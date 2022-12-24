ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisago County, MN

CNR WINTER SPORTS SPOTLIGHTS

By Mike Harley & Michael Pappas
County News Review
County News Review
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fniQo_0jtWr9o800

Looking to find out more about your favorite winter high school sports team from Chisago County or Isanti County? You've come to the right place!

The County News Review has written previews on all of the teams in our coverage area. Click on the team's name to read more about these teams, and see team photos where they are available.

BRAHAM

Bombers boys basketball

Bombers girls basketball

Tigers/Bombers wrestling

CAMBRIDGE CHRISTIAN

Warriors boys basketball

Warriors girls basketball

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI

Bluejackets boys basketball

Bluejackets girls basketball

Bluejackets gymnastics

Bluejackets boys hockey

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey

Bluejackets boys swimming and diving

Bluejackets wrestling

NORTH BRANCH

Vikings boys basketball

Vikings girls basketball

Vikings dance

Vikings gymnastics

Northern Edge boys hockey

Northern Tier Stars girls hockey

Vikings wrestling

RUSH CITY

Tigers boys basketball

Tigers girls basketball

Tigers/Bombers wrestling

Thanks to Mike Harley and Michael Pappas for their hard work in putting these Spotlights together!

County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review.

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

