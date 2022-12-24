SAN ANGELO, TX — Former San Angelo Police Chief Tim Vasquez initiated an appeal of his convictions in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans in August. He was convicted in March 2022 on one count of bribery and three counts of honest services mail fraud and sentenced to 15.5 years in federal prison in August 2022. The court is allowing his appeal to be delayed pending the final outcome of another city official bribery case at the City of Dallas.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO