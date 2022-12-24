Read full article on original website
Former officer indicted for possession of controlled substance
SAPD shared in a statement that James resigned from the department in Feb. 2021 during an internal affairs investigation.
Serial Porch Pirate Arrested by San Angelo Police for Stealing Mail for Over a Month
SAN ANGELO — A porch pirate in San Angelo has finally been arrested for stealing packages and mail for over a month. Information released by the San Angelo Police Department states that between October 31, 2022, and December 4, 2022, the San Angelo Police Department Criminal Investigations Division Northside and Southside Detectives began investigating several recent package thefts.
Arrests for Petty Theft & Possession of That Sweet Mary Jane Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked eleven individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Marijuana and Theft charges. San Angelo Police Arrested 38-year-old Olga Sanchez Monday evening. She was booked into the jail...
Off-duty San Angelo Police sergeant arrested on DWI charge
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo Police Department sergeant was arrested early Monday and charged with DWI. The SAPD said Cory Moore, 48, was off duty at the time of his arrest. According to the SAPD, at 2:47 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, officers were dispatched to the 4200...
Tom Green County Grand Jury Indicts Suspect in Brutal Stabbing Death of Marine at Downtown San Angelo Night Club
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury in connection with the brutal murder of a U.S. Marine at Whiskey River Saloon in October. Ray...
SAPD sergeant arrested for DWI after single-car wreck
The San Angelo Police Department says that Cory Moore for driving while intoxicated was arrested after officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident.
Booking Report: 67% of Arrests Christmas Day were for Driving While Intoxicated
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 6 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Driving While Intoxicated. Juan Gonzalez-Morales, 24, was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers in Tom Green County. He was...
Early Christmas Morning Girl Fight Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 8 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Disorderly Conduct (DOC) Fighting, and Driving While Intoxicated. Two San Angelo women were arrested early Christmas morning for Disorderly Conduct (DOC)...
Tom Green County Jail Logs: December 27, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 11 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
WATCH: Crash in Front of New McDonalds Snarls Traffic
SAN ANGELO – One driver was issued a citation Tuesday morning for causing a crash at the intersection of S. Bryant Blvd. and Ave. N in front of the newly opened McDonald's fast food restaurant. According to San Angelo Police Department Public Information Office Spokesperson Officer Kelsey Hernandez at...
Vasquez Appeal Hinges Upon Outcome of City of Dallas Bribery Case
SAN ANGELO, TX — Former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez initiated an appeal of his convictions in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans in August. He was convicted in March 2022 on one count of bribery and three counts of honest services mail fraud and sentenced to 15.5 years in federal prison in August 2022. The court is allowing his appeal to be delayed pending the final outcome of another city official bribery case at the City of Dallas.
Running red light slows down busy San Angelo intersection
Traffic has slowed down at a busy intersection in San Angelo on Tuesday, December 27.
Intoxicated man arrested after strangling woman, barricading self in room
The sheriff's office says that the man claimed he would kill himself if law enforcement was called.
VIDEO: Wreck sends two to the hospital and damages light pole
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A wreck on Sherwood Way across from Concho Valley Appliance has sent two drivers to the hospital leaving behind a damaged light pole. The wreck involved a minimum of two vehicles, sending one vehicle into the light pole. The circumstances of the accident are currently unknown. UPDATE 4:22 p.m.: An Officer […]
San Angelo man indicted after pretending to be Officer Prince
Indictments report that Davidson presented himself as 'Officer Prince', a police officer with the San Angelo Police Department, after being charge with intoxicated manslaughter earlier this year.
Cracking Crab: Craving Crab Restaurant Cans Worker Who Stirred the Social Media Pot
SAN ANGELO, TX – Craving Crab Restaurant Officials Tuesday confirmed that they have fired their former manager who caused a mass walkout just before Christmas. As previously reported, on Dec. 22, 2022, a number of Craving Crab employees were fired or quit their jobs days before Christmas after an incident with the manager of the restaurant. For more the original article see: Former Employees Hijack the Craving Crab Social Media Page to Share Shocking Message.
Changing of the Guard: Judge Floyd, Commissioner Ford Act at Last Court Hearing
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Judge Steve Floyd gaveled his final meeting to a close Tuesday morning as he and Commissioner Bill Ford presided over their final meeting as Tom Green County Elected Officials during the regular meeting of the Tom Green County Commissioners Court. Judge Floyd and...
BREAKING: SAN ANGELO POLICE – Teen Dies in East San Angelo Shooting
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo teenager has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot in east San Angelo Monday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on December 19, 2022, around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios Drive.
Counterfeit bills plague San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Counterfeit money is becoming a problem in San Angelo. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Sunset Mall management issued a memo to tenants saying that mall officials had received a report of counterfeit bills being used in a sale. According to mall officials, the bill was uncovered in one store around Friday, […]
Police say 16-year-old dies from accidental shooting
SAPD says that the preliminary investigation shows that the shooting was an accident, however, the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
