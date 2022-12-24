ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

Ice not safe in most of New Hampshire, fire official says

AMHERST, N.H. — People are urged to be mindful that ice that has formed on ponds and lakes across New Hampshire is likely not safe to walk or skate on. The safety reminder comes after a teenager was rescued Monday after falling through the ice while skating on Honey Pot Pond in Amherst.
AMHERST, NH
102.9 WBLM

Here Is the Snowmobile Trail Conditions Report 2023

Another year, another chance to hit the trails. Thankfully, WBLM has your connection to the latest snowmobile conditions throughout Maine and New Hampshire. We know you're looking to get some amazing riding done in northern New England, and there are plenty of trails and towns that you are your family can explore this winter.
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Ted's Favorites: Return to Rt. 4 in New Hampshire

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Often referred to as New Hampshire’s “hidden coast,”Great Bay is one of the most deeply recessed salt water marine estuaries on the East Coast. Varied marine life, open glassy water and little development, it’s a hidden gem to kayak or canoe on. https://greatbay.org/
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Some Granite Staters still without power after three days

MEREDITH, N.H. — Hundreds of Granite Staters remain without power after Friday's storm. New Hampshire Electric Cooperative said they dealt with damage from more than 500 locations serving 70,000 members around New Hampshire. Monday afternoon NHEC has less than 1,500 outages in 250 locations to deal with. Utitlity providers...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Lakes Region craft beer scene sees post-pandemic surge

New England is known for its craft beer. Vermont, famously, has more craft breweries per capita than any state in the country. Portland, Maine, holds the same title out of the nation's cities. Across New England, and around the country, craft beer culture has both made inroads with locals and tourists and expanded the base of hobbyists pursuing brewery-centric tourism.
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Video: Flakes possible in parts of NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A few flakes are possible in central and northern parts of New Hampshire in the next couple of days. After that, a stretch of warmer than normal temperatures will take us into the new year. Lots of clouds this morning, but brighter skies will return as...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Snow showers in mountains, sunny elsewhere Tuesday

A few flakes are possible in central and northern parts of New Hampshire in the next couple of days. After that, a stretch of warmer than normal temperatures will take us into the new year. Lots of clouds this morning, but brighter skies will return as the day goes on....
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in New Hampshire (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in New Hampshire. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in New Hampshire. GOLF’s other course...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Seacoast Current

When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?

The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
MAINE STATE
WCVB

White Christmas for Cape Cod & Islands thanks to ocean-effect snow

BOSTON — The Massachusetts islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, as well as many Cape Cod communities, have several inches snow on the ground this Christmas due to ocean-effect showers. A band of ocean-effect snow made its way from Long Island Sound early Saturday morning and that snow continued...
NANTUCKET, MA

