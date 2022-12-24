Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
K-9 takes down felon hiding under a blanket inside a closet in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Vero Beach had a warrant out for his arrest but even after hiding under a blanket inside of a closet a K-9 was able to apprehend him. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Justin Kalinowski had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, including: FTA possession of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor FTA for driving without a license.
WPBF News 25
'Make sure they got home safe': Fort Pierce restaurant owner makes breathalyzers available
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A restaurant on the Treasure Coast is making breathalyzers available and the owner says it's not just for the holidays. Suzanne Quitt is the general manager at Archie's Seabreeze in Fort Pierce. "We actually have a breathalyzer behind the bar, and we have a breathalyzer...
cw34.com
Two women wanted for retail thefts in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for two women they say stolen over $1k in perfume in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say the women walked into an ULTA store in Tradition earlier this month and left with 10 boxes of perfume. They are...
sebastiandaily.com
2 people shot at on I-95 leading up to arrests in Palm Bay, Florida
An 18-year-old male and a juvenile were arrested after they shot at a vehicle on I-95 in Palm Bay, Florida. Following the shooting, the victims pulled off the interstate and contacted the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers arrived minutes later and issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a Honda...
Washington Examiner
Two Florida teenagers found shot dead Christmas night in undeveloped subdivision
Two Florida teenagers were found shot dead on Christmas night in an undeveloped subdivision, police said. Police found the bodies on Sunday night after being tipped off by a caller, according to Fox 35. The area where the bodies were found, known as "the Compound," is a secluded subdivision in Palm Bay. The identities of the teenagers, ages 14 and 16, were not immediately released, nor were any further details of the circumstances of their deaths.
Martin County Deputies Say Patrols Are Up In Area Of 2 Fatal Crashes
The 40-year old driver of a pickup truck died after being hit by a car while he was turning left into a gas station Monday. The 22-year old driver of the car suffered incapacitating injuries.
veronews.com
Man charged with molesting girl
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 41-year-old man was jailed last week after deputies said he touched an underage girl in a sexual manner several times over four years. The 17-year-old girl told officers the acts began when she was 13, reports show. Angel Reyes, of 96th Court, Vero Beach,...
click orlando
2 teens found shot to death in Palm Bay ‘Compound’ on Christmas, police say
PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay police are investigating the deaths of two teens found in a part of the city known as the “Compound.”. Police confirm the two teens were found dead around 8:30 p.m. on Christmas. [TRENDING: New rules for Florida landlords start Jan. 1 |...
cbs12.com
Police looking for woman accused of stealing wallet in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an accused thief. The Vero Beach Police Department says that on Dec. 20, around 10 p.m., a woman stole someone's wallet at the Mobil gas station on 14th Ave. She left the area southbound on 14th Ave in a newer model Hyundai SUV.
Teen Arrested In Death Of 17-Year Old Whose Body Was Found Last Week
17-year old Emmanuel Castaneda went missing earlier this month and his body was found near Loxahatchee. Another 17-year old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed carjacking.
Police: Driver hits North Palm Beach officer during pursuit
An officer with the North Palm Beach Police Department was hit by a driver Christmas night during a pursuit in northern Palm Beach County.
cbs12.com
Fatal crash in Jensen Beach, one dead, another injured
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 40-year-old man has died and a 22-year-old man is injured, as a result of a fatal crash in Jensen Beach. On Dec. 26 at 9:45 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the 40-year-old driver, from Port St. Lucie, was making a left turn onto NW Eugenia Street into the Exxon Gas Station.
cw34.com
Police: Teen commits crime in Port St. Lucie while living in Maryland
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 17-year-old in Maryland is accused of commiting crimes in Port St. Lucie over an online dispute. In November, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to a home on SW Marshfield Ct on three separate occasions. The calls would report violent crimes...
Maryland teen arrested after 'swatting' calls made in Port St. Lucie
A 17-year-old from Maryland faces charges for three hoax-swatting calls in Port St. Lucie, police said
cw34.com
Fire destroys interior of home in Fort Pierce, 2 displaced on Christmas
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The last thing people want to go through is a fire on Christmas Day, however, that happened to one home in Fort Pierce. The St. Lucie Fire District said crews responded to a call at around 10:30 p.m. on Indian Bend Lane after a chimney fire spread into the attic of a home. Firefighters worked to put out the flames and by 11:24 p.m. the ordeal was over.
2 teens found dead in ‘The Compound’ on Christmas Day: Florida officials
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Palm Bay, Florida. WESH reports the teens, ages 14 and 16 years old, were found dead with gunshot wounds on Christmas Day in an undeveloped area of the city known as “The Compound.” According to Florida Today, someone called 911 after […]
WSVN-TV
Lake Worth man arrested after fleeing officer, running him over
(WSVN) - A police officer is in recovery after a violent police pursuit in Palm Beach County. North Palm Beach police said one of their officers was hit by a driver during a traffic stop, Sunday night. After that officer was hit, John Perrault said the driver took out his...
Inspections: 14 Palm Beach County restaurants get perfect scores
For the week of Dec. 19, Florida inspectors gave perfect marks to these 14 Palm Beach County restaurants and other food service providers:. Boca Grove Island Bar, 21350 Whitaker Drive, Boca Raton. Boca Grove Food Truck, 21351 Whitaker Drive, Boca Raton. Rocksteady Steakhouse, 60 N.W. Fifth Ave., Delray Beach. Chef...
Car crash in Greenacres leaves Lake Worth Beach man dead
GREENACRES — A 56-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a car crash in Greenacres on Christmas Eve night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Isidro Alfaro drove his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze into the path of a 2004 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by Kenneth Murray, 48, of Greenacres, at the intersection of Lake Worth Road and Swain Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash Christmas Eve in Palm Beach County
A 56-year-old driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
