Jenny Peters
4d ago
good luck with that. Freezing temperatures I guess they want everyone to freeze to death . Always trying to control how we live.
Shirian Smith
5d ago
wow Fine time to ask that we're in the middle of the deep freeze and they want us to turn our electric down wow
Lamont Sanford
4d ago
I&M power company BUILT A POWER PLANT IN SOUTHERN INDIANA AND THEY SEND POWER TO NORTH INDIANA And MICHIGAN- DOES THAT MAKE SENSE??????????
Related
wiproud.com
I&M urges customers to reduce electricity use to prevent outages amid cold temps
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power is asking customers to reduce the use of electricity as much as possible until Sunday morning. The cold temperatures have created “extraordinary demands” for the power system, I&M said Saturday in a release, prompting an emergency request together with the regional power grid operator, PJM. Homes and businesses are urged to use less electricity- while staying safe- until 10 a.m. Sunday.
abc57.com
Indiana Michigan Power urges customers to conserve electricity amid cold temperatures
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Frigid temperatures outside calls for warmer temperatures inside, and boosting up the thermostat a bit. However, that’s causing an issue for power systems across the region. Indiana Michigan Power says the extreme cold temperatures have created extraordinary demands to power grids. Until Christmas morning at...
Census: Indiana sees smallest population increase in seven years
(The Center Square) – Indiana saw another record-low in population growth this year. The population increased by 0.29% in 2022, marking the smallest annual increase since 2015, a U.S. Census Bureau report this month showed. The population increased by 0.36% in 2021. In the 2010s, Indiana’s population grew by about 31,000 residents per year. With a population of 6,833,037 residents, Indiana is the 17th most populous state in America. ...
readthereporter.com
General Assembly should do the right thing about cigarette taxes
A principal recommendation of the recent Governor’s Public Health Commission report is the urgent need to increase state funding of public health. It’s an essential component of their plan to improve Indiana’s health. In fact, it recommends that funding increase from the present $55 per person to...
Fox 19
Duke Energy customers asked to reduce energy usage to avoid possible disruptions
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Duke Energy customers are being asked to voluntarily reduce energy usage to alleviate the pressure on power grids in the Midwest. PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Duke Energy’s Ohio and Kentucky service territories, said the power supplies are tight due to extremely cold temperatures and increased energy usage.
Indiana ranked No. 10 on a list of the best roads in America
Indiana ranked No. 10 on a list for the best roads in America based on a Consumer Affairs study that analyzed data from government agencies and driver's perspectives.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana surpasses 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, as new infections slowly rise
Indiana has surpassed 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. Cases have slowly – but steadily – risen since October. Indiana averaged 614.1 new COVID-19 cases per day in October. In November, that rose to 902.1 new cases per day. In December so far, the state has averaged 1,202 new cases per day.
New Indiana police pursuit policy takes effect January 1
On January 1, 2023, a statewide policy takes effect creating minimum standards for how police can pursue suspects.
WIBC.com
Thanks to a Hoosier, a piece of the Mackinac Bridge is at the South Pole
A section of the 5th longest suspension bridge in the world in now a marker at the South Pole…thanks to a Hoosier. 51-year-old, Brendan Fisher from South Bend, is a fan of civil engineering marvels, including the Mighty Mac due to his father. His father, John Fisher, is a civil engineer who “designed half of South Bend” including the East Race Waterway.
95.3 MNC
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
WISH-TV
More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
Indiana teacher’s union wants more teachers, better pay in 2023
(The Center Square) – The Indiana State Teachers Association want lawmakers to address the state’s need for teachers by increasing pay and improving working conditions in the coming legislative session. The 168-year-old organization announced its legislative priorities in a statement, citing a decade of inadequate education funding and...
indianapublicradio.org
State leaders positive about public health funding debate, despite lawmakers balking at price tag
State leaders want lawmakers to make a significant investment in improving public health in the 2023 session. Yet even as some Republican legislative leaders are already balking at the price tag, Gov. Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box say they’re happy with how conversations are going.
WIBC.com
Most Counties Still Under At Least A “Travel Advisory”
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday morning following the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only eight of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 5:30 a.m.: Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
More than 60 Hoosiers now dead from the flu
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 16 more people have died of the flu in the Hoosier state this season. The state health department has reported flu activity as “very high” in Indiana. Right now, 64 Hoosiers have died from the flu in 2022. Most of the are 65 […]
wdrb.com
SNOW FOX | Delays & closings for Tuesday, Dec. 27
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winter weather and bitter temperatures means some businesses, churches and other attractions are announcing closings and delays for the 2022 Christmas weekend. Here's a list that will be updated frequently. If you have a closing to report, email the WDRB Newsroom at news@wdrb.com. Please include...
Goose frozen to sand rescued at the Dunes in Indiana
Temperatures across the Chicago area Monday remained below freezing, as a cold snap continues.
You Can Live Above The Historical Indiana Restaurant That Serves The Worlds Coldest Beer
It's been a tradition with my husband's family every year to go to the Nisbet Inn and enjoy one of the world's coldest beers while eating some delicious smoked chicken around the holidays. I always look forward to our holiday dinner at the Nisbet Inn because the Nisbet is such a cool restaurant. The building is over 100 years old so the restaurant has a really cool atmosphere and a pretty interesting history.
