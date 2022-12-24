ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11Alive

Water outages continue to plague parts of metro Atlanta | Updates

ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia officials urge drivers to be careful on roads after snow

ATLANTA - Georgia officials are urging drivers to be cautious and delay their morning commutes if possible while crews work on the state's roads. Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation say their crews have been mobilized and have been actively patrolling routes across north Georgia and in metro Atlanta since mid-day Monday and are trying to treat and clear any snow and ice that remains on the main roads and interstates.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?

ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia weather: Wintry mix possible north of I-20

ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team is watching an approaching storm system closely as it is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow across our area. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. Light snow...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

East Atlanta senior citizens without water for days

ATLANTA - Across metro Atlanta, there are still many people without running water due to frigid temperatures. Some of those impacted the hardest have been senior citizens and people with disabilities. Residents at Branan Towers, a senior complex in East Atlanta, say they have not had water since last week.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arctic Blast: Busted pipes ruin Christmas for some

EAST POINT, Ga. - North Georgians are in for yet another cold night as the ‘Arctic Blast’ lives up to its name. One of the biggest issues residents are seeing from the winter weather is frozen pipes leading to bursts. An East Point family was one of the...
EAST POINT, GA
11Alive

How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze

DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Holiday freeze prompts burst water pipe calls across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews in the metro Atlanta area continue working to fix broken water pipes as the Holiday Freeze continues. In Roswell, fire departments say they are overwhelmed with burst water pipe calls, adding that they have received over 100 calls in the past day alone.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday

The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 26 – Jan. 1

ATLANTA - Still looking for something to do during the last week of 2022? We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned for the family and singles to end the year on a positive note. Whether you feel stargazing the Georgia nighttime sky from an indoor planetarium, or partying it...
ATLANTA, GA
wrwh.com

Snow Showers Possible Tonight

(Cleveland)-We’re not through with dealing with the challenges of winter weather. We may have put the single-digit temperatures behind us for now, but the National Weather Service says a fast-moving low-pressure system will bring the potential for light snow to much of northern Georgia Mondy night. Scattered light snow showers should start to move into far northwest Georgia by 4 PM to 6 PM and quickly spread eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off by midnight.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
