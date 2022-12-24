ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

‘Lose yourself’ in this upcoming Eminem-themed pizza pop-up near Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new Eminem-themed pop-up pizzeria is planning to bring Detroit-style pizza just outside of Ann Arbor. Joseph Maino is bringing his new pop up, Slim Saucy’s, to HOMES Brewery Campus,112 Jackson Plaza, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The pop up will be open until 9 p.m. or until it sells out. The pizzeria will also be open on Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 during the same hours.
ANN ARBOR, MI
US 103.1

Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan

It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

From tartufo pizza to fish and chips, these 5 Ann Arbor restaurant dishes top the list for 2022

ANN ARBOR, MI - This list might be the height of self-indulgence. Highlighting all the ways I have indulged in the Ann Arbor food scene since this summer. It has been my highly fortunate duty since June to eat some of my favorite dishes throughout Washtenaw County and provide a weekly report to you, the reader. It has hardly been blood, sweat and tears, other than flop sweat from an especially spicy rib bowl or tears of joy from loaded pulled pork nachos.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Farmington's Sunflour Bakehaus will live on at Never Forgotten Bakery

Fans of Farmington's Sunflour Bakehaus will soon be able to buy their favorite fresh baked goods once again. The longstanding bakery's core menu will live on at the new Sunflour Bakehaus at the Never Forgotten Bakery. Owner Michelle Ott is looking to open the new location — at the corner of 10 Mile and Orchard Lake roads near Greene's Hamburgers — within the next week or so.
FARMINGTON, MI
HometownLife.com

Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan

A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
FRANKLIN, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan doctor found dead in frozen pond remembered as dedicated psychiatrist, great neighbor

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people who knew him. Payan, 32, was found dead Tuesday, Dec. 27, in a pond behind his Jackson County home five days after being reported missing by family visiting from Illinois for the Christmas holiday. Payan lived alone at the Leoni Township home.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan EDGE Mike Morris ‘feeling great,’ plans to play in Fiesta Bowl

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Michigan’s top edge rusher and sack leader is almost back to full strength, paving the way for his return to the field in the College Football Playoff. Mike Morris, who was named Big Ten defensive lineman of the year earlier this month for his 7 1/2-sack season, plans to suit up for Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl matchup against Texas Christian (4 p.m., ESPN) after rehabbing a nagging high-ankle sprain.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Ring in 2023 at these New Year's Eve events in the Ann Arbor area

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Bars, clubs and other establishments all over the Ann Arbor area are preparing to ring in the new year. Celebrate the start of 2023 with the following events:. LIVE Nightclub: The nightclub in Ann Arbor plans to host its New Year’s Eve celebration from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. The party plans to feature party favors, VIP packages and music from Kevin Michael and DJs JustCause, Danny Fantom and Aesthetic.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Banana 101.5

Popular Downtown Grand Blanc Pizza Shop Gets New Owners

The Grand Blanc area is seeing a significant amount of growth in the last several months -- and will continue for many more to come. Think about the old Farmer Jack & KMart property, news businesses opening in the Grand Mall, development off Baldwin Road, the new mixed-use development/beer garden and McCalister's Deli in Downtown Grand Blanc.
GRAND BLANC, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘A life lesson.’ Michigan DT Mazi Smith opens up about Ann Arbor arrest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Mazi Smith says he was days away from legally obtaining a concealed pistol license when he was pulled over in Ann Arbor during an early-October morning. That’s when a handgun and ammunition were found in his vehicle, prompting police to place him in handcuffs and take him to a nearby station for processing. The arrest lead to felony weapons charges filed in December, prompting public backlash for the program’s handling of the situation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

New automotive club coming to Howell: What to know

Ever dreamed of being able to spend a weekend with just you and your fancy ride? Poof. That dream just came true. Michigan is getting a 273-acre automotive club. Motorsports Gateway Howell starts construction Jan. 9, according to a news release. The location is 1 mile from downtown Howell, and it fronts the north side of Interstate 96 and to the east of Highway D19.
HOWELL, MI
fox2detroit.com

RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV. Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
24K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy