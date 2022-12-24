Procrastinators, rejoice – Last-minute shopping could save you money

MASS. — If you waited until the last minute to buy your holiday gifts, you could have saved yourself some money!

Retailers are dealing with too much inventory this holiday season, and many are trying to get rid of items before the start of the new year.

According to retail industry experts, shoppers will find the best bargains in the last week before Christmas and right after Christmas.

Some seasonal items like holiday décor, cosmetic gift sets and perfumes, and toys could be discounted as much as 90%.

The National Retail Federation reports the average American will spend more than $800 on holiday gifts, decorations, and food this year.

While we’ve been seeing extended holiday hours at shopping centers since Black Friday, many will be closing early for Christmas Eve.

The South Shore Plaza closes Saturday at 6 p.m., along with Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, Marshall’s-TJ Maxx, and Walmart. Many Target stores will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group