Water outages continue to plague parts of metro Atlanta | Updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
fox5atlanta.com
Local plumbers receive thousands of calls to pipe bursts across Metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - The fallout from freezing cold temperatures across metro Atlanta continued Monday as residents plagued by pipe bursts scrambled to deal with the damage. High demand for repairs had plumbers who went back to work the day after Christmas busier than ever. "It’s been crazy … I mean since...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia DOT warns drivers of black ice after Monday night dusting of snow
ATLANTA — Snow flurries moved through parts of north Georgia Monday night as temperatures dipped below freezing once again. By Tuesday morning the snowfall had stopped, leaving just a few icy patches on roads until temperatures began to warm up throughout the day. For now, it looks as though...
Why are so many pipes bursting? Here’s what one metro plumber says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like hundreds of metro Atlanta families have had to deal with bursting water pipes during this holiday cold snap. Channel 2′ s Dave Huddleston learned that our building codes and otherwise warm climate may play a role. Huddleston spoke with the owner...
GSP reports 13 fatalities over Christmas, warns to be careful driving ahead of new year
GEORGIA, USA — Georgia authorities have reported more than a dozen fatalities during the holidays this year. As the holidays continue into the new year, Georgia State Patrol is focused on keeping travelers safe on the road. Over Christmas weekend, GSP reported 13 people died in crashes. At least...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia officials urge drivers to be careful on roads after snow
ATLANTA - Georgia officials are urging drivers to be cautious and delay their morning commutes if possible while crews work on the state's roads. Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation say their crews have been mobilized and have been actively patrolling routes across north Georgia and in metro Atlanta since mid-day Monday and are trying to treat and clear any snow and ice that remains on the main roads and interstates.
Metro Atlanta's pipe problem | Who pays the water bill?
ATLANTA — Christmas weekend ushered in an extreme wave of winter weather across the country with Georgia experiencing a flash freeze that triggered a chronic series of cracked and broken pipes. As metro Atlanta pipe problems persist through the week, water authorities have cut off the supply in some...
Burst pipe disrupts MARTA train service at Civic Center | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
LIVE UPDATES: Gov. extends State of Emergency ahead of winter weather
ATLANTA, Ga. — People all over metro Atlanta are waking up on the day after Christmas to burst pipes. Bitter cold over the weekend is continuing into Monday, with temperatures only expected to reach the low 40s. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said there is the potential...
Metro Atlanta boil water advisories, distributions, leaks | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia weather: Wintry mix possible north of I-20
ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team is watching an approaching storm system closely as it is expected to bring a mix of rain and snow across our area. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. Light snow...
fox5atlanta.com
East Atlanta senior citizens without water for days
ATLANTA - Across metro Atlanta, there are still many people without running water due to frigid temperatures. Some of those impacted the hardest have been senior citizens and people with disabilities. Residents at Branan Towers, a senior complex in East Atlanta, say they have not had water since last week.
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic Blast: Busted pipes ruin Christmas for some
EAST POINT, Ga. - North Georgians are in for yet another cold night as the ‘Arctic Blast’ lives up to its name. One of the biggest issues residents are seeing from the winter weather is frozen pipes leading to bursts. An East Point family was one of the...
How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze
DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
Why are buildings not using antifreeze in their fire sprinkler systems? | Verify
ATLANTA — As people struggle with water outages and flooding amid persistent pipe problems across metro Atlanta, several residents are wondering what could have prevented the bursts during Georgia's cold spell. For apartment complexes, sprinkler systems have been a common culprit that triggered a series of devastating leaks. One...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Holiday freeze prompts burst water pipe calls across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews in the metro Atlanta area continue working to fix broken water pipes as the Holiday Freeze continues. In Roswell, fire departments say they are overwhelmed with burst water pipe calls, adding that they have received over 100 calls in the past day alone.
Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday
The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
wrwh.com
Snow Showers Possible Tonight
(Cleveland)-We’re not through with dealing with the challenges of winter weather. We may have put the single-digit temperatures behind us for now, but the National Weather Service says a fast-moving low-pressure system will bring the potential for light snow to much of northern Georgia Mondy night. Scattered light snow showers should start to move into far northwest Georgia by 4 PM to 6 PM and quickly spread eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off by midnight.
