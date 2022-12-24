ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mills nominates longtime law enforcement officer to lead Maine State Police

AUGUSTA, Maine — A longtime law enforcement officer has been nominated as the next colonel of the Maine State Police. Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday that she would nominate Major William Ross to lead state police. Ross is currently the operations manager for the Maine State Police, overseeing eight patrol units, three major crimes units, and the commercial vehicles enforcement units.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide

Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
EDGECOMB, ME
whatsupnewp.com

‘It’s just horrendous’: Highway fatalities top 170 in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is likely to finish the year with its highest number of highway fatalities in 15 years, as a pandemic trend of speeding and reckless driving continues across the state, officials said. The unofficial number of highway deaths stood at 177 on Wednesday, making it...
MAINE STATE
VTDigger

Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft

Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave on Dec. 19, according to the Vermont State Police. The agency said it was conducting a criminal investigation into alleged theft in the temporary evidence storage room in the Williston Barracks. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft.
WILLISTON, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine

Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Mills’ Medicaid Raid Puts Vulnerable Mainers at Risk: Lockman

The clown show on the Kennebec returned to the State House for an encore appearance last week, and this time all the clowns were singing from the same page of the uni-party hymnal. After five hours of public testimony before an ad hoc version of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs...
MAINE STATE
ems1.com

U.S. spending bill includes $6.5M for Maine health care providers

LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation earmarked over $6.5 million for tri-county health care providers to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand services in the massive omnibus spending bill approved by Congress last week. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden secured millions...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Referendum signatures submitted

AUGUSTA- The No Blank Checks campaign submitted over 93,000 signatures to the Maine Secretary of State today. The signatures are in support of a referendum next November which would give Maine voters the chance to approve or reject new government debt of over one billion dollars. Supporters of the measure...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Baldwin woman without power since Friday finally gets it back

BALDWIN, Maine — Margaret Mitchell and her family has been without power since Friday. She lost power when a tree came crashing down blocking her driveway. After alerting CMP to the issue, she started her generator and waited for power to come back. "We lose power every time God...
BALDWIN, ME
mainepublic.org

Maine state parks assessing damage from storm

The winter storm that pummeled Maine over the weekend left damage at some of Maine's state parks. Andy Cutko, director of the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, said he visited Popham Beach State Park on Wednesday, and had thought the damage would be worse. "I was expecting it to...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy