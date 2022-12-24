ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Post-Athenian

Wake Forest's Dave Clawson 'disappointed' in Eli Drinkwitz's comments about flipped recruit

By By Dave Matter St. Louis Post-Dispatch
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 5 days ago

Drinkwitz paid tribute Mike Leach at Friday's Gasparilla Bowl, wearing a T-shirt featuring the late Mississippi State head coach.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy