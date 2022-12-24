Making spirits bright for local veterans

CHISHOLM — Even more veterans in need will have less to worry about this Christmas, thanks to the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota.

The UWNEMN’s annual United for Veterans holiday meal package delivery has expanded its service area this year, providing more veterans with packages filled with enough for them and their families to enjoy throughout the weekend.

Packages typically include a ham, two pies, two pounds of fresh fruit, two pounds of fresh vegetables, milk, eggs, bread, butter, juice, bacon, two boxes of breakfast bars, two boxes of cereal or oatmeal, cans of soup and vegetables, crackers, and more.

The UWNEMN launched the program six years ago, delivering to 18 veterans. By 2020, the program assisted 50 veterans, many of whom are homebound. This season, 72 veterans received meal kits, said UWNEMN Community Impact Coordinator Michelle Lampton.

“We are so pleased to announce that we increased our numbers served this year and expanded delivery to the Koochiching County community in our service area,” she said in a press release.

The expansion required additional volunteers and fundraising, Lampton noted.

“We are dedicated to make the holidays special for all the veterans in our service area and appreciate the support of anyone who is willing to help us do so in any way. With the way the cost of food has increased in recent years, we know this program means so much, and it also takes a little more to make it happen.”

Volunteers helped pack and deliver 17 kits for Koochiching County veterans on Tuesday and 55 kits for Iron Range veterans on Thursday.

This expansion is an important one for UWNEMN, said UWNEMN Executive Director Erin Shay.

“The size of our footprint has traditionally made it difficult to provide programming like this in every corner of our service area, but thanks to the increasing support of donors and volunteers, we are no longer so constrained,” Shay said. “Not only am I proud to see our outreach with local veterans become more robust each year, but the ability to show our gratitude and support to all veterans in our service area, that’s what matters most.”

United for Veterans is a program unique to the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota. To learn more, visit www.unitedwaynemn.org/united-veterans.