Santa visits AMVETS gives gifts

WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — When Santa Claus arrived at AMVETS Post 2000, children quit eating their pancakes and cheered.

Santa spent time at the post at Warm Mineral Springs asking children what they wanted for Christmas.

The pancake and gift breakfast was a joint venture between the Sons of AMVETS Post 777 in Englewood, the Sons of AMVETS 2000, both of their auxiliaries, and the Kiwanis Club of North Port.

“We went to Englewood Elementary and asked if we could adopt 33 children who may be in need this year,” said David Dawson, of the Sons of AMVETS 777. “Our auxiliary went shopping for these children and bagged up all of the items.”

Dawson met with Mike Worley and Kiwanis to set up the partnership. The Ladies Auxiliaries agreed to wrap coloring books for Santa to give to children.

“We agreed to adopt 18 families from the North Port Kiwanis Giving Tree because we knew they needed the help and had a sign up for families at the post,” Worley said. “Our ladies went shopping for all of the children on our list. We agreed to have a free pancake breakfast here for the children and their families.”

Dawson called the name of each child to come see Santa. Meanwhile their parent was given a bag with requested toys. Families also received a holiday meal and extras to help during the holiday break.

The groups received more than $18,000 in financial donations and other contributions through the Paxton Medical Management group, Humana Insurance, Shipwreack Saloon, Paradise Island Contracting, Winners Circle Don Budreau, Tiffany Square Bingo from Sam Qadir, Sue Owens of Kiwanis, Silver Creek Bingo in memory of Jimmy Kennedy, Ollies, Five Below, Walmart, AMVETS Post 98, K Kids of Oldsmar Elementary School and Oldsmar Kiwanis Club, Eagles Kentucky and Englewood Helping Hand.

“It really went well for a first time collaboration, we raised a lot of money for these families,” Dawson said. “I believe there will be some happy children who we helped have a merry Christmas.”