10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
The wealthiest couple in Oklahoma City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
CBS Sports
LeBron James after Lakers' fifth loss in six games: 'I don't want to finish my career playing at this level'
Playing the Miami Heat on the second game of a road back-to-back is never a fun time for any team, but the experience was especially rough for the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. The Lakers turned the ball over 26 times and trailed by as much as 22 en route to a 112-98 defeat, their fifth in the past six games.
CBS Sports
How Luka Doncic and Mavericks overcame a nine-point deficit in 33.2 seconds to beat Knicks
For more than 47 minutes, it looked as though Luka Doncic was headed for a 47-point disappointment. The New York Knicks led the Dallas Mavericks most of the way, and with 33.9 seconds remaining, Deuce McBride made two free throws to push New York's lead up to 112-103. Mathematically speaking, the odds of a Knicks victory were north of 99 percent. Historically, their hopes were even dimmer. Over the past 20 seasons, teams trailing by nine or more points with 35 or fewer seconds to play held a record of 0-13,844. It's hard enough to overcome a nine-point deficit in 33 minutes. The Mavericks did it in as many seconds.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out again Wednesday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota. Ingram hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a left toe sprain. It's unclear when he'll return to game action, but his next chance to do so will arrive Friday against Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Tyrese Maxey's return to 76ers lineup brings about interesting decision regarding rotation for Philadelphia
Tyrese Maxey's imminent return to Philadelphia's active lineup begets a difficult decision for the Sixers coaching staff -- whether Maxey should be reinserted into the team's starting lineup, or if they should try to bring the electric young guard off of the bench as the sixth man. On the surface,...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Leaves Tuesday's game
Martinez (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game after the first period, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports. There was no update on Martinez's status following the contest. He blocked a shot late in the first period and didn't come out for the second, so that may be the reason for his absence. If Martinez misses time, Ben Hutton figures to draw into the lineup.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Poor showing in loss
Gobert racked up 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 31 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to the Heat. Gobert's production continues to vary on a night-to-night basis, but this was another disappointing performance from the big man, who did not record a single steal or block for the second straight game. Relative to last season, Gobert's numbers are down in virtually every key stat category -- most notably rebounds and blocks. He's down to just 12.1 boards per game (fewest since 2017-18) and a horrific 1.2 blocks (fewest since rookie season).
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Gets into Tuesday's practice
Palat (groin) practiced with the Devils on Tuesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site. Palat hasn't played since Oct. 24 because of the injury. It's not clear when he'll be back, but this is an important step in his recovery. The 31-year-old has three goals in six games this season.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Could return by Saturday
MacKinnon (upper body) could return to action as soon as Saturday versus Toronto, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. According to coach Jared Bednar, MacKinnon is "very close" to returning, and although he won't play Tuesday against Arizona or Thursday versus the Kings, there's a chance he'll be ready to return Saturday against the Maple Leafs. The 27-year-old pivot, who's racked up eight goals and 34 points through 23 contests this season, has been sidelined since Dec. 7 with his upper-body injury.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Progressing, remains out this week
Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Monday that he doesn't expect Rubio to play in any of the Cavaliers' three games this week, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports. Rubio advanced to 5-on-5 work in practice earlier this month and appears to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the torn ACL he sustained Dec. 28, 2021, but the veteran point guard looks as though he'll need a little more ramp-up time. Bickerstaff indicated that Rubio should be ready to go shortly after New Year's Day, so the 32-year-old will presumably be viewed as day-to-day once the calendar flips to 2023. Once Rubio is cleared to make his season debut, he'll likely handle a small role off the bench as the primary backup to Darius Garland and will presumably have to sit out one half of back-to-back sets for most of what's left of the season.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Playing time shrinks
Brogdon ended Sunday's 139-118 victory over the Bucks with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes. Brogdon has played just 17 minutes in back-to-back games, his lowest tallies since Nov. 9. The 29-year-old guard has scored in single digits in both of those outings without recording a single steal or block.
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving lead Nets past Hawks to become first team with 10-game winning streak this season
Another night, another win for the red-hot Brooklyn Nets. This one wasn't easy, as they had to come back from a 15-point deficit in the first half, but they eventually did just enough to beat the Atlanta Hawks, 108-107. The Nets have now won 10 games in a row, which...
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Sporting non-contact sweater
Oshie (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. With Oshie not yet cleared for contact, it seems unlikely that he will be ready to play against Ottawa on Thursday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Whenever the winger is cleared to play, he should be in the mix for a top-six role, perhaps even on the top line with Alex Ovechkin, which would set him up well to produce at a high level.
CBS Sports
NHL Power Rankings: Hurricanes surge to No. 1 spot amid nine-game winning streak
After weeks of the Bruins sitting atop the NHL Power Rankings, we have a new No. 1 team. The Hurricanes are cooking, and they have proven themselves as a bona fide Stanley Cup threat. With a 3-0 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday night, the Hurricanes have now won nine...
