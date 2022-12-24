For more than 47 minutes, it looked as though Luka Doncic was headed for a 47-point disappointment. The New York Knicks led the Dallas Mavericks most of the way, and with 33.9 seconds remaining, Deuce McBride made two free throws to push New York's lead up to 112-103. Mathematically speaking, the odds of a Knicks victory were north of 99 percent. Historically, their hopes were even dimmer. Over the past 20 seasons, teams trailing by nine or more points with 35 or fewer seconds to play held a record of 0-13,844. It's hard enough to overcome a nine-point deficit in 33 minutes. The Mavericks did it in as many seconds.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO