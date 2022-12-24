Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Related
Buddy’s Pizza on list of ‘50 best pizzas in the world’
Michigan is home to one of the best pizzas in the world. That’s according to Big 7 Travel, which recently included Detroit-based Buddy’s Pizza on its list of the “50 Best Pizzas in the World.”
‘Lose yourself’ in this upcoming Eminem-themed pizza pop-up near Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Eminem-themed pop-up pizzeria is planning to bring Detroit-style pizza just outside of Ann Arbor. Joseph Maino is bringing his new pop up, Slim Saucy’s, to HOMES Brewery Campus,112 Jackson Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The pop up will be open until 9 p.m. or until it sells out. The pizzeria will also be open on Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 during the same hours.
Fries come in flurry of flavors at HOMES Brewery in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI - Welcome to the last week of 2022. With New Year’s resolutions coming down the pipeline, let me suggest one way to precede those good habits with some indulgent ones. HOMES Brewery, known for its Korean pub fare and host of draft beers, does French fries...
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
From tartufo pizza to fish and chips, these 5 Ann Arbor restaurant dishes top the list for 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI - This list might be the height of self-indulgence. Highlighting all the ways I have indulged in the Ann Arbor food scene since this summer. It has been my highly fortunate duty since June to eat some of my favorite dishes throughout Washtenaw County and provide a weekly report to you, the reader. It has hardly been blood, sweat and tears, other than flop sweat from an especially spicy rib bowl or tears of joy from loaded pulled pork nachos.
HometownLife.com
Farmington's Sunflour Bakehaus will live on at Never Forgotten Bakery
Fans of Farmington's Sunflour Bakehaus will soon be able to buy their favorite fresh baked goods once again. The longstanding bakery's core menu will live on at the new Sunflour Bakehaus at the Never Forgotten Bakery. Owner Michelle Ott is looking to open the new location — at the corner of 10 Mile and Orchard Lake roads near Greene's Hamburgers — within the next week or so.
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond remembered as dedicated psychiatrist, great neighbor
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people who knew him. Payan, 32, was found dead Tuesday, Dec. 27, in a pond behind his Jackson County home five days after being reported missing by family visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday. Payan lived alone at the Leoni Township home.
Letter from the Editor: 2022 delivered a blizzard of fascinating stories – bring on 2023
A full-blown blizzard, the University of Michigan Wolverines making the college football playoff and several conspirators sentenced to prison for trying to kidnap our governor – and that’s only what’s happened in December!. So much happens in a year that even we, the professionals who report it...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann Arbor
Ann Arbor might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Ann Arbor.
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
fox2detroit.com
See immaculate sunrises caught over Detroit River, Lake St. Clair this year
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It was quite the year for Detroit and Michigan. Some stories like the Giant Slide on Belle Isle stole the show while others like recreational weed sales moved on momentum built over years. Some of our most-read stories included the incoming $400 refund checks from auto...
Michigan EDGE Mike Morris ‘feeling great,’ plans to play in Fiesta Bowl
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Michigan’s top edge rusher and sack leader is almost back to full strength, paving the way for his return to the field in the College Football Playoff. Mike Morris, who was named Big Ten defensive lineman of the year earlier this month for his 7 1/2-sack season, plans to suit up for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl matchup against Texas Christian (4 p.m., ESPN) after rehabbing a nagging high-ankle sprain.
HometownLife.com
Livonia shop owner will give away clippings from giant schefflera tree named Baby
Brenda Scott, who had hoped to rehome a schefflera tree with 40-foot branches flourishing in her Livonia gift shop, has decided instead to give away cuttings from "Baby" before she moves her business from the building. A story about the plant published in Hometown Life earlier this month drew an...
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
Ring in 2023 at these New Year's Eve events in the Ann Arbor area
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Bars, clubs and other establishments all over the Ann Arbor area are preparing to ring in the new year. Celebrate the start of 2023 with the following events:. LIVE Nightclub: The nightclub in Ann Arbor plans to host its New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The party plans to feature party favors, VIP packages and music from Kevin Michael and DJs JustCause, Danny Fantom and Aesthetic.
Popular Downtown Grand Blanc Pizza Shop Gets New Owners
The Grand Blanc area is seeing a significant amount of growth in the last several months -- and will continue for many more to come. Think about the old Farmer Jack & KMart property, news businesses opening in the Grand Mall, development off Baldwin Road, the new mixed-use development/beer garden and McCalister's Deli in Downtown Grand Blanc.
‘A life lesson.’ Michigan DT Mazi Smith opens up about Ann Arbor arrest
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Mazi Smith says he was days away from legally obtaining a concealed pistol license when he was pulled over in Ann Arbor during an early-October morning. That’s when a handgun and ammunition were found in his vehicle, prompting police to place him in handcuffs and take him to a nearby station for processing. The arrest lead to felony weapons charges filed in December, prompting public backlash for the program’s handling of the situation.
New automotive club coming to Howell: What to know
Ever dreamed of being able to spend a weekend with just you and your fancy ride? Poof. That dream just came true. Michigan is getting a 273-acre automotive club. Motorsports Gateway Howell starts construction Jan. 9, according to a news release. The location is 1 mile from downtown Howell, and it fronts the north side of Interstate 96 and to the east of Highway D19.
fox2detroit.com
RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV. Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to...
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 2