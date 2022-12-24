Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Man seriously burned in Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lexington. The fire started at a home on West Seventh Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday. One person lived in the home. Crews rushed him to the hospital with burn injuries. The home is still standing...
WKYT 27
Body of missing Lexington woman found
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The body of a missing Lexington woman has been found. The Lexington Police Department says that they located the body of 67-year-old Doris Lunce at the 500 block of West Main Street on Tuesday. Police say the cause of death will be released by the Fayette...
WTVQ
Lexington homes, businesses flooded with water shutoffs and pipe bursts after winter storm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over a three-day period, the Lexington Fire Department responded to hundreds of water shutoffs and pipe bursts at homes and businesses following the winter storm. From Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, crews estimate they responded to 220 water shutoffs and 175 private alarms, which were...
WKYT 27
Water services restored to customers in Versailles
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Water service is back for a neighborhood in Versailles. They are just one of the countless areas across the region where lines are breaking from the thaw. Crews have repaired a water line break on Elm Street. That is the only issue they’ve had so far...
WTVQ
Woman robbed at gunpoint by ‘multiple’ people on Cane Run Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint Monday night by multiple people on Cane Run Road in Lexington. According to Lexington police, the woman was robbed in the 500 block of Cane Run Road around 9:30 p.m. The suspects ran away with her personal items. Officers...
WKYT 27
Why 10 Local Firefighters joined the Fire Dept. and how YOU can too!
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Lexington Fire Department and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Lexington Fire Department, visit lexingtonfiredepartment.com. Today, the Lexington Fire Department provides fire and EMS services to nearly 285...
WKYT 27
Many Nicholas County residents go days without water
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many in Nicholas County look for answers as they go days without water. “We haven’t got a straight answer yet. Different excuses. Different people. Same thing,” said resident John Vickers. Like John and Karol Vickers, many in Nicholas County are living without water. Some...
WKYT 27
Severe winter weather causing water shutoffs and busted pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The arctic freeze arrived just in time for the holiday weekend, creating a mess for our area’s homes and businesses. For most people, the holiday weekend has meant staying home and spending time with their loved ones, but some people don’t get the day off.
WKYT 27
Lexington FD working influx of water pipe-related calls
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We’ve had a whole lot of runs in the past 24-48 hours that have involved fire alarm soundings and busted water pipes,” said Lexington Fire Major CJ Haunz. Major Haunz says the influx of these calls is due to the extreme cold temperatures.
WKYT 27
Good Question: How many ‘white Christmases’ has Lexington experienced?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The snow in Lexington is finally starting to melt, but the ground was covered on Christmas. That’s the topic in today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Terrie asks: How many white Christmases has Lexington experienced?. Believe it or not, there is an...
fox56news.com
Lexington police seek 4 people who robbed Magic Vapor Shop over the summer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – We’re getting our first look at four people who robbed a Lexington vape shop over the summer and assaulted a store employee. On their way out, they loaded backpacks full of merchandise, and they still haven’t been identified. “Knowing the store was...
fox56news.com
Richmond man found dead outside Madison County home
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating following the death of a man in Madison County on Monday. Kentucky State Police said they responded to a possible deceased man around 2 p.m. Monday outside a home on Charlie Abney Road in the Bighill area of Madison County.
WKYT 27
State of emergency issued for Nicholas County due to water issues
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholas County has issued a state of emergency due to ongoing water issues in the county. Judge-Executive Steve Hamilton says the emergency was declared so the state could help with getting drinking water to people in the county who need it. He says the state of emergency was needed to go up the chain at Kentucky Emergency Management.
WKYT 27
Central Ky. hospital to begin requiring masks again due to high COVID transmission rates
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky hospital is requiring masks again. Clark Regional Medical Center says they are returning to masking starting Thursday because of high transmission rates of COVID. They ask everyone to bring their mask or pick one up at the entry to Clark Regional, Clark...
WKYT 27
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
WKYT 27
Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
WTVQ
Police identify man whose body was found in snow near Berea
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Coroner has released the name of a man found dead Monday afternoon near Berea. The coroner says the body of 37-year-old Darrell Jones was found outside in the snow, about 50-75 feet away from a trailer home on Owsley Fork Road, off of Charlie Abney Road.
fox56news.com
Georgetown police: Dispose of present boxes correctly to avoid ‘lingering Grinches’
LEXINGTON, KY. (FOX 56) — The unwrapping portion of Christmas is complete for most people, which leaves empty boxes that presents came in. The Georgetown Police Department is now urging people to dispose of those boxes in the correct manner to avoid “lingering Grinches.”. Empty boxes that contained...
WKYT 27
Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations as weather impacts operations
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blood donations in Kentucky are well below average right now. This is causing a critically low supply as we head into the new year. The reasons are Severe illnesses making the rounds and treacherous weather conditions. Frigid cold temperatures and icy road conditions couldn’t stop workers...
