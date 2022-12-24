ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Record-breaking cold temperatures Christmas weekend for the first time in 33 years

By George Waldenberger, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQMeM_0jtWrRMj00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Christmas Eve will be another freezing night across Central Florida with some areas hitting the freeze point by 9 p.m.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

9:15 p.m. Update

Central Florida gets ready for the second night of freezing temperatures.

Some neighborhoods have already dropped below freezing and it will get even colder overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtBah_0jtWrRMj00

6:30 p.m. Update

For Christmas night, some areas will freeze a third time.

Christmas morning will have the coldest temperatures in 33 years.

It’ll be a couple degrees colder than Saturday morning.

Thankfully, less wind will be expected.

Hard freeze warnings will be mandated in the following counties: Marion, Sumter, Flagler, Volusia, and north Lake Counties.

Freeze warnings will be mandated in the following counties: Orange, Seminole, Brevard, Osceola, Polk, and south Lake Counties.

Overall, it won’t be quite as cold with a gradual warmup expected.

This will bring us back to the 80s before New Year’s!

8:30 a.m. Update

It is a frigid start to Saturday, with morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s and wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

A wind chill advisory will remain in place areawide through 11 a.m.

Don’t expect much warmth today with daytime highs only reaching the 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday night will be even colder with temperatures dropping into the 20s, with freeze warnings in place.

The hard freeze warning Saturday night will include a few more communities adding northern Lake and portions of Volusia counties to the warning.

Comments / 2

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sunny and warmer Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida continues to warm after weathering a chilly holiday weekend. Things will warm up nicely in our area after we move past a cold and foggy morning. Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Our high temperatures will then rise into...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Cold Temperatures For Florida This Christmas Day

Christmas Day is off to a cold start and with a wind chill advisory for the Gulf coast and the interior until 10 am, so bundle up if you’re going outside. The day features lots of clouds and the chance of a passing shower, so plan on indoor festivities. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s also a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Collier counties. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-50s in the east coast metro area and the low 50s along the Gulf coast — not a record for December 25, but too close for comfort.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Florida Is In For A Drastic Temperature Drop Tonight

Friday features a wet start followed by a drastic temperature change as a strong cold front moves in. Look for showers and some storms during the morning. Clouds and showers will give way to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will be breezy, and all of South Florida will see temperatures drop during the late afternoon and throughout the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast and at the Gulf beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast — but look for bitterly cold temperatures by Saturday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

Watch out for those falling iguanas!

TAMPA, Fla. — As many Floridians prepare for the freezing temperatures this weekend, Florida Fish and Wildlife sent out a reminder to not be alarmed by falling iguanas. Although the falling lizards may be startling, the FWC asks residents to not bring the wild green iguanas into their home or their car to warm up.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
127K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy