ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Mineral Springs, FL

Santa visits AMVETS gives gifts

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SH8xc_0jtWrE8W00

WARM MINERAL SPRINGS — When Santa Claus arrived at AMVETS Post 2000, children quit eating their pancakes and cheered.

Santa spent time at the post at Warm Mineral Springs asking children what they wanted for Christmas.

The pancake and gift breakfast was a joint venture between the Sons of AMVETS Post 777 in Englewood, the Sons of AMVETS 2000, both of their auxiliaries, and the Kiwanis Club of North Port.

“We went to Englewood Elementary and asked if we could adopt 33 children who may be in need this year,” said David Dawson, of the Sons of AMVETS 777. “Our auxiliary went shopping for these children and bagged up all of the items.”

Dawson met with Mike Worley and Kiwanis to set up the partnership. The Ladies Auxiliaries agreed to wrap coloring books for Santa to give to children.

“We agreed to adopt 18 families from the North Port Kiwanis Giving Tree because we knew they needed the help and had a sign up for families at the post,” Worley said. “Our ladies went shopping for all of the children on our list. We agreed to have a free pancake breakfast here for the children and their families.”

Dawson called the name of each child to come see Santa. Meanwhile their parent was given a bag with requested toys. Families also received a holiday meal and extras to help during the holiday break.

The groups received more than $18,000 in financial donations and other contributions through the Paxton Medical Management group, Humana Insurance, Shipwreack Saloon, Paradise Island Contracting, Winners Circle Don Budreau, Tiffany Square Bingo from Sam Qadir, Sue Owens of Kiwanis, Silver Creek Bingo in memory of Jimmy Kennedy, Ollies, Five Below, Walmart, AMVETS Post 98, K Kids of Oldsmar Elementary School and Oldsmar Kiwanis Club, Eagles Kentucky and Englewood Helping Hand.

“It really went well for a first time collaboration, we raised a lot of money for these families,” Dawson said. “I believe there will be some happy children who we helped have a merry Christmas.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Damaged by Ian, Sandman Books roof collapses on owner

A bookstore owner was sent to the hospital after the roof collapsed on him in Charlotte County. Heidi Land and her husband own Sandman Books in Punta Gorda, which suffered extensive damage from Hurricane Ian. While Sandman Books was once considered a popular spot to hang out with friends, it...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fire destroys Lakewood Ranch home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Lakewood Ranch home is in ruins after an early morning fire Monday. The fire inside the home in the 11000 block of Rivers Bluff Circle started shortly after 1:30 a.m., a fire official told ABC7 at the scene. Neighbor Jane Drake said she was in...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
FORT MYERS, FL
fox35orlando.com

PHOTOS: Cold blast turns Central Florida into a winter wonderland

PALM COAST, Fla. - Some Central Florida residents woke up to icicles and frost as freezing temperatures moved in on Christmas Eve!. FOX 35 viewer Aprill Gray sent in photos from Palm Coast of what she called a "winter wonderland" in her neighborhood. "Good morning from Palm Coast – where...
FLORIDA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida

All-you-can-eat buffets are a great way to sample a wide variety of dishes for a low price. Florida is home to many of these establishments, from Brazilian steakhouses to Chinese-Japanese fusions. Many even feature a farm-to-table concept. The prices here are reasonable, and the service is first-class. Villa de Flora...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Cold Temperatures For Florida This Christmas Day

Christmas Day is off to a cold start and with a wind chill advisory for the Gulf coast and the interior until 10 am, so bundle up if you’re going outside. The day features lots of clouds and the chance of a passing shower, so plan on indoor festivities. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s also a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Collier counties. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-50s in the east coast metro area and the low 50s along the Gulf coast — not a record for December 25, but too close for comfort.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

Chain Restaurants that are Open for Christmas in Florida and Don't Require Reservations

Sometimes, it seems that you've no sooner finished shopping for, preparing, and cleaning up after a huge meal on Thanksgiving when you are expected to do it all over again for Christmas Day. For some, that doesn't sound like a desirable proposition. Many people would rather just focus on enjoying the holiday and allowing someone else to prepare and then clean up after the holiday meal.
FLORIDA STATE
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy