Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Hartwell

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries at 8372 Vine Street in Hartwell.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

1 person shot in West End, police say

CINCINNATI — Police confirm one person was shot in West End on Wednesday evening. Police responded to Clark Street at approximately 5:53 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of a person shot. Police say one person sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Electrical fire reported at a Norwood business on Allison Street

NORWOOD, Ohio — Electrical fire reported at a Norwood business on Allison Street.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on East Galbraith Road in Reading﻿

CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on East Galbraith Road in Reading.
READING, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a robbery at gunpoint of the Sav-A-Lot in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a robbery at gunpoint at the Sav-A-Lot store, located at Losantiville and Hirsch in Roselawn. There is reportedly an active pursuit of the suspect.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Mackie Lane in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Timber Ridge Lane in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Timber Ridge Lane in Sharonville.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

Multiple interstate crashes causing traffic delays across Cincinnati

XENIA, Ohio — Crashes on multiple portions of major interstates are causing backups Thursday morning across Greater Cincinnati. I-71 southbound is shut down near US 68 in Clinton County due to an overturned semi. U.S. 52 eastbound has reopened at Eight Mile Road after a crash. Lanes have reopened
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Warren Street in Covington.
COVINGTON, KY

