BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who fired shots at a Brooklyn Park police officer died when he shot himself Wednesday night, authorities say. The incident began just before 9 p.m. Wednesday after a neighbor called 911 to report what sounded like a gunshot outside a home on the 8700 block of Maplebrook Parkway North, police said. The first officer to arrive came under fire from what appeared to be a shotgun, with the squad car getting struck by gunfire.

BROOKLYN PARK, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO