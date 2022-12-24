CNR WINTER SPORTS SPOTLIGHTS
Looking to find out more about your favorite winter high school sports team from Chisago County or Isanti County? You've come to the right place!
The County News Review has written previews on all of the teams in our coverage area. Click on the team's name to read more about these teams, and see team photos where they are available.
BRAHAM
CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey
Bluejackets boys swimming and diving
NORTH BRANCH
Northern Tier Stars girls hockey
RUSH CITY
Thanks to Mike Harley and Michael Pappas for their hard work in putting these Spotlights together!
Comments / 0