to reported assault with injuries on Hackberry Street in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Medical units respond to reported assault with injuries on Hackberry Street in East Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Timber Ridge Lane in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Timber Ridge Lane in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Multiple interstate crashes causing traffic delays across Cincinnati
XENIA, Ohio — Crashes on multiple portions of major interstates are causing backups Thursday morning across Greater Cincinnati. I-71 southbound is shut down near US 68 in Clinton County due to an overturned semi. U.S. 52 eastbound has reopened at Eight Mile Road after a crash. Lanes have reopened...
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man dies after being shot near shopping center in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — A man has diedafter being shot near a shopping center in Colerain Township Wednesday, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office says. The coroner says a man, only identified as a Black man, has died after being shot in the parking lot behind the Raising Cane's on Colerain Avenue near a shopping center.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Comments / 1