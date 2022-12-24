ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo LIVE!

Serial Porch Pirate Arrested by San Angelo Police for Stealing Mail for Over a Month

SAN ANGELO — A porch pirate in San Angelo has finally been arrested for stealing packages and mail for over a month. Information released by the San Angelo Police Department states that between October 31, 2022, and December 4, 2022, the San Angelo Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Northside and Southside Detectives began investigating several recent package thefts.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Early Christmas Morning Girl Fight Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 8 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Disorderly Conduct (DOC) Fighting, and Driving While Intoxicated. Two San Angelo women were arrested early Christmas morning for Disorderly Conduct (DOC)...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

WATCH: Crash in Front of New McDonalds Snarls Traffic

SAN ANGELO – One driver was issued a citation Tuesday morning for causing a crash at the intersection of S. Bryant Blvd. and Ave. N in front of the newly opened McDonald's fast food restaurant. According to San Angelo Police Department Public Information Office Spokesperson Officer Kelsey Hernandez at...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Vasquez Appeal Hinges Upon Outcome of City of Dallas Bribery Case

SAN ANGELO, TX — Former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez initiated an appeal of his convictions in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans in August. He was convicted in March 2022 on one count of bribery and three counts of honest services mail fraud and sentenced to 15.5 years in federal prison in August 2022. The court is allowing his appeal to be delayed pending the final outcome of another city official bribery case at the City of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
KLST/KSAN

VIDEO: Wreck sends two to the hospital and damages light pole

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A wreck on Sherwood Way across from Concho Valley Appliance has sent two drivers to the hospital leaving behind a damaged light pole. The wreck involved a minimum of two vehicles, sending one vehicle into the light pole. The circumstances of the accident are currently unknown. UPDATE 4:22 p.m.: An Officer […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Cracking Crab: Craving Crab Restaurant Cans Worker Who Stirred the Social Media Pot

SAN ANGELO, TX – Craving Crab Restaurant Officials Tuesday confirmed that they have fired their former manager who caused a mass walkout just before Christmas. As previously reported, on Dec. 22, 2022, a number of Craving Crab employees were fired or quit their jobs days before Christmas after an incident with the manager of the restaurant. For more the original article see: Former Employees Hijack the Craving Crab Social Media Page to Share Shocking Message.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: SAN ANGELO POLICE – Teen Dies in East San Angelo Shooting

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo teenager has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot in east San Angelo Monday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on December 19, 2022, around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios Drive.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Counterfeit bills plague San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Counterfeit money is becoming a problem in San Angelo. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Sunset Mall management issued a memo to tenants saying that mall officials had received a report of counterfeit bills being used in a sale. According to mall officials, the bill was uncovered in one store around Friday, […]
