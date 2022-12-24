ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

cbs12.com

K-9 takes down felon hiding under a blanket inside a closet in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Vero Beach had a warrant out for his arrest but even after hiding under a blanket inside of a closet a K-9 was able to apprehend him. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Justin Kalinowski had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest, including: FTA possession of fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor FTA for driving without a license.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Two women wanted for retail thefts in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for two women they say stolen over $1k in perfume in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say the women walked into an ULTA store in Tradition earlier this month and left with 10 boxes of perfume. They are...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

2 people shot at on I-95 leading up to arrests in Palm Bay, Florida

An 18-year-old male and a juvenile were arrested after they shot at a vehicle on I-95 in Palm Bay, Florida. Following the shooting, the victims pulled off the interstate and contacted the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers arrived minutes later and issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for a Honda...
PALM BAY, FL
Washington Examiner

Two Florida teenagers found shot dead Christmas night in undeveloped subdivision

Two Florida teenagers were found shot dead on Christmas night in an undeveloped subdivision, police said. Police found the bodies on Sunday night after being tipped off by a caller, according to Fox 35. The area where the bodies were found, known as "the Compound," is a secluded subdivision in Palm Bay. The identities of the teenagers, ages 14 and 16, were not immediately released, nor were any further details of the circumstances of their deaths.
PALM BAY, FL
veronews.com

Man charged with molesting girl

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 41-year-old man was jailed last week after deputies said he touched an underage girl in a sexual manner several times over four years. The 17-year-old girl told officers the acts began when she was 13, reports show. Angel Reyes, of 96th Court, Vero Beach,...
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Police looking for woman accused of stealing wallet in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying an accused thief. The Vero Beach Police Department says that on Dec. 20, around 10 p.m., a woman stole someone's wallet at the Mobil gas station on 14th Ave. She left the area southbound on 14th Ave in a newer model Hyundai SUV.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Fatal crash in Jensen Beach, one dead, another injured

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 40-year-old man has died and a 22-year-old man is injured, as a result of a fatal crash in Jensen Beach. On Dec. 26 at 9:45 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the 40-year-old driver, from Port St. Lucie, was making a left turn onto NW Eugenia Street into the Exxon Gas Station.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Fire destroys interior of home in Fort Pierce, 2 displaced on Christmas

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The last thing people want to go through is a fire on Christmas Day, however, that happened to one home in Fort Pierce. The St. Lucie Fire District said crews responded to a call at around 10:30 p.m. on Indian Bend Lane after a chimney fire spread into the attic of a home. Firefighters worked to put out the flames and by 11:24 p.m. the ordeal was over.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Car crash in Greenacres leaves Lake Worth Beach man dead

GREENACRES — A 56-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a car crash in Greenacres on Christmas Eve night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Isidro Alfaro drove his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze into the path of a 2004 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by Kenneth Murray, 48, of Greenacres, at the intersection of Lake Worth Road and Swain Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
GREENACRES, FL

