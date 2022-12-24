ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Man seriously burned in Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lexington. The fire started at a home on West Seventh Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday. One person lived in the home. Crews rushed him to the hospital with burn injuries. The home is still standing...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Body of missing Lexington woman found

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The body of a missing Lexington woman has been found. The Lexington Police Department says that they located the body of 67-year-old Doris Lunce at the 500 block of West Main Street on Tuesday. Police say the cause of death will be released by the Fayette...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Water services restored to customers in Versailles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Water service is back for a neighborhood in Versailles. They are just one of the countless areas across the region where lines are breaking from the thaw. Crews have repaired a water line break on Elm Street. That is the only issue they’ve had so far...
VERSAILLES, KY
WKYT 27

Why 10 Local Firefighters joined the Fire Dept. and how YOU can too!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of the Lexington Fire Department and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about the Lexington Fire Department, visit lexingtonfiredepartment.com. Today, the Lexington Fire Department provides fire and EMS services to nearly 285...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Many Nicholas County residents go days without water

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many in Nicholas County look for answers as they go days without water. “We haven’t got a straight answer yet. Different excuses. Different people. Same thing,” said resident John Vickers. Like John and Karol Vickers, many in Nicholas County are living without water. Some...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Severe winter weather causing water shutoffs and busted pipes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The arctic freeze arrived just in time for the holiday weekend, creating a mess for our area’s homes and businesses. For most people, the holiday weekend has meant staying home and spending time with their loved ones, but some people don’t get the day off.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington FD working influx of water pipe-related calls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We’ve had a whole lot of runs in the past 24-48 hours that have involved fire alarm soundings and busted water pipes,” said Lexington Fire Major CJ Haunz. Major Haunz says the influx of these calls is due to the extreme cold temperatures.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Richmond man found dead outside Madison County home

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating following the death of a man in Madison County on Monday. Kentucky State Police said they responded to a possible deceased man around 2 p.m. Monday outside a home on Charlie Abney Road in the Bighill area of Madison County.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

State of emergency issued for Nicholas County due to water issues

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholas County has issued a state of emergency due to ongoing water issues in the county. Judge-Executive Steve Hamilton says the emergency was declared so the state could help with getting drinking water to people in the county who need it. He says the state of emergency was needed to go up the chain at Kentucky Emergency Management.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Cold weather causing water issues throughout Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Severe cold weather has caused water issues throughout Kentucky. A water main break happened Saturday at the corner of Rose and Vine. The break caused the road to buckle. Crews blocked the area off for days to make repairs. That location has mostly reopened, but the left...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Police identify man whose body was found in snow near Berea

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Coroner has released the name of a man found dead Monday afternoon near Berea. The coroner says the body of 37-year-old Darrell Jones was found outside in the snow, about 50-75 feet away from a trailer home on Owsley Fork Road, off of Charlie Abney Road.
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations as weather impacts operations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Blood donations in Kentucky are well below average right now. This is causing a critically low supply as we head into the new year. The reasons are Severe illnesses making the rounds and treacherous weather conditions. Frigid cold temperatures and icy road conditions couldn’t stop workers...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy