Delaware State

Joe Castan
4d ago

so much for going green electric isn't the source you all thought

The Center Square

Pennsylvania's population plummets by 40,000 in a year

(The Center Square) – The American population might be growing, but Pennsylvania remains a leading state for Americans to flee, rather than stay. The commonwealth is one of 18 states to lose population in 2022, according to new data from the Census Bureau, and one of the worst performers. The data is confirmation of a long-running trend: Pennsylvania has a population problem, and the end isn’t yet in sight. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Delaware needs to adopt clean car rules

Most commenters at a recent Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control workshop were in agreement: Delaware needs to join the six other states that are or have already adopted the Advanced Clean Cars 2 standards that promote the transition to clean, affordable cars and light-duty trucks. While opponents...
DELAWARE STATE
YourErie

10-year-old Pennsylvania law to raise gas prices on Jan. 1

A little-known Pennsylvania law on the books for 10 years could be causing more headaches at the pumps starting Jan. 1. There are enough things we know about that can raise prices at the pumps, things like world events, global price increases and the cost of shipping. What about a Pennsylvania law passed in 2013 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan average rent rates slow down this month

(CBS DETROIT) - Rent prices were up in November 2022 for several states across the country, including Michigan, although the growth is starting to slow down, according to a study done by Rent.com, Michigan's rent prices increased 8.61% from last year, with an average median rate of $1,321 a month.For the city of Detroit, that spike was up 2.8% from last year, averaging $1,618 a month.Both the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan saw a percentage change last month, averaging less than 1%.According to the report, only five states saw rent prices decrease since last November. These states include: Nevada (-3.8 percent)Maryland (-1.3 percent)Idaho (-1.2 percent)Georgia (-1.2 percent)Virginia (-0.1 percent)The study also predicts rent prices will drop in 2023 as the supply of single-family homes increases. To view the full study, visit here.  
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Lawmakers Try To Offset Increase for PA Gas Tax

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania will be increasing the state gas tax by a few cents starting January first. The tax for regular will go up to 61 cents a gallon and will increase nearly 79 cents for diesel. State lawmaker Joe D'Orsie of Manchester says he'll introduce a measure that would cap the tax, especially since hikes in diesel fuel directly affect the price of trucking goods to consumers. A Senate lawmaker is also calling for relief. He wants electric vehicles to pay a mileage-based user fee as a way to offset the tax. Pennsylvania reportedly has the third-highest gas tax in the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working

Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
MARYLAND STATE
Turnto10.com

Website claims Ames Department Stores to return in 2023

(WJAR) — A company that claims to be behind Ames Department Stores says it is resurrecting the chain. The company made the announcement on its website, writing, "Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023." Shannon de Molyneux, president of Cross Moline Ventures, told NBC 10 News that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Golf.com

The 20 best golf courses in Pennsylvania (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Pennsylvania. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Pennsylvania. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

New Pennsylvania laws taking effect in 2023

(WHTM) — With a new year comes new laws to know if you live in Pennsylvania. Many of these new laws are a part of the 66 bills signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in November as he prepares to leave office in January. Here’s a look at some of the laws that will go into […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Retiring congressman Mike Doyle finds new job

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retiring congressman Mike Doyle has found a new job after serving Pennsylvania for nearly three decades.For 14 years, Doyle represented the 18th District, which covers communities in Allegheny County, and will now serve as a government affairs counselor for K&L Gates, a Pittsburgh law firm.In the announcement, the firm highlighted his experience serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Fox 19

Duke Energy customers asked to reduce energy usage to avoid possible disruptions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Duke Energy customers are being asked to voluntarily reduce energy usage to alleviate the pressure on power grids in the Midwest. PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Duke Energy’s Ohio and Kentucky service territories, said the power supplies are tight due to extremely cold temperatures and increased energy usage.
OHIO STATE

