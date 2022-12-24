Read full article on original website
Related
Mills nominates longtime law enforcement officer to lead Maine State Police
AUGUSTA, Maine — A longtime law enforcement officer has been nominated as the next colonel of the Maine State Police. Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday that she would nominate Major William Ross to lead state police. Ross is currently the operations manager for the Maine State Police, overseeing eight patrol units, three major crimes units, and the commercial vehicles enforcement units.
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide
Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
whatsupnewp.com
‘It’s just horrendous’: Highway fatalities top 170 in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is likely to finish the year with its highest number of highway fatalities in 15 years, as a pandemic trend of speeding and reckless driving continues across the state, officials said. The unofficial number of highway deaths stood at 177 on Wednesday, making it...
Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft
Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave on Dec. 19, according to the Vermont State Police. The agency said it was conducting a criminal investigation into alleged theft in the temporary evidence storage room in the Williston Barracks. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft.
newscentermaine.com
Lawsuit challenging ban on Sunday hunting could go to Maine's highest court
The couple behind the lawsuit allege the ban violates Maine's right to food amendment, which voters approved last year. A superior court justice dismissed the case.
Maine to Receive More Than $308 Million from 2023 Government Spending Plan
Maine will receive more than $308 million in funding from the recently passed 2023 government funding package. Senator Susan Collins is a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Collins was able to provide funding for 180 projects around Maine. This is the first part of the list of secured funding and what it will be used for.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine
Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
themainewire.com
Mills’ Medicaid Raid Puts Vulnerable Mainers at Risk: Lockman
The clown show on the Kennebec returned to the State House for an encore appearance last week, and this time all the clowns were singing from the same page of the uni-party hymnal. After five hours of public testimony before an ad hoc version of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs...
ems1.com
U.S. spending bill includes $6.5M for Maine health care providers
LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation earmarked over $6.5 million for tri-county health care providers to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand services in the massive omnibus spending bill approved by Congress last week. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden secured millions...
mainepublic.org
CMP-backed campaign submits signatures for ballot measure opposing consumer-owned utility proposal
A referendum campaign backed by the parent company of Central Maine Power is hoping to qualify for next November's ballot in an effort to counter a second campaign to create a consumer-owned utility in the state. The group No Blank Checks submitted more than 93,000 petition signatures to the Maine...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
WCVB
Ted's Favorites: Donuts made from Maine potatoes in York County
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Holy Donut is a modern-day Maine phenomenon—donuts made from genuine Maine potatoes. Started by Leigh Kellis in Portland Maine in 2010, it has three stores today including Scarborough, Maine.
This Maine Gas Station Is Often So Crowded It Causes Tempers to Flare
Gas prices, on average, give me an ulcer. I am sure you understand what it feels like when you look down at the dash and see that revolting, "E" light up. Normally, when things light up, I think it's pretty. But now, the letter E and the color red make me feel nauseous.
Most Maine Residents Will Likely Get A $450 Check In January
Good news is to be expected very soon, we hope. It has been said that all taxpayer should soon see hundreds of dollars in relief checks. When I say soon, I mean next month and that is in a blink of an eye peeps!. This happened because a budget committee...
foxbangor.com
Referendum signatures submitted
AUGUSTA- The No Blank Checks campaign submitted over 93,000 signatures to the Maine Secretary of State today. The signatures are in support of a referendum next November which would give Maine voters the chance to approve or reject new government debt of over one billion dollars. Supporters of the measure...
People Living in These 16 Maine Towns Have the Highest Monthly Bills in the State
They are unavoidable. Every month they are due and it seems they just keep getting more and more expensive. They're the bills we get every month, just to keep the lights on the heat going, the roof over our heads, our vehicles running, and the insurance coverage we need to protect everything we own and ourselves.
Thousands of Mainers remain in the dark following massive weekend storm
MAINE, USA — Thousands of Mainers are still in the dark Monday, three days after a powerful rain and windstorm blanketed the state. "It was really hurricane-level damage in terms of the devastation we saw on the system," Versant Power President John Flynn said. As of Monday afternoon, more...
WMTW
Baldwin woman without power since Friday finally gets it back
BALDWIN, Maine — Margaret Mitchell and her family has been without power since Friday. She lost power when a tree came crashing down blocking her driveway. After alerting CMP to the issue, she started her generator and waited for power to come back. "We lose power every time God...
mainepublic.org
Maine state parks assessing damage from storm
The winter storm that pummeled Maine over the weekend left damage at some of Maine's state parks. Andy Cutko, director of the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, said he visited Popham Beach State Park on Wednesday, and had thought the damage would be worse. "I was expecting it to...
Comments / 0